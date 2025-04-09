Pixel Watch 3 vs. Galaxy Watch 7—this is the Android smartwatch I’d buy today

In the battle of Pixel Watch 3 vs. Galaxy Watch 7, which one wins? Today, I'm comparing both to help you find the best Android smartwatch for your needs.

Learn more about 2025's hottest health trackers

Want to buy a new Android smartwatch? Then, you’re likely comparing the Pixel Watch 3 vs. Galaxy Watch 7. Released in the summer of 2024, they’re some of the hottest Wear OS smartwatches right now. But which one is right for you? After spending time with both, I have some strong opinions about which one deserves your wrist!

On the surface, the Pixel Watch 3 and the Galaxy Watch 7 look pretty similar. Both use Google’s operating system, Wear OS, and work with Android phones. But that’s where the similarities end. The Google Pixel watch has a sleeker, more modern design with a Qualcomm 5100 processor. And the Galaxy Watch 7 has a classic watch look with a Samsung Exyno W1000 chip.

Now, before you start wondering which one you should get, let me be clear—both have their strengths. But after living with them for a while, I have my preferences. Check out my full breakdown to see where each one shines—and where they fall flat.

And just so you know, I’m not new to this game. I’ve been reviewing tech for over 5 years at Gadget Flow, and I know exactly what makes or breaks a smartwatch. So, let’s dive in and find out which of these Android watches truly earned its spot in my daily rotation.

Pixel Watch 3 Vs. Galaxy Watch 7: Price and Availability

We’re all watching our wallets a bit more these days. So, let’s talk about value—because pricing can get complicated when it comes to smartwatches. Here’s a quick cost breakdown across sizes and models so you know exactly what you’re paying for.

The Pixel Watch 3 starts at $349.99 for the smaller 41mm Wi-Fi version, and jumps to $449.99 with LTE. The larger 45mm model will run you $399.99 (Wi-Fi) or $499.99 (LTE). Plus, if you want the best health and fitness tracking you’ll need to add a $79.99/year Fitbit Premium subscription.

Now for some good news: the Galaxy Watch 7 is currently on sale across all versions on Amazon. Right now, the smaller Bluetooth model is going for $219.16, while the LTE version is just $267.29. Want the larger size? That’s $251.19 (Bluetooth) or $279.99 (LTE). That’s a serious price gap.

At these prices, the Galaxy Watch 7 clearly wins the value battle. You’re getting a feature-packed smartwatch for under $280—no subscription required. That said, this is a limited-time deal. Once the sale ends and prices return to the $299–$375 range, the value equation might shift.

So the real question is: would the Galaxy Watch 7 still be worth it at full price? Stick around—I’m talking about that next.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy Watch 7

Google Pixel Watch 3 on a woman power walking

Pixel Watch 3 Vs. Galaxy Watch 7: Design

In a side-by-side comparison, it’s easy to see the design differences between the 2 watches. The Pixel Watch 3 has a sleeker, more modern design with a smooth watch face that melts into the case. The overall look is sporty and compact—I’d feel confident wearing it during my morning run as well as at professional events.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, on the other hand, has a more classic look, with a larger case and display. However, it’s slightly lighter than the Pixel Watch 3 and has 2 physical side buttons instead of the Pixel Watch 3’s 1 physical button and digital crown.

Both watches have bright and circular AMOLED screens that reach 2,000 nits—I had no trouble seeing either one outdoors at sunrise. Specs-wise, they’re evenly matched with 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and 5ATM water resistance, so they can handle splashes and sweaty workouts alike.

Winner: Tie

Galaxy Watch 7 and a bicyclist

Pixel Watch 3 Vs. Galaxy Watch 7: Health & Fitness Software

Running on the same version of Wear OS, these watches sync well with their paired Android phones and boast a slew of advanced fitness and health-tracking features. A major difference here, however, is that Samsung also uses its One UI 6 Watch interface right on top of Wear OS 5. With Samsung’s years of experience with smartwatch software, users get a highly intuitive & user-friendly wearable experience.

Both the Pixel Watch 3 and the Galaxy Watch 7 pull serious weight when it comes to health and fitness tracking features. The Pixel Watch 3 tracks up to 40 workout types, while the Galaxy Watch 7 tracks over 100. The Pixel Watch 3 and the Galaxy Watch 7 also have a wide array of sensors, like a blood-oxygen sensor, a heart-rate tracker, and a skin temperature sensor.

Now, I always appreciate a wearable that has health and fitness features figured into the cost. Well, I want to let you know that the Galaxy Watch 7’s health and features are free. There are no subscriptions needed to unlock the watch’s full benefits, though you will need to own a Samsung phone.

On the other hand, you’ll need the Fitbit Premium subscription to access the full power of Pixel Watch 3’s features. These include guided meditations, a breakdown of sleep scores, a monthly sleep profile, advanced running insights, stress management—basically, anything that makes the watch interesting.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy Watch 7

Pixel Watch 3 in color options

Pixel Watch 3 Vs. Galaxy Watch 7: Battery Life

I’ve got a busy work and family life. And, my opinion, the very best wearables have a long battery duration. Like, up to a week. In my experience, though, only the Garmin smartwatches meet my ideal, but I’m getting off topic.

Both the Pixel Watch 3 and the Galaxy Watch 7 have similar-sized batteries. Unfortunately, neither meet my 7-day battery life dream. Shame. However, one does pull ahead of the others.

I’m talking about the 45mm Pixel Watch 3. It provides up to 48 hours of battery life on a single charge, which is a nice surprise and an improvement over the 24 hours you get from the Galaxy Watch 7 and other Pixel Watch 3 models.

Meanwhile, all of the Pixel Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch 7 models all charge in under 90 minutes when using the correct adaptor, which is a plus. At least you won’t have to wait long for a full charge!

Winner: 45mm Pixel Watch 3

Galaxy Watch 7 and swimming capabilities

Pixel Watch 3 Vs. Galaxy Watch 7: Connectivity

While the watches work with any Android phone, to get their full benefits, it’s best to use them with the latest Google Pixel or Samsung Galaxy smartphones. The Galaxy Watch 7, for example, offers Galaxy AI messaging and gesture controls on a Galaxy S25 or newer.

Both allow smart home control, but—impressively— the Pixel Watch 3 can control compatible Google TVs. Can you imagine switching on your TV with your watch? Too cool! What’s more, the Pixel Watch 3 can display your Nest camera feed. That means you can totally check on your house from your wrist while at work or traveling.

Samsung offers better connectivity for users with Samsung phones. With Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC and LTE options, app-syncing is automatic and there’s a tight integration with Samsung Health. Reviewers have noted, too, that the connectivity feels more seamless with a Samsung phone, but not so much for everyone else. Personally, I’d like to see more capabilities with Samsung’s smart home products here.

Winner: Pixel Watch 3

Pixel Watch 3 Vs. Galaxy Watch 7: Which One Should You Buy?

After weighing all the pros and cons, my pick is the Galaxy Watch 7. It’s affordable (especially with current Amazon deals), and you don’t need to pay extra for full health and fitness tracking. That’s a big deal. Samsung packs in more in-depth health metrics than the Pixel Watch 3 with no subscription required, and all for under $300? That’s serious value.

Now, there’s one caveat: you’ll get the best experience only if you already own a Samsung phone—ideally the Galaxy S25. If you don’t, you’re looking at an extra $800 or so, which totally changes the value equation.

So, if you’re a Samsung user, the Galaxy Watch 7 makes the most sense. But if you’ve got a different Android and don’t want to switch phones, the Pixel Watch 3 is your better bet. Sure, it’s pricier (around $400) and Fitbit Premium costs extra, but it’s still cheaper than buying a new watch and phone combo. Plus, it nails design, ease of use, and solid overall performance.

Your phone decides your watch—so pick the one that plays best with your ecosystem.