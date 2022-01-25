Quell Fitness Gaming Console brings a fun and interactive new way to exercise

Do you want to get in shape but you just can't seem to get motivated? Here's a gadget that might help: Quell's Fitness Gaming Console! It's a great way to jumpstart your workout routine with exciting content and activities. Read on to learn more about this cool new fitness device.

Quell’s Fitness Console is perfect for active gamers

It likely goes without saying that most of us prefer to be in shape. Of course, not all of us are cut from the same cloth. While there are those who live for leaping out of bed or departing from the office only to soar into the gym with admirable enthusiasm, some of us are less motivated. That’s where the Quell Fitness Gaming Console comes into play–quite literally, in fact. If you’re a gamer or even just looking for a fun way to exercise, you’re going to love this brand-new workout gadget. Let’s take a look at what it’s all about.

Quell Fitness Gaming Console makes working out fun and engaging

Uses gameplay to create a fun and interactive workout

If you like the idea of mixing video games with exercise, the Quell Fitness Gaming Console is for you. It uses gameplay to create an interactive workout that’s fun and engaging. Regular workouts can be grueling not necessarily because of the physical demands, but oftentimes because of the repetitive monotony. Quell helps to alleviate workout-induced boredom using the time-tested power of video game immersion.

Quell Fitness Gaming Console in action

Includes rechargeable, ergonomic motion tracking controls

Quell’s Fitness Gaming Console is able to immerse you through its advanced ergonomic motion tracking controls. Not only are they comfortable, but they also use haptic feedback to let you feel in-game actions like punching and leaping. Adjustable resistance helps with strength training while you perform a broad spectrum of activities. The included controllers and chest unit charge easily with its convenient charging dock.

Features endless content to leap into any time you want

One of the key features of the Quell Fitness Gaming Console is its endless library of content available. Even better, is how easily you can jump into it whenever you want to. For example, since there are no wires or headsets or cameras, it’s as simple as picking it up and playing. It uses Bluetooth to connect the device directly to your PC or TV display. Because Quell is continuously expanding their content library you’ll always have new games, workouts, and worlds to explore.

Quell’s Fitness Console features easy-to-use controls

An entirely new way to get excited about working out

There’s honestly a lot to appreciate about Quell’s Fitness Gaming Console. While the price tag might be a little higher than some might prefer, it’s worth it if it produces the desired results. After all, how many people drop hundreds if not thousands these days on expensive workout equipment only to use their treadmills as fancy racks to hang their excess clothing? If a device like this keeps you interested and motivated to return every day, that’s far more important.

There are enough features to make this nifty gadget worth it. Not only does it keep things engaging, but it also makes it super-easy to use without long setup times or clean up. It’s even portable and washable so you can take it anywhere you go; Perfect for traveling where you don’t want to miss out on exercising.

You can pre-order the Quell Fitness Gaming Console here for $250.