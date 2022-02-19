Spring cleaning tech and gadgets guide—the best smart home vacuums and cleaners

Spring is on its way, and you know what that means; it's time to give your house a good clean. Make the task a breeze with these smart vacuums and other cleaners.

TRIFO Lucy pet robot vacuum in use

A spring home tune-up doesn’t have to be a pain. The best smart home vacuums and cleaners out there have intelligent features to help you blast through your chores, letting you enjoy the longer days and warmer weather.

For starters, the Wyze Robot Vacuum tackles dust and dirt on all surfaces, including carpets and hardwood floors. Control it hands-free via Alexa and track its progress on the app.

Then, the Segway Navimow ensures you have a well-trimmed lawn all spring and summer with no effort. Its EFLS tech navigates around your garden just as you would.

Get your spring cleaning done and enjoy the nice weather with these smart cleaning gadgets.

1. The Wyze Robot Vacuum works with Alexa. Even better, its LIDAR mapping helps it navigate around obstacles and avoid falls.

Wyze Robot Vacuum on a hard floor

The Wyze Robot Vacuum maneuvers around your home with care thanks to its sets of sensors. The app control lets you send it to a specific room to deal with a mess.

Get it for $312.

2. The Roborock S4 Max intelligent robot vacuum is great for picking up pet hair on carpets. Control it with Alexa.

Spring cleaning tech and gadgets guide—the best smart home vacuums and cleaners
Roborock S4 Max under a table

You can even vacuum at night with the Roborock S4 Max intelligent robot vacuum. The LiDAR navigation keeps the vacuuming precise no matter the time of day. Also, it’s pretty effective with 2000 Pa of suction and up to 180 minutes of runtime.

Get it for $379.99 on Amazon.

3. The iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum works on both carpets and hard floors. Start cleaning with a Google Assistant or Alexa Command.

Spring cleaning tech and gadgets guide—the best smart home vacuums and cleaners
iRobot Roomba 694 on carpet

Start a cleaning session with your voice when you have the iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum. Its 3-stage cleaning system lifts dirt from your floor while an edge brush handles corners and edges. Best of all, sensors inform your robot about dirtier areas, which is why it made our list of the best smart home vacuums and cleaners.

Get it for $274.99 on the official website.

4. The TRIFO Lucy pet robot vacuum has a suction power of 4,000 Pa. It handles dirt and stains on both carpet and hard floors.

Spring cleaning tech and gadgets guide—the best smart home vacuums and cleaners
TRIFO Lucy on a carpet with a dog

Pet parents everywhere will appreciate the TRIFO Lucy pet robot vacuum. Designed for homes with pets, it has a dedicated port for pet hair. Moreover, you can trade the roller brush for the pet hair extractor to get even more strength.

Get it for $399 on Amazon.

5. The iRobot Braava jet m6 smart Wi-Fi robot mop works well in larger spaces, keeping the floors flawless while you do other things.

iRobot Braava jet m6 in a video

The iRobot Braava jet m6 smart Wi-Fi robot mop tackles spills and sticky messes, making it one of the best smart home vacuums and cleaners out there. It works via voice command and has intelligent vSLAM navigation. It even suggests cleaning schedules customized to your routine.

Get it for $399.99 on the official website.

6. The Roborock S7 robot vacuum has Alexa voice control. Its Sonic Mopping Tech scrubs about 3,000 times per minute.

Roborock k S7
Roborock S7 in white

If you’re looking for a robot vacuum/mop combo, we recommend the Roborock S7 Robot vacuum. It intelligently mops coffee stains, mud, and more off your floors. Meanwhile, the 2500 Pa vacuum lifts debris from carpet and hard surfaces, while its suction boost is ideal for deeper carpet cleans.

Get it for $649 on Amazon.

7. The Segway Navimow automatic robotic mower sets up easily, and EFLS tech helps it navigate around your garden.

Spring cleaning tech and gadgets guide—the best smart home vacuums and cleaners
Segway Navimow in a garden

Make spring yard work easier with the Segway Navimow automatic robotic mower. Thanks to its onboard navigation system, it doesn’t require any complicated wiring. Plus, it detects kids, pets, and toys.

This gadget is priced at $1,425. Learn more about it on the official website.

8. The Dyson Smart Purifier Humidify + Cool Formaldehyde takes care of formaldehyde and other toxins in the air.

Dyson Smart Purifier Humidify Plus Cool Formaldehyde
Dyson Smart Purifier Humidify + Cool Formaldehyde in use

Improving your home’s air quality is another worthwhile spring project, and the Dyson Smart Purifier Humidify + Cool Formaldehyde can help. It detects and destroys pollutants at the particle level. It also adds humidity and works as a fan.

Get it for $899.99 on the official website.

9. The HOBOT 298 Window Cleaning Robot cleans dirt from your windows, so you don’t have to drag out the ladder.

Hobot 298 Window Cleaning Robot in a video

Have floor-to-ceiling windows in your double-story living room? Let the HOBOT 298 Window Cleaning Robot take care of them this spring—and anytime. It wipes impurities away, requires no supervision, and can be controlled by smartphone or remote.

Get it for $529 on the official website.

10. The Gladwell Gecko Robot Window Cleaner‘s advanced algorithm scrubs every inch of your windows and has app control.

Gladwell Gecko Robot Window Cleaner
Gladwell Gecko Robot Window Cleaner in black

Another excellent window cleaning option is the Gladwell Gecko Robot Window Cleaner. It works quickly and efficiently, keeping you safe from heights. Additionally, the connected app lets you tailor it to your home.

Get it for $199.95 on Amazon.

Enjoy a cleaner home this spring without all the hassle when you add some of the best smart home vacuums and cleaners to your cleaning closet. Which one(s) would you love to own? Let us know in the comments.

