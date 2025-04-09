Pixel Watch 3 vs. Galaxy Watch 7—this is the Android smartwatch I’d buy today

By Lauren Wadowsky on Apr 9, 2025, 9:00 am EDT under Product Reviews,

In the battle of Pixel Watch 3 vs. Galaxy Watch 7, which one wins? Today, I'm comparing both to help you find the best Android smartwatch for your needs.

Pixel Watch 3 vs. Galaxy Watch 7—this is the Android smartwatch I’d buy today
Learn more about 2025’s hottest health trackers / Image Credits: The Verge

Want to buy a new Android smartwatch? Then, you’re likely comparing the Pixel Watch 3 vs. Galaxy Watch 7. Released in the summer of 2024, they’re some of the hottest Wear OS smartwatches right now. But which one is right for you? After spending time with both, I have some strong opinions about which one deserves your wrist!

On the surface, the Pixel Watch 3 and the Galaxy Watch 7 look pretty similar. Both use Google’s operating system, Wear OS, and work with Android phones. But that’s where the similarities end. The Google Pixel watch has a sleeker, more modern design with a Qualcomm 5100 processor. And the Galaxy Watch 7 has a classic watch look with a Samsung Exyno W1000 chip.

Related: Fitbit Inspire 3 Review: What I Loved and What I Didn’t

Now, before you start wondering which one you should get, let me be clear—both have their strengths. But after living with them for a while, I have my preferences. Check out my full breakdown to see where each one shines—and where they fall flat.

And just so you know, I’m not new to this game. I’ve been reviewing tech for over 5 years at Gadget Flow, and I know exactly what makes or breaks a smartwatch. So, let’s dive in and find out which of these Android watches truly earned its spot in my daily rotation.

Pixel Watch 3 Vs. Galaxy Watch 7: Price and Availability

We’re all watching our wallets a bit more these days. So, let’s talk about value—because pricing can get complicated when it comes to smartwatches. Here’s a quick cost breakdown across sizes and models so you know exactly what you’re paying for.

The Pixel Watch 3 starts at $349.99 for the smaller 41mm Wi-Fi version, and jumps to $449.99 with LTE. The larger 45mm model will run you $399.99 (Wi-Fi) or $499.99 (LTE). Plus, if you want the best health and fitness tracking you’ll need to add a $79.99/year Fitbit Premium subscription.

Now for some good news: the Galaxy Watch 7 is currently on sale across all versions on Amazon. Right now, the smaller Bluetooth model is going for $219.16, while the LTE version is just $267.29. Want the larger size? That’s $251.19 (Bluetooth) or $279.99 (LTE). That’s a serious price gap.

At these prices, the Galaxy Watch 7 clearly wins the value battle. You’re getting a feature-packed smartwatch for under $280—no subscription required. That said, this is a limited-time deal. Once the sale ends and prices return to the $299–$375 range, the value equation might shift.

So the real question is: would the Galaxy Watch 7 still be worth it at full price? Stick around—I’m talking about that next.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy Watch 7

Pixel Watch 3
Google Pixel Watch 3 on a woman power walking

Pixel Watch 3 Vs. Galaxy Watch 7: Design

In a side-by-side comparison, it’s easy to see the design differences between the 2 watches. The Pixel Watch 3 has a sleeker, more modern design with a smooth watch face that melts into the case. The overall look is sporty and compact—I’d feel confident wearing it during my morning run as well as at professional events.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, on the other hand, has a more classic look, with a larger case and display. However, it’s slightly lighter than the Pixel Watch 3 and has 2 physical side buttons instead of the Pixel Watch 3’s 1 physical button and digital crown.

Both watches have bright and circular AMOLED screens that reach 2,000 nits—I had no trouble seeing either one outdoors at sunrise. Specs-wise, they’re evenly matched with 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and 5ATM water resistance, so they can handle splashes and sweaty workouts alike.

Winner: Tie

Pixel Watch 3 vs Galaxy Watch 7
Galaxy Watch 7 and a bicyclist

Pixel Watch 3 Vs. Galaxy Watch 7: Health & Fitness Software

Running on the same version of Wear OS, these watches sync well with their paired Android phones and boast a slew of advanced fitness and health-tracking features. A major difference here, however, is that Samsung also uses its One UI 6 Watch interface right on top of Wear OS 5. With Samsung’s years of experience with smartwatch software, users get a highly intuitive & user-friendly wearable experience.

Both the Pixel Watch 3 and the Galaxy Watch 7 pull serious weight when it comes to health and fitness tracking features. The Pixel Watch 3 tracks up to 40 workout types, while the Galaxy Watch 7 tracks over 100. The Pixel Watch 3 and the Galaxy Watch 7 also have a wide array of sensors, like a blood-oxygen sensor, a heart-rate tracker, and a skin temperature sensor.

Now, I always appreciate a wearable that has health and fitness features figured into the cost. Well, I want to let you know that the Galaxy Watch 7’s health and features are free. There are no subscriptions needed to unlock the watch’s full benefits, though you will need to own a Samsung phone.

On the other hand, you’ll need the Fitbit Premium subscription to access the full power of Pixel Watch 3’s features. These include guided meditations, a breakdown of sleep scores, a monthly sleep profile, advanced running insights, stress management—basically, anything that makes the watch interesting.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy Watch 7

Pixel Watch 3 in color options

Pixel Watch 3 Vs. Galaxy Watch 7: Battery Life

I’ve got a busy work and family life. And, my opinion, the very best wearables have a long battery duration. Like, up to a week. In my experience, though, only the Garmin smartwatches meet my ideal, but I’m getting off topic.

Both the Pixel Watch 3 and the Galaxy Watch 7 have similar-sized batteries. Unfortunately, neither meet my 7-day battery life dream. Shame. However, one does pull ahead of the others.

I’m talking about the 45mm Pixel Watch 3. It provides up to 48 hours of battery life on a single charge, which is a nice surprise and an improvement over the 24 hours you get from the Galaxy Watch 7 and other Pixel Watch 3 models.

Meanwhile, all of the Pixel Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch 7 models all charge in under 90 minutes when using the correct adaptor, which is a plus. At least you won’t have to wait long for a full charge!

Winner: 45mm Pixel Watch 3

Pixel Watch 3 vs Galaxy Watch
Galaxy Watch 7 and swimming capabilities

Pixel Watch 3 Vs. Galaxy Watch 7: Connectivity

While the watches work with any Android phone, to get their full benefits, it’s best to use them with the latest Google Pixel or Samsung Galaxy smartphones. The Galaxy Watch 7, for example, offers Galaxy AI messaging and gesture controls on a Galaxy S25 or newer.

Both allow smart home control, but—impressively— the Pixel Watch 3 can control compatible Google TVs. Can you imagine switching on your TV with your watch? Too cool! What’s more, the Pixel Watch 3 can display your Nest camera feed. That means you can totally check on your house from your wrist while at work or traveling.

Samsung offers better connectivity for users with Samsung phones. With Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC and LTE options, app-syncing is automatic and there’s a tight integration with Samsung Health. Reviewers have noted, too, that the connectivity feels more seamless with a Samsung phone, but not so much for everyone else. Personally, I’d like to see more capabilities with Samsung’s smart home products here.

Winner: Pixel Watch 3

Pixel Watch 3 Vs. Galaxy Watch 7: Which One Should You Buy?

After weighing all the pros and cons, my pick is the Galaxy Watch 7. It’s affordable (especially with current Amazon deals), and you don’t need to pay extra for full health and fitness tracking. That’s a big deal. Samsung packs in more in-depth health metrics than the Pixel Watch 3 with no subscription required, and all for under $300? That’s serious value.

Now, there’s one caveat: you’ll get the best experience only if you already own a Samsung phone—ideally the Galaxy S25. If you don’t, you’re looking at an extra $800 or so, which totally changes the value equation.

So, if you’re a Samsung user, the Galaxy Watch 7 makes the most sense. But if you’ve got a different Android and don’t want to switch phones, the Pixel Watch 3 is your better bet. Sure, it’s pricier (around $400) and Fitbit Premium costs extra, but it’s still cheaper than buying a new watch and phone combo. Plus, it nails design, ease of use, and solid overall performance.

Your phone decides your watch—so pick the one that plays best with your ecosystem.

Product ReviewsTech NewsWearable Tech

Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion

Latest Blog Posts

How will the tariffs affect the prices of consumer tech like smartphones and laptops?
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
How will the tariffs affect the prices of consumer tech like smartphones and laptops?
A bunch of US companies have stuck to a pretty straightforward game plan for ages: “Invent here, manufacture there.” You see, labor costs in the US are sky-high, which jacks up manufacturing expenses too. That’s why so many firms look..
The best small flashlights: my favorite picks for EDC, travel, and emergencies
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
The best small flashlights: my favorite picks for EDC, travel, and emergencies
One evening a few summers ago, the power went out at our apartment. “Don’t panic; I have a flashlight!” I said to my husband and kids. But, a search through our junk drawer showed I was wrong. We had moved..
Brain training apps review: Are these cognitive tools actually making you smarter?
Smart Living
By Sargis A.
Brain training apps review: Are these cognitive tools actually making you smarter?
If you’ve ever downloaded a brain training app hoping to become the next Einstein—or at least remember where you left your keys—you’re not alone. In fact, the idea that an app can sharpen your mind while you sit in your..
A dashcam for vloggers? 70mai’s quirky dash cam surprised me—here’s what you should know
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky
A dashcam for vloggers? 70mai’s quirky dash cam surprised me—here’s what you should know
Buying a new dash cam was on my to-do list for the entire 1st quarter of 2025. And I never would have gotten around to the research if the 70mai 360° Omni 4K Dash Cam hadn’t landed on my desk..
Maktar MiniMax portable SSD review: compact power that supercharges your iPhone
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
Maktar MiniMax portable SSD review: compact power that supercharges your iPhone
If you’ve ever run out of space mid-shoot, struggled to transfer massive files from your iPhone, or wished you had a plug-and-play SSD that didn’t require clunky adapters or tedious apps—yeah, same here. That’s why when I first read about..

Popular Blog Posts

9 New Apple products coming in 2025: What’s on your wishlist?
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
9 New Apple products coming in 2025: What’s on your wishlist?
Apple’s moving away from its annual product update cycle. Which means more frequent launches and fewer big delays. I can imagine how tech journalists feel—writing a blog at 2 a.m. sounds rough. But hey, as a fellow tech fan, I’m..
Google Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e: Which budget phone is best in 2025?
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Google Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e: Which budget phone is best in 2025?
Google hit its “highest-ever smartphone volumes” in 2024. How’d they pull it off? Their Pixel phones impress with smart AI features and integration with Google services. Still, they never cracked the high-end space where Apple and Samsung rule. Instead, Google’s..
Black Friday Apple deals: 11 juicy sales you won’t want to miss
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Black Friday Apple deals: 11 juicy sales you won’t want to miss
I’ve been keeping an eye on Black Friday Apple deals for a few years now—first as an iPhone user and later as a copywriter at Gadget Glow—and this year’s discounts are some of the most exciting I’ve seen. Apple’s products..
How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
Daily Digest
By Grigor Baklajyan
How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
For 5 years, my friend thought AirPods were just a gimmick. But when her Beats Flex started to break, she decided to try the AirPods Pro. Initially, she wasn’t impressed, but after using them for a few days, she discovered..
Apple event 2024: Meet the iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Apple event 2024: Meet the iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence
Apple just unveiled its latest iPhone lineup and a bunch of other exciting hardware at the Apple event 2024. One of the standout features of the iPhone 16 series—which includes 4 different models—is the new “capture” button that makes using..

You Might Also Like

PocketCloud review: A portable NAS with one-click backup that just works
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
PocketCloud review: A portable NAS with one-click backup that just works
Let’s be honest—most NAS (Network Attached Storage) devices feel like they were built for IT professionals who enjoy spending hours configuring settings and troubleshooting connectivity issues. For those who value simplicity but still need a reliable way to store and..
Nintendo Switch 2 announcement: 5 key details you shouldn’t miss
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Nintendo Switch 2 announcement: 5 key details you shouldn’t miss
Since its release in 2017, the original Switch has sold over 150 million units, making it Nintendo’s top-performer. With the recent Nintendo Switch 2 announcement, it’s clear Nintendo is continuing to surprise even with massive successes under its belt. I..
JBL Charge 5 vs Flip 6: here’s the one I’d take on all my travels and adventures
Hands on Review
By Lauren Wadowsky
JBL Charge 5 vs Flip 6: here’s the one I’d take on all my travels and adventures
Trying to choose between the JBL Charge 5 vs. Flip 6? You’re not alone. Even 4 years after their launch, these 2 remain some of the best portable speakers out there. But at first glance, both look almost identical, so..
LEGO Pokémon sets arrive in 2026: Capture the fun in bricks
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
LEGO Pokémon sets arrive in 2026: Capture the fun in bricks
Seeing Pikachu pop up at Turkey’s street protests got me thinking. Pokémon was huge for me as a kid, and honestly, I’m still hooked on the new games. It’s cool how the Japanese media franchise blends nostalgia with new adventures...
Garmin Venu 3 vs 3S: the one I’d actually wear all day—at work and during workouts
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky
Garmin Venu 3 vs 3S: the one I’d actually wear all day—at work and during workouts
After 5 years of reviewing wearables and health tech at Gadget Flow, I’ve seen my fair share of fitness trackers. But if there’s one brand that consistently earns my respect, it’s Garmin. Their multisport watches aren’t just packed with features—they’re..
How could this AI-powered lawn care robot revolutionize the industry?
Smart Living
By Madhurima Nag
How could this AI-powered lawn care robot revolutionize the industry?
Life moves at a breakneck pace. Between work deadlines, family obligations, and the constant pull of responsibilities, there’s hardly any time left for yourself. For countless homeowners, weekends vanish into an endless cycle of chores instead of relaxation. It’s not..