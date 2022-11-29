Spark Catch is the durable LED-illuminated baseball that lets you play catch at night

By Mark Gulino on Nov 29, 2022

Guess what, baseball fans? You no longer need to scratch your heads after sundown trying to find that stray ball. There's now a baseball infused with LED lighting that you can see easily in the dark: Spark Catch. Read on to learn more about it!

Spark Catch baseball is perfect for catch at night

If you’ve ever played baseball or catch, you know how easy it can be to lose track of the time. Once the sun goes down, it can be quite difficult to track a pitch or stray ball without decent lighting.

Spark Catch is the baseball that seeks to change that experience for the better by hybridizing the classic baseball design with a new one that includes cool LED lighting. Will it light the way for a new spin on baseballs? Let’s go ahead and see if it can pull off a home run.

Spark Catch baseball has a variety of colors available

Lights up so you can see it during games at night

The Spark Catch baseball improves your experience while playing catch or baseball at night. To do this, it uses 4 LED bulbs that are built into the baseball.

These bulbs can reach up to 100 lumens of brightness. That’s a significant amount of light and will be easy to see, even at longer distances. Just don’t pitch too high, or you’ll have every UFO chaser in town knocking on your door.

Uses high-quality, traditional materials

If you’re concerned that the Spark Catch won’t feel like a real baseball, don’t be. It’s made from many of the same materials as traditional baseballs. For example, the size is exactly the same, including the weight.

It also features genuine cow leather with handmade stitching. Detail and quality craftsmanship are definitely a must if trying to replace the time-tested baseball, so it’s great to see they’re putting care into matching it.

Spark Catch video

Has durability that’s sure to extend longevity

Durability is certainly an important quality for an active-use item like this. Thankfully, the Spark Catch baseball ensures it can hold up to the standard of abuse you’d expect from a normal baseball.

It’s impact-tested up to 86 mph using a pitching machine. This way, it proves to be not only durable but also safe.

Features a Switch Version

And, if you’d like a quicker way to turn the Spark Catch on and off, there’s also the Switch Version. This model comes with an on/off switch for convenience.

It still has the same durability and bright lighting as the original LED baseball. Select it in either Neon Green or Ice Blue color options.

Has a softball version

If softball’s more to your liking, the Spark Catch has you covered there, too. It offers the same weight, size, and handmade stitches as a 12″ regulation-size softball.

This version has an on/off switch integrated into its design. It’s been tested for impact at 75 mph.

Comes with a 100% satisfaction guarantee

Still on the fence? We get it. Be assured, however, that if you’re not happy with your purchase you can always return the product for a full refund. The Spark Catch baseball comes with a 100% satisfaction guarantee for up to 30 days.

Not only that, but you’ll also be refunded the shipping and handling costs as well. That’s what we call standing by your product.

Illuminate your game with Spark Catch baseball LED lighting

Lets you experience baseball in a cool new way

If you’re looking for a better way to play catch or baseball at night, or perhaps just experience it in a new way, it’s well worth looking into this handy baseball alternative.

Between the quality materials and craftsmanship that meet MLB standards, the durability testing, bright LED lighting, and full guarantee, what do you have to lose? Sounds to us like the Spark Catch baseball knocks it out of the park.

You can get the Spark Catch light-up ball from the official website for $29.99.

Meet Mark Gulino

Mark is a writer and podcaster who loves technology. When not writing for Gadget Flow, he enjoys passionately working on storytelling projects and exploring the outdoors.
