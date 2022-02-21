Sony WM1ZM2 Walkman Signature Series has advanced hardware and audio enhancements

By Mark Gulino on Feb 21, 2022, 8:00 am EST under Tech News,

Looking for a new device to listen to your music? One that doesn't require using your smartphone? Check out Sony's new Walkman Signature Series. It uses all the greatest materials and latest audio technologies to make sure your playlists sound clearer than ever. Read on to learn more!

Sony’s Walkman Signature Series delivers a superior listening experience

Sony’s back with a brand-new music player for fans of their long-running Walkman brand. We get it—you have a cell phone, so why would you need yet another device? Well, that answer can vary from person to person, however, some simply like options. If you too like having more options for switching up your music listening gadgets, then get ready for the Sony WM1ZM2 Walkman Signature Series. Let’s check it out!

Sony Walkman Signature Series has a sleek, modern design

Brings that classic MP3 and iPod experience so many love

The new Sony WM1ZM2 Walkman Signature Series certainly feels familiar to anyone who remembers the age of standalone MP3 players. In concept, it’s exactly that: a standalone audio device. However, the (probably obvious) twist is that the new products will feature a classic, yet modern aesthetic along with updated hardware and technologies. This means that you can enjoy the nostalgic vibe without having to take too big of a step backward in how you enjoy your music.

Delivers genuinely high-end audio via its hardware design

What the Sony Walkman Signature Series seeks to bring to the table is a higher-quality audio experience for listeners to enjoy. This is because it uses advanced materials like gold-plated, oxygen-free copper for its chassis. The difference from previous variations is that the purity is 99.99%. The result is the incredible range and sound quality that captures lows, mids, highs, and atmosphere in vivid detail.

There’s also a slew of other hardware components that make up the entirety of its internals. Notably, these include advanced capacitors, a strong analog and digital block power supply, and S-Master HX digital amp technology. Crystal oscillators and Kimber Cable wiring are also part of the design, not to mention some top-notch circuit boards. You can find more information regarding the component details on the official website.

Official Promo for the Sony Walkman Signature Series

Satisfies audiophiles with a myriad of digital enhancements

If you have any concerns at all regarding sound quality, you can put those concerns at ease. The new Sony Walkman Signature Series features a wide range of onboard digital enhancements like a DSD Remastering Engine, DSEE Ultimate with Edge AI, 360 Reality Audio, and a DC Phase Linearizer. There’s even a Vinyl Processor that adds the character and warmth commonly associated with vinyl to your music. Simply put, there’s plenty available to ensure your favorite songs sound amazing.

The devices feature a 5-inch touchscreen display

Offers a sleek little listening gadget while still being practical

The best thing about these new devices from Sony is that the Walkman Signature Series isn’t just a gimmicky rehash but actually hits on a need for some people. While there are plenty who enjoy these gadgets for nostalgia alone, others who didn’t have the opportunity to experience them before may like them, too. More importantly, it hits on a practical need for those who prefer an alternative listening device to their smartphones. There are plenty who like working out at the gym or going for a jog without the distractions brought about by calls, texts, and social media. This allows them to have another option for listening to music if they want to leave their phone behind.

Also boosting the device’s effectiveness over older variations is its expanded battery, large display, customizable home screen, USB-C support, and expandable storage. It’s even more sustainably made than before. So, whether you’re looking for a blast from the past or a fresh new take on an old idea, this just might be what you want.

The Sony WM1ZM2 Walkman Signature Series is coming soon. You can learn more here.

Meet Mark Gulino

Mark is a writer and podcaster who loves technology. When not writing for Gadget Flow, he enjoys passionately working on storytelling projects and exploring the outdoors.
