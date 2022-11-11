Smart baby tech gadgets every new parent will love

Take your baby's nursery to the next level with these smart nursery gadgets. They track sleep, breathing, and so much more.

eufy Smart Sock Series baby monitors in use

Looking for nursery tech? We’re here to help with a list of smart baby tech gadgets every new parent will love. As a first-time parent, you face brand new tasks like tracking feeds and diaper changes. Thankfully, these gadgets lighten the load.

We love Owlet products for their smart tech and stylish designs. Who can resist the cute sock monitors from the Owlet Dream Duo? Then, the Owlet Cam 2 helps predict your baby’s next nap.

Chillax has innovative baby monitors. Check out the Chillax Baby Mood Pro for its calming light and sounds. And, if you’re worried about security, the ChillaxBaby Daily Baby DM640 has a Wi-Fi security button.

Put your mind at ease with these smart baby tech gadgets.

1. The Chillax Baby Mood Pro smart Full HD monitor has a calming glow and shape. It’s designed to improve sleep.

Chillax Baby Mood Pro on a child’s dresser

Help your little one sleep better with the Chillax Baby Mood Pro smart Full HD monitor. It’s a mood light, sleep trainer, and baby monitor in 1 device. Plus, its soothing sounds and soft glow comfort your baby.

Preorder it for $299.99 on the official website—the orders will ship by the end of November.

2. The eufy Smart Sock Series baby monitors track your baby’s sleep status, heart rate, and movement, keeping you informed.

eufy Smart Sock on a baby

Know how your baby is doing at any moment with the eufy Smart Sock Series baby monitor. This monitor comes with little feet monitors that let you track parameters, like sleep and heart rate, from anywhere. It sends all the data to your phone.

Preorder this gadget for $399.99 on the official website. It will release in April 2023.

3. The Owlet Cam 2 smart HD video baby monitor is sleek tech for the nursery. Feel like you’re right there with the HD video.

Owlet Cam 2 in color options

More than just a baby monitor, the Owlet Cam 2 smart HD video baby monitor helps you know when and why your baby may need you. The Owlet Dream App also eliminates naptime guesswork with its predictive sleep technology. It’s one of our favorite smart baby tech gadgets.

Get it for $159.

4. The Hubble Connected Nursery Pal Premium

Hubble Connected Nursery Pal Premium intro video

The Hubble Connected Nursery Pal Premium lets you check in on your little one at any time and provides entertainment. Play one of the educational games and picture books on the parent unit screen.

Get it for $179.99 on the official website.

5. The Miku Pro smart baby monitor lets you know about changes while your baby is in their crib. It tracks RPMs and sleep.

Miku Pro and case

Rest easier knowing that the Miku Pro smart baby monitor tracks your baby’s respirations per minute and sleeping patterns. This ensures your baby isn’t disturbed while sleeping. Even better, the gadget grows with your child since it can extend above a big kid’s bed.

Get it for $399 on Amazon.

6. The Littlebird Toddler CareTracker kids’ tracker lets you watch your child and know their location when they’re with a carer.

Littlebird Toddler CareTracker product video

Does your little one spend time with a caregiver? Improve your child’s well-being with the Littlebird Toddler CareTracker kids’ tracker. Created for ages 1–5, this device offers 24/7 cellular connectivity, GPS tracking, and more. It belongs on any list of smart baby tech gadgets.

Preorder it for $299 on the official website.

7. The Hubble Connected Grow+ smart Bluetooth baby scale helps you keep track of your baby’s growth. It connects with any device.

Hubble Connected Grow+ with a baby and mom

It’s easier to keep track of your infant’s growth with the Hubble Connected Grow+ smart Bluetooth baby scale. It connects to any device (Android/iOS), sending your baby’s weight data directly to you.

Get it for $79.99 on Amazon.

8. The Chillax Daily Baby DM640 4.3″ baby monitor has a Wi-Fi toggle switch that easily blocks all remote access.

Chillax Daily Baby DM640 with toys

Go for a secure baby monitor with the Chillax Daily Baby Dm640 4.3″ baby monitor. Its Wi-Fi toggle switch ensures your privacy. Moreover, you can choose who views your little one and when with the remote sharing feature.

Get it for $139.99 on the official website.

9. The Cubtale care tracker for parents helps you track all those feeds, diaper changes, and more. It even collates the info for your pediatrician.

Cubtale on a medicine shelf

Keeping track of feeds, medication, and diaper changes can be challenging. The Cubtale care tracker for parents helps. It logs events like sleep and breastfeeding durations. Moreover, it works with your smartwatch and voice assistant, which is why it’s one of our favorite smart baby tech gadgets.

Get one for $49 on the official website.

10. The Owlet Dream Duo smart baby monitoring system gives you all the insights on your baby’s sleep, like wakings, heart rate, etc.

Owlet Dream Duo sock monitors on babies

Get a complete picture of your baby’s sleep with the Owlet Dream Duo smart baby monitoring system. Consisting of a sock monitor, the HD Owlet Cam, and a digital sleep coach, it uses AI to scan data and offer personalized insights.

Get it for $369 on the official website.

These smart tech gadgets for nurseries let you track your baby’s health and sleep so you can always be where you’re needed. Which ones will you buy? Tell us!

