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Polaroid’s Pokémon camera and the business of making adults feel like kids again
Tech News

Polaroid’s Pokémon camera and the business of making adults feel like kids again

Aug 25, 2026, 3:41 am EDT
3 min read
0 comments
Polaroid’s Pokémon camera and the business of making adults feel like kids again
Polaroid

A couple of months ago, I bought a deck of Pokémon cards for my kids and—wow—it was like a time machine, whooshing me back to 6th grade, complete with school lunches and neighborhood bike rides. My kids collected and traded the cards, just like I used to with my friends. Then Polaroid’s Pokémon Camera was announced for $139.99, and I had to stop myself from going “yay!” on the subway.

That reaction—the urge to recreate the ‘simpler times’ from childhood—is pretty common. So much so that there’s an entire industry devoted to it: nostalgia marketing. Humans love imagining that times past were easier, gentler. Regardless of whether they were or weren’t, it’s a hard truth that our brains naturally put a positive spin on most memories. It’s a survival technique. And that’s why nostalgia, even in the form of a Pikachu camera, is such a money-maker for brands

What is the Pokémon X Polaroid Special Edition Instant Camera?

It’s a collab that launched for Pokémon’s 30th anniversary, and comprises of 3 special edition instant cameras. Each comes with themed film and Poké Ball accessories for people who love printing their snapshots instantly. You can even get a Poké Ball-shaped case for the Go camera, a photo album, and a matching strap.

Yes, it’s sufficiently branded and decked out. But, as far as specs go, this one’s just the Polaroid Now Gen 3, but instead of paying $129.99, you’ll have to dish out $139.99. That’s a 7.69% markup for no tech updates—just new colors. You’d think we—smart, experienced adults as we are—wouldn’t fall for it, but we do.

A toy embarsses you, but a camera doesn’t

And as an adult, I won’t put a Pikachu toy on my desk. That would make me look like I never grew up. But a Polaroid Pokémon Camera in my bag? That makes me look like an adult who not only rejects digital culture but also actively plays a retro game. Neither is true, but it’s all about aesthetics here: how I want others to perceive me and how an object can help me achieve that.

That’s the real trick behind the nostalgia product right now. It gives adults a grown-up reason to buy, then lets the ten-year-old inside them make the buying decision. It’s great for business, not so much for our budgets.

Pokémon was never the point

An entire generation of kids grew up with Pokémon, Tamagotchi,Game Boys, Barbie, and LEGO. Now, we’re old enough to have paychecks of our own, and the means to buy “toys” that bring us comfort. Companies have learned how to turn that attachment into a purchase you make not just once but repeatedly.

Preorders for the collection open on August 25. I don’t know if I’ll actually buy a camera from the Polaroid Pokémon Special Edition Range. But I know why I’m tempted. To justify it, I may have to call it a gift for my kids. But then I’d be lying to myself.

Author

Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two kids.

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