Opera Crypto Browser offers built-in crypto wallet with NFT exchange access

If you're looking for the next cutting-edge development in crypto culture, take a gander at Opera's new Crypto Browser. It features a built-in crypto wallet, Web3 support, and much more. Read on to find out how this new offering from Opera can enhance your browsing experience. It might just become your new favorite.

Opera Crypto Browser will make crypto-related tasks easier

There are a handful of web browsers that come to mind when you think of exploring the internet. One that’s been around since nearly the beginning is the Opera web browser. While popular browsers like Chrome tend to dominate the preferences of the average web surfer, those engaged in less casual activities, such as crypto-related tasks, may require more. That’s why Opera is stepping up its game to offer those users a whole new experience geared toward cryptocurrency and NFTs. So how does it work, exactly? Let’s dive in and find out!

Opera’s Crypto Browser features desktop and mobile support

Offers a Web3 browsing experience with crypto and NFT support

The general premise of Opera’s new Crypto Browser is to provide a more crypto-focused browsing experience. For example, it will simplify Web3 browsing while providing its own crypto wallet. It will also give easier access to cryptocurrency and NFT exchanges. There will even be more support for decentralized applications (dApps) as well.

Features a built-in crypto wallet with Ethereum, Bitcoin, and more

One of the primary features of the new Opera Crypto Browser is the built-in crypto wallet we talk about above. This wallet will come with blockchain support that includes Bitcoin, Ethereum, Nervos, and Celo, with others to follow. Polygon, for example, is just one of the partnerships said to be a part of the new venture.

The main target here is to give users easier access to crypto-related activities without the need for plug-ins and extensions. Of course, if you want to use 3rd party elements like external wallets, you’ll still have that option. Not only does it make exchanging cryptocurrency more direct, but it also has a secure clipboard to keep copied information safe.

The browser streamlines Web3, crypto, and NFT content

Includes support for a blockchain-based decentralized internet

So here’s where it gets interesting. The other side of Opera’s Crypto Browser is its support for a Web3 decentralized internet; one that runs entirely on blockchain technology. This may add security because of blockchain encryption. This is a very hot topic right now with both crypto fans and haters alike. There are advantages and concerns with valid points being made on either side. To provide more information on these topics, the new browser will offer a feature called “Crypto Corner” which gives users the latest news in crypto and blockchain.

A bold move that will be met with both praise and criticism

If you’re a fan and supporter of the wild world of crypto, you’re likely going to be on board with Opera’s Crypto Browser. After all, the more big-name companies embrace it, the more accepted blockchain becomes. Thus, the more it grows. However, there are some who fear this technology due to the potential risks it could pose for the economy and the environment. For example, much criticism has been directed toward crypto technologies because of the way mining impacts energy use. Regardless, there’s a lot going on here that we’ll just have to wait and see how it all pans out. In the meantime, we’ll continue to inform you of the latest products and technology.

The Opera Crypto Browser is now available for Windows, Mac, and Android. A version for iOS is also in the works. You can learn more here.

What are your thoughts on Opera’s Crypto Browser? Let us know in the comments below!