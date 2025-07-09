I said I’d stop buying LEGO—these Prime Day deals laughed in my face

LEGO sets almost never go on sale—which is why I'm so thrilled about these Prime Day LEGO deals. If you're a fan, now's the time to treat yourself (or pre-gift).

Credit: LEGO

Between my husband’s Star Wars LEGO collection and my kids’ growing LEGO Friends empire, we’ve amassed quite a lot of building sets over the years. Our dining room table has basically turned into a brick battlefield. I swore I’d stop buying—but then I saw these Prime Day LEGO deals and…here we are.

You see, I’m a sucker for gorgeous builds and hands-on kids’ toys. And if there’s anything I’ve learned over the years, it’s that LEGO sets rarely go on sale. So I’m doing a little pre-Christmas, pre-birthday shopping. Or so I tell myself!

Fellow LEGO fans, now’s the time to stock up. Here are the best Prime Day LEGO deals I’ve found so far:

Prime Day LEGO Deals: For Star Wars Fans

Credit: LEGO

LEGO Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer

At 1555 pieces, the LEGO Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer is a great buy for Star Wars super fans–ages 10 and up. At over 6 inches high and 18 inches long, it makes an impressive edition to any builder’s collection—young or old. Reviewers say it’s fun to build and looks beautiful when complete.

List Price: $159.99 Deal Price: $111.99, 30% OFF

LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon

Attention, classic Star Wars fans: the LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon is 20% off for Prime Day! Level up your game room or office with iconic details like the cockpit, cannons, and big rear engines. Adult builders say the attention to detail is superb and appreciate the size and scale. As a Star Wars fan, I find creating this collectible incredibly enjoyable!

List Price: $84.99 Deal Price: $67.99, 20% OFF

LEGO Star Wars BrickHeadz The Phantom Menace

Love LEGO Star Wars, but want a small-scale build? The LEGO Star Wars BrickHeadz The Phantom Menace is the perfect desk decoration—these iconic characters are fun and quirky—and don’t take up much space. Build Jar Jar Binks, Anakin Skywalker, Queen Amidala, Captain Panaka—all with authentic accessory elements!

List Price: $54.99 Deal Price: $37.99, 31% OFF

LEGO Prime Day Deals: For Super Car Lovers

You don’t need a garage full of supercars when you can build —and display them on a shelf. These Technic sets bring the thrill of the racetrack!

Credit: LEGO

LEGO Technic Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut Grey Hyper Car

Car lovers, this one’s for you. The LEGO Technic Koenigsegg Jesko brings Swedish hypercar engineering into brick form with a working V8 engine, articulated steering, and signature dihedral synchro-helix doors that open just like the real car. I love how it captures the aggressive look of one of the fastest road-legal cars out there.

List Price: $49.99 Deal Price: $39.99, 20% OFF

LEGO Technic Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica

The LEGO Technic Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica is bold, bright, and built to impress. Its vibrant orange finish, functional V10 engine, and smooth steering make it a must-have for supercar fans. I had a blast watching this one come together—every curve and detail just pops.

List Price: $49.99 Deal Price: $34.99, 30% OFF

Technic Car Building Blocks Set – 3025 Model Car

With its sleek lines, rear wing, and gleaming finish, the 3025 Model Car has an elegant, classic body. The opening doors and detailed design make it feel more like a collector’s item than a toy. I was genuinely surprised by the quality—under the light, the body has a polished sheen that looks premium AF. Although note that the headlights are sold separately.

List Price: $59.99 Deal Price: $47.96, 20% OFF

Prime Day LEGO Deals: For Nostalgia Nerds

There’s something magical about a LEGO set that transports you to another decade. I’m listing my favorite Prime Day nostalgia sets below.

Credit: LEGO

LEGO Back to the Future Time Machine

With the Back to the Future Broadway musical rekindling love for this iconic ’80s trilogy, there’s no better time to snag the LEGO Back to the Future Time Machine. Recreate the time-traveling adventures of Marty and Doc as you build the legendary DeLorean—complete with gull-wing doors, flight mode, and of course, the Flux Capacitor. Because… it wouldn’t be the time machine without it.

List Price: $199.99 Deal Price: $164.99, 18% OFF

LEGO Super Mario Piranha Plant

Super Nintendo consoles may be things of the past, but thanks to LEGO, we can still have fun building the Super Mario Piranha Plant. Vibrant green and red with terrifying fangs, these sets are just as scary as the video version. I love that the built plant is posable—position the head, mouth, stalk, and leaves any way you want!

List Price: $59.99 Deal Price: $47.99, 20% OFF

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Express Collector’s Edition

The LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Express is 34% off for Prime Day! Harry Potter fans ages 8 and up can recreate the famous scene of Harry meating his friends for the first time. My kids (and I) have this one—we love that you can rotate the engine’s bumper for on- and off-tack imaginary play.

List Price: $129.99 Deal Price: $85.59, 34% OFF

LEGO Prime Day Deals: For Design and Sci-Fi Buffs

These LEGO display sets are practically works of art cool enough to show off in your home or office.

Credit: LEGO

LEGO Architecture New York City Model Kit

Celebrate NYC’s skyline (in mini form) with the LEGO Architecture New York City Model Kit. This sleek 598-piece set includes the Empire State Building, Chrysler Building, Flatiron, and even Lady Liberty. It’s great for city lovers and architecture enthusiasts.

List Price: $59.99 Deal Price: $35.99, 40% OFF

LEGO Walt Disney Tribute Camera

Disney fans, this one’s a must. The LEGO Walt Disney Tribute Camera set is packed with cinematic charm—from the vintage movie camera and clapperboard to minifigures of Walt Disney, Mickey, and Minnie. With 811 pieces, it’s a creative set that doubles as an eye-catching display.

List Price: $99.99 Deal Price: $62.99, 37% OFF

LEGO Technic Emirates Team New Zealand

The LEGO Technic Emirates Team New Zealand Yacht is a high-performance sailing model with working foil arms, sails, and realistic rigging. At nearly 3 feet long, it’s an epic display piece once built.

List Price: $119.99 Deal Price: $78.99, 34% OFF

LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Space Astronaut Toy

If you’ve ever dreamed of being an astronaut, this one’s for you! The LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Space Astronaut lets you build a posable astronaut, a robotic space dog, or a sleek space jet—all from the same set of bricks. It’s the kind of set you buy for your kid but secretly want to keep.

List Price: $54.99 Deal Price: $43.99, 20% OFF

Prime Day LEGO Storage Deals

Because you need a place to store those LEGO bits and pieces (and keep them organized) between building sessions.

Credit: Citylife

Citylife 17 QT Plastic Storage Box

I like the Citylife storage boxes for their removable top trays. Divided into sections, they can store and organie smaller LEGO pieces. Keep larger pieces in the main box. Meanwhile, the transparent material makes identifying pieces a breeze. BPA free, it’s no-sweat storage.

List Price: $39.99 Deal Price: $21.74, 46% OFF

More LEGO Storage Deals:

Parting Thoughts

LEGO sets are fun, collectible, and super therapeutic to build! With rare discounts like these, Prime Day is a great time to buy that set you’ve been eyeing. But keep in mind: once you start building, it’s hard to stop!