Why I’d pick this 5-in-1 watercraft over owning five separate toys

Madhurima Nag on under Product Reviews , Byunder

The Propel Foil is the first watercraft I’ve seen that actually offers five fully electric ride modes in one package—E-SUP, E-Scooter, beginner-friendly E-Foil, advanced E-Foil, and Jet Kart—all without needing extra parts or tools. I haven’t tested it yet, but the mix of long battery life, smart modular design, and real-world portability makes it one of the most exciting, all-in-one water adventures I’ve come across.

Propel: The Worlds Only 5-in-1 Electric Watercraft in Use

Every so often, I come across a product that makes me pause and think, “Wait… how does this not already exist?” That was exactly my reaction when I first saw the Propel Foil—a fully modular, electric 5-in-1 watercraft that promises cruising, carving, gliding, and zooming fun all in one kit.

Whether you’re the kind of person who lives for a quiet morning paddle, or you’re itching to foil above the water like some kind of futuristic dolphin, this thing is built to handle it all. And the wild part? It’s inflatable. It’s portable. And it’s five totally different ride modes in one ready-to-go setup. No bolt-ons, no hidden accessories, no gimmicks.

Propel Foil 5-in-1 watercraft in action

The First Watercraft That Actually Grows With You

When I say this board is versatile, I mean it’s basically five different personalities packed into one sleek design. Here’s what you can switch between:

E-SUP : An electric-powered stand-up paddleboard—effortless cruising.

: An electric-powered stand-up paddleboard—effortless cruising. E-Scooter : Add a handlebar for extra stability and maneuverability.

: Add a handlebar for extra stability and maneuverability. E-Scooter + E-Foil : The beginner’s dream combo, letting you get a feel for hydrofoiling without sacrificing balance.

: The beginner’s dream combo, letting you get a feel for hydrofoiling without sacrificing balance. Advanced E-Foil : For when you’re ready to go full Iron Man over the water.

: For when you’re ready to go full Iron Man over the water. Jet Kart™: A seated, go-kart-style ride that turns flat water into your personal racetrack.

Propel Foil watercraft in action

Honestly, it’s hard to pick which mode is most appealing. The fact that you don’t need to buy extra modules or convert kits to access all five is kind of a big deal. Everything’s included in the base package—just inflate, assemble, and ride.

Tool-Free, Stress-Free Modularity

One of the things I find most impressive is how the Propel Foil lets you swap between modes without needing tools. As someone who’s spent way too long fumbling with Allen keys on the beach, this is a major win. The whole setup is modular but intuitive—you can transform it solo in minutes. That means more time on the water and less time figuring out which part goes where.

And yes, the handlebars are included and adjustable, so if you’re new to balance-based sports, you can ease in with confidence. Later, when you’re ready to take the training wheels off, you just remove the handlebar for a true free-ride foil experience.

Performance Without the Pressure

Let’s talk specs for a second—because this board doesn’t just play the versatility game. It performs. Propel’s eFoil mode can hit speeds up to 35 km/h, and thanks to its efficient jet propulsion system and high-capacity battery, you’re looking at up to 3 hours of ride time on a single charge.

That’s one of the best battery runtimes I’ve seen in this category. For reference, a lot of other e-foils or powered boards cap out around 60 to 90 minutes. Three hours means actual adventure time—not racing the clock.

Built for Real-World Conditions

The inflatable V-Hull design is another big standout for me. It’s got that hydrodynamic shape that cuts through water effortlessly, improving handling and reducing drag. At the same time, it’s soft and safe—ideal for families or anyone learning the ropes.

Plus, it’s built with marine-grade materials, so it’s just as happy in saltwater as it is on the lake. And if you’re worried about safety (which, fair!), it’s got features like a ducted propeller for protection, impact-resistant components, and waterproofing up to IP68 standards.

Easy to Pack, Easy to Love

Despite how feature-packed this board is, it doesn’t demand a ton of space. It breaks down into a compact, travel-friendly kit, complete with a wheeled trolley for easy transport. No need for a trailer or roof rack—it fits in the trunk of most cars. I can imagine it being a dream for people who live in apartments or want to take it along on weekend getaways without making a whole production out of it.

A Serious Fitness Fix (That’s Also Just… Really Fun)

Let’s not forget that riding this thing actually gets your body moving. Whether you’re standing, seated, or balancing mid-air, you’re working your core, legs, and stabilizers. But it never feels like a workout. It feels like fun. The kind that makes you forget you’re technically exercising.

And if you’re not in the mood to go solo, it’s great for groups. Swap modes with friends, take turns jetting across the water, or challenge each other to see who can master the eFoil the fastest. It’s got huge let’s-go-play energy.

Eco-Friendly and Affordable to Run

As if the feature set wasn’t already impressive, it also ticks the sustainability box. The whole thing runs electric-only, which means no emissions, no fuel, and no loud motors disturbing the peace. It costs less than $1 per full charge, so it’s not just eco-conscious—it’s budget-friendly too.

All-In-One Means Actually All-In-One

You know that feeling when you buy a cool new gadget and then realize half the features are locked behind “optional” accessories or paid upgrades? Not here. Propel ships with everything you need to access all five modes right out of the box. No hidden costs. No sneaky bundles. Just pure, plug-and-play water fun.

Final Thoughts

There are a ton of water toys on the market. Some are flashy, some are fast, and some are fun for exactly five minutes before they end up gathering dust. The Propel Foil stands out because it combines all the fun, none of the fuss, and real versatility in one compact, thoughtfully designed system.

I haven’t tried it (yet), but based on everything I’ve seen—this is the kind of product that makes me want to book a beach trip just to give it a spin. If you’re someone who’s looking for that one summer-ready toy that covers every kind of ride, from chill to thrill, this might just be the most exciting thing on the water this year.