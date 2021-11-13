The smartest tech gadgets to give this Christmas

Looking to impress someone special this Christmas? Then go for items with the smartest tech you can find. Your loved ones will be amazed.

You pride yourself on knowing all the latest tech trends. So at Christmas, you like to go the extra mile and awe the people you love with the smartest tech gadget gifts out there. Luckily, you’ve got quite a few options this year and we’re rounding them up on today’s gift guide.

We’re talking about gadgets like the Razer Anzu open-ear smart glasses. They let users take calls hands-free and protect you against blue light.

And the Amazfit PowerBuds actually track a user’s heart rate and workout while they exercise. These gadgets and the other make every day more convenient—and fun—for those closest to you.

1. The Razer Anzu open-ear audio smart glasses have integrated speakers and mics for hands-free calls while running errands.

Razer Anzu on a person working

One of the smartest tech gadget gifts you can get this Christmas is the Razer Anzu open-ear audio smart glasses. They have two speakers, omnidirectional microphones, and blue light filtering.

Get them for $149.99 on the official website.

Amazon Fire TV 4-Series showing a hockey game

Give the gift of impressive video quality with the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV. It makes every scene clearer and more vibrant. With the Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote, users simply speak to access their preferred app.

Get it for $329.99 on the official website.

3. The Amazfit PowerBuds fitness earbuds actually measure a person’s heart rate during exercise, allowing for quick adjustments.

Amazfit PowerBuds on a black background

The Amazfit Powerbuds fitness earbuds are pretty smart. Their built-in PPG heart rate sensor tracks heart rate during exercise and sends voice notifications when the rate goes over a preset limit. They also track pace and duration.

Get them for $79.99 on the official website.

4. The BenQ GV30 smart Bluetooth projector

BenQ GV30 smart Bluetooth projector showing a film

For a splurgy smart tech gadget that transforms their movie nights, go for the BenQ GV30 smart Bluetooth projector. Its 3 viewing modes set the lighting depending on the time of day, and it casts content from your phone, laptop, or tablet.

Get it for $599 on the official website.

5. The Govee Immersion Kit Smart Wi-Fi TV Backlight + Light Bars have an HD smart camera that recognizes colors, and they shine reactive lighting.

Govee Immersion Kit Smart Wi-Fi TV Backlight + Light Bars

Their movie nights will never be the same once you gift them with the Govee Immersion Kit Smart Wi-Fi TV Backlight Bars. The lighting syncs with your audio and gets projected onto the wall behind.

Get it for $134.99 on the official website.

6. The Apple AirTag iPhone accessory helps them keep tabs on important stuff since it pairs with the Apple Find My network.

Apple AirTag in color options

Your loved ones never have to worry about losing things with the Apple AirTag iPhone accessory. This helpful accessory attaches to backpacks, bags, and other items, helping users locate them.

Get it for $29 on the official website.

7. The Apple HomePod mini smart speaker comes in 3 new colors and optimizes volume, dynamic range, and more according to the music.

Apple HomePod mini on a desk

Another of the smartest tech gadget gifts we love is the Apple HomePod mini smart speaker. It boasts three vibrant new hues and automatically tailors music settings. It also works with Siri and understands when a user’s iPhone is nearby.

Get it for $99 on the official website.

8. The Tempo Move workout furniture and equipment gives them a gym right in their living area and connects to a TV or iPhone.

Tempo Move in a living area

Help them reach their fitness goals in a techy way with the Tempo Move workout furniture and equipment. This set consists of dumbbells, weight collars, smart weights, and a weight storage cabinet. It even provides live feedback.

Get it for $395 on the official website.

9. The Instant Pot Pro Plus smart multi-cooker connects to Wi-Fi and has 10 programs including slow cooker and sous vide.

Instant Pot Pro Plus cooking food

Help the person you love cook delicious meals they can keep an eye on anywhere with the Instant Pot Pro Plus smart multi-cooker. The Wi-Fi connectivity lets them start and stop the cooker from anywhere.

Get it for $169.99 on the official website.

10. The Sonos Beam (Gen 2) smart soundbar works with Alexa and Google Assistant. Plus, it localizes the sound around the room.

Sonos Beam (Gen2) and a TV

Enhance your loved one’s movies and music with the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) smart soundbar. It made our list of the smartest tech gadget gifts thanks to its smart assistant compatibility and realistic audio.

Get it for $449 on the official website.

There’s so much exciting tech that’s great for giving. Which of these gadgets do you think you’ll add to your shopping list? Let us know in the comments.

