Push your car to the limits playing the Lights Out Racing board game inspired by FORMULA 1

By Lauren Wadowsky on Apr 14, 2023

Rev up your engine and get ready to race with Mahtgician Games Lights Out Racing board game. It brings the thrill of FORMULA 1 racing into your home. Read all about it below!

Mahtgician Games: Lights Out Racing has FORMULA 1 elements

Race against your fellow players in Mahtgician Games Lights Out Racing. This board game inspired by FORMULA 1 lets players control a race car and complete laps around the track. It even incorporates FORMULA 1 elements like ERS, DRS, etc.

Love FORMULA 1 racing? Then take your fandom to the next level when you play Mahtgician Games Lights Out Racing board game. Created for both die-hard and novice racing fans, this board game is a fun addition to your game nights.

Enjoy elements of FORMULA 1

One of this board game’s most interesting features is its use of elements from FORMULA 1 racing. Yes, from a Drag Reduction System (DRS) to an Energy Recover System (ERS), this game feels real to play.

What’s more, you can overtake your opponents, follow close behind them for a DRS boost, and deploy ERS to go for the win. It’s just like you’re at the racetrack.

You can even take pit stops, track limit warnings, and more. The mix of adventure, strategy, and competition makes this game a fun way to spend time with people you love.

Exceed the limits in this racing board game

So, how do you race cars in a board game? By rolling the dice, of course. In this board game inspired by FORMULA 1, all drivers share the same turn as you simultaneously roll 2 dice.

After you roll, you’ll move your vehicle to the entire value of the dice roll, starting with the driver who’s furthest from the start. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg!

Each turn is suspenseful since you can also use your DRS, ERS, pit stops, and braking zones strategically. They help you go for the win. Will you prevail on the racetrack? It’ll require both luck and good sense.

How do you win? By being the first car to cross the finish line after completing a preset number of laps. You’ll then earn bragging rights amongst your friends, until the next race, of course!

Triumph over the track

What’s more, the game comes with a choice of 4 tracks, giving you different locations to play in. Each track has a preset number of laps for races, but you can extend or shorten them depending on how long you want to play.

This is a huge advantage over other games because it means you can always fit in a game, even when you have limited time. In fact, the company says its game can be played in 40–60 minutes.

So, whether you have an entire evening ahead of you or 40 minutes of downtime, you can treat your friends and family to a car-themed, competitive game.

Feel the thrill of a fast-paced racing game

Meanwhile, this game fulfills the needs of players who love fast-paced games. At each lap, you unleash your car’s speed, power, and control.

Moreover, Lights Out Racing is a true racing experience that you can enjoy at home. Even better, you’ll spend quality time with the people who mean the most to you while creating memories that last for a lifetime.

Play a game made of high-quality materials

Tired of playing games with subpar components and cheaply procured materials? You won’t have that problem with this board game inspired by FORMULA 1.

On the contrary, this game uses premium materials like thick 2 mm game boards and box. This ensures they last for round after round of racing.

The company says the game also conforms to CE Marking, UKCA Marking, and Choking Hazard / Safety Warning Standards.

Introduce this race car board game to the whole family

Another great feature is that anyone aged 13 and up can play. And, while it’s designed for FORMULA 1 racing fans, even people who don’t know much about racing can enjoy Lights Out Racing.

F1 newbies will learn everything they need to know while playing. Plus, the fast-paced, strategic nature of the game ensures that anyone who loves competition will enjoy playing.

Bring the excitement of FORMULA 1 into your home

So, is this board game inspired by FORMULA 1 worth it? If you’re looking for a fun and competitive addition to your board game cupboard, the answer is a resounding yes.

With its incorporation of DRS, ERS, and overtakes, the game is the ideal reflection of real-life car racing. Moreover, the ability to take pit stops and set braking zones adds a unique layer of strategy.

If you want an adventure the whole family can enjoy, look no further than Mahtgician Games Lights Out Racing board game.

Preorder yours today for $49 on Kickstarter. What do you love about this game? Let us know in the comment section below!

