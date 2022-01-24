PORTL M is a futuristic tabletop media and telepresence communication device

By Mark Gulino on Jan 24, 2022

What is the future of communication? PORTL is ready to set a new course! Meet the PORTL M mini holographic display. It lets you speak to loved ones as though they're standing right in front of you, but it can do plenty more. Read on to find out what other exciting things it brings to the table.

The PORTL M can change the way we communicate

We’ve all seen enough science fiction media to have considered what communicating through holograms might be like. There are many different styles in cinema, but one company continues to bring this once-fictional technology closer to reality. PORTL is back again with the PORTL M: a tabletop variant of the original device. If you dig the idea of getting video messages that let you see senders in a seemingly 3-dimensional way, you’ll want to learn more about this. Let’s go ahead and see what it’s all about!

PORTL M makes it feel like loved ones are there

Offers a wide range of different of applications and uses

The PORTL M is advertised as a few things, from a telepresence communication device to a window into the Metaverse. However, there’s a broad spectrum of content that can be delivered through the PORTL devices. For example, you can use it to shop, get fitness coaching, and engage in telemedicine activities. You can also use it for viewing entertainment content or displaying NFTs. Most importantly, you can connect with friends and loved ones in a whole new way. It’s as though they’re right there in the room with you. Except, you know, only a foot tall.

The PORTL M device in action

Boasts a sophisticated design with the specs to support it

PORTL calls the PORTL M’s design “technically magic” on its official website. It can certainly feel that way given what it comes packing. The device features a high-density multitouch holographic display housed in a reinforced fabric wrapped enclosure. It includes a smart camera for communications and provides versatile mounting capabilities. The specs needed to support the PORTL M are also there. In addition to its AI smart camera, there’s 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of onboard storage.

Includes PORTL Cloud options with mobile device control

Further expanding the PORTL M’s capabilities is the PORTL Cloud. This allows you to connect a compatible mobile device to control the device. Not only that, but it lets you record live or pre-recorded content as well. This means that whatever you create for the PORTL M on your mobile device can be connected and streamed directly to it. That makes content creation a breeze.

Shopping for clothes on the PORTL M

The future of long-distance communication and interaction?

While the PORTL M may seem somewhat of a frivolity, it’s not without practical application. Video calling apps like FaceTime have already proven the power and popularity of chatting with loved ones over a camera when they can’t be there in person. Seeing them in a more 3-dimensional way adds an entirely new layer to the experience. Even if consumers are unsure about the usefulness of its other available activities, the communication potential alone is certainly enough to ensure a solid future. Will it be the future of long-distance digital interaction? We’ll see!

The PORTL M mini hologram device is coming soon and will be available here starting at $2,000.

What do you think about PORTL’s new holographic video gadget? Let us know in the comments below!

