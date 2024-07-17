Who has the best perfume dupes? Dossier vs. Oakcha

In the battle of perfume dupes, who wins? We take a look at Dossier and Oakcha perfumes to see which is right for our readers.

Perfumes are a luxury—an intimate way to tell your story through scent. Dossier and Oakcha are 2 standout brands for fragrance lovers. Whether you’re new to the world of perfume or looking to add to your collection, understanding whether these perfume dupes, Dossier or Oakcha is right for you can help you make an informed decision as a consumer. Keep reading for a breakdown of the hot debate—Dossier vs Oakcha?

The philosophy behind Dossier and Oakcha

Dossier and Oakcha both seek to make the world of perfume more accessible with their high-quality fragrances. That being said, the way they approach their work differs.

Dossier is for the chic bunch. It mainly creates affordable, luxury-inspired fragrances. Dossier is your go-to if you want to add some taste and elegance to your collection. These scents aim to embody the rich qualities of their high-end counterparts without the expensive price tag. As a brand, Dossier is dedicated to inclusivity, listing both its ingredients and sourcing practices on its website. Additionally, Dossier’s products are all vegan, cruelty-free, and sustainable.

Oakcha takes a different approach and is firmly set on creating standout, premium aromatic pieces. While their scents are still more affordable than traditional premium fragrances, Oakcha takes a meticulous approach to perfume-making. Its scents are all formulated, and many draw inspiration from both nature and global cultures. Each of Oakcha’s fragrances is designed with depth, personality, and a story to tell. Because of its more one-of-a-kind scents, Oakcha has fewer perfume options.

Scent profiles and variety

When comparing Dossier vs Oakcha, a large part of the decision might come down to the scents.

Dossier has a vast collection of perfumes. These fragrances pull inspiration from popular luxury fragrances. So, if you have a favorite high-end perfume and are searching for a more affordable option, Dossier is great. Its fragrances span many categories (including floral, oriental, wood, and fresh).

Oakcha carries fewer fragrances than Dossier. Its scents are unique and known for their high quality, depth, and individuality. They tend to carry unique notes that are expertly combined. Like Dossier, Oakcha’s fragrances include a range of scent styles, such as floral, woody, fresh, and oriental. All of their fragrances are also unisex.

Ingredient quality and sustainability

Both Dossier and Oakcha consider the cultural shift towards sustainability and ethical products when creating their scents.

Dossier values transparency and sustainability. All its products use vegan, environmentally friendly ingredients. Its perfumes are free from harmful chemicals, and the brand strives to use recyclable materials for packaging whenever possible.



Oakcha also values ingredients and sustainability, but its real emphasis is on high-quality craftsmanship. It often uses rare and exotic ingredients that elevate its fragrances above and beyond the competition. Each scent at Oakcha offers a highly distinguished and refined user experience. The brand does not tout sustainability practices as much as other companies, but its product and production excellence speaks volumes about craftsmanship.

Price points and accessibility

Affordability and accessibility are two factors to consider when comparing Dossier vs. Oakcha perfume dupes. If you want luxury fragrances but don’t want to pay high-end prices, you’ll have to do some research. You’ll have to open the door and explore a few options, exactly what we’re here to do today.



If you’re familiar with Dossier, you’re familiar with one of its most attractive selling points: affordability. Most of the brand’s offerings are priced between $29 and $59. While you can certainly do better, there are more expensive brands.

This pricing structure makes luxury fragrance affordable and accessible, which is really all you can ask for if you’re in the market for a solid product that won’t break the bank. Some people may find the price to be too “inflated.” However, if you try enough products, you’ll find that they don’t really get more cost effective.

Oakcha fragrances tend to be priced a little bit higher. Most are within the $40–$80 range. However, this is still relatively affordable compared to its competitors, such as luxury brands in the industry.

Customer experience and reviews

Most people who have purchased Dossier have no issues with the scent’s authenticity or quality. They have great things to say about the brand. They stand behind the company’s luxury fragrances at affordable prices, as evidenced by the high number of repeat sales.

While there could be a debate, you could say Oakcha fragrances are actually higher in quality than any of its competitors. It doesn’t compare to Dossier and its placement. However, compared to other luxury brands, there’s quite some price competition there.

Dossier vs. Oakcha perfume packaging

Fragrance brands have several things to keep in mind moving forward. One is the packaging of their perfume.

Dossier keeps things simple and sleek. Most people interested in luxury-inspired perfume dupes seem to prefer this approach. They like to have that minimalistic look and feel—to an extent (you also don’t want a plain-looking bottle).

So, in the battle of Dossier vs. Oakcha, which fragrance is your top pick? Well, it depends on what matters to you most! If you’re looking for an affordable luxury and high-quality perfume inspired by a top French or maison perfumery, then we recommend Dossier!

If you are most concerned with finding unique scents, small batches, and something more niche and rare, your answer is Oakcha perfume. Remember, they both have their advantages, so there is a perfume-loving tribe out there for everyone!