Samsung Odyssey Ark is a stunning 55-inch 4K curved monitor that’s also rotatable

If you're looking for cutting-edge, innovative monitors, look no further than the Samsung Odyssey Ark. It's a super-thin, gorgeous 4K display that's not only curved but also rotatable. This is one you'll want to put on your list for later this year. Read on to find out more!

The stunning new Samsung Odyssey Ark monitor

Another day at CES, another impressive delivery from Samsung. Especially when it comes to monitors and displays, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Samsung has yet another project like this in the pipe. It should, however, be a welcome sight given its gorgeous and unique design. If you’re still waiting on that futuristic monitor and the likes of the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 didn’t quite do it for you, fear not. This may be exactly what you’re looking for. Let’s check out the massive new Samsung Odyssey Ark!

Samsung Odyssey Ark features a rotating curved screen

Brings a thin, rotatable curved screen with high-resolution

The Samsung Odyssey Ark is sure to turn heads. That’s great because its rotatable screen can accommodate them. The huge 55-inch curved 4K display is able to switch to a vertical position when desired using the included stand. The monitor also features a 16:9 aspect ratio, quantum dot color, and Mini LED backlighting. Yes, it’s got looks, and it also has solid specs as well. It’s certainly not one to miss in the display department.

CNET on Samsung at CES 2022 w/ the Odyssey Ark

Offers excellent flexibility for a wide range of applications

One of the best advantages of the Odyssey Ark is its flexible nature. The device is capable of supporting a broad spectrum of different tasks, programs, and uses. For example, the new style of the curved-screen works great for those working in editing software and even programmers and coders. Of course, if you’re looking to use it as a gaming monitor it will certainly provide an efficacious experience. It should prove to be a perfect monitor for multitasking as well.

Samsung Ark includes a remote dial for display adjustments

An innovative monitor that balances function and form

It does appear that the new Samsung Odyssey Ark monitor is designed to be eye-catching, but thankfully it looks like Samsung won’t undercut its usefulness by forgetting the necessary specs we expect to see in their 2022 PC monitor lineup.

We’re excited to see Samsung continuing its way of redefining displays and stepping outside the box too. How both users and developers use small innovations like that will be interesting to see. Hopefully, we’ll have more details on this fancy new monitor very soon. While Samsung hasn’t provided too much information just yet, we do know the Odyssey Ark is set to ship in the second half of 2022.

What do you think about the new Samsung Odyssey Ark monitor? Let us know in the comments below!