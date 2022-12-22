Take your aerial photography to new heights with these cool drones and accessories

Want to improve your aerial photography? Both beginners and pros will appreciate the drones in today's digest. We're highlighting the best of DJI, Autel, and Skydio.

Take your aerial photography to new heights with these cool drones and accessories
DJI Mini 3 ultra-lightweight camera drone design

Whether you dabble in aerial photography as an amateur or you create full-scale professional productions, these aerial photography drones and accessories are worth adding to your setup. From lightweight, foldable drones to those that stay invisible during shots, these gadgets are pretty cool.

DJI products feature large in today’s list. Undoubtedly the leader in consumer unmanned aerial vehicles, the brand offers lightweight and cinematic drones as well as premium remote controls. We highlighted our recent favorites below.

Another of our favorite photography drones is the Skydio 2+. We love the autonomous subject tracking and the Keyframed flight plan creation. The drone even automatically remembers to record for you.

Make your aerial creations more impressive with the products below.

1. The DJI Mini 3 ultra-lightweight camera drone optimizes shots for social media posts. Get it for $559 on the brand’s website.

DJI Mini 3 ultra-lightweight camera drone product demo

Do you use aerial photography or videography for your social media accounts? The DJI Mini 3 ultra-lightweight camera drone offers True Vertical Shooting for compatibility with your accounts. Lightweight and compact, it’s ideal for everyday use.

2. The GoPro HERO10 Black Bones camera for FPV drones delivers award-winning stabilization. Buy it for $349.98 on the official website.

GoPro HERO10 Black Bones camera for FPV drones in use

Add a camera to your FPV drone with the GoPro HERO10 Black Bones camera for FPV Drones. It offers Emmy Award–winning HyperSmooth 4.0 stabilization for pro-level footage. Expect stunning images and performance.

3. The DJI Transmission integrated solution comprises a video receiver, monitor, and controller. It’s priced at $2,499 on the brand’s website.

DJI Transmission integrated solution in use

Get seamless integration for your Ronin-series products and DJI Master Wheels when you have the DJI Transmission integrated solution. It combines a monitor, video receiver, and recorder, giving you a transmission experience that takes your vision to a new level. It’s one of the best aerial photography drones and accessories.

4. The DJI Mavic 3 Classic camera drone comes with a 4/3 CMOS Hasselblad camera for pro photography. It costs $1,599 on the company website.

DJI Mavic 3 Classic camera drone in the sky

Consider the DJI Mavic 3 Classic camera drone for powerful photography and videography. Its 4/3 CMOS Hasselblad camera provides superior images with realistic colors and super-clear night shots.

5. The Insta360 Sphere drone camera has lenses that keep it invisible while shooting footage. Purchase it for $429.99 on the official website.

Insta360 Sphere drone camera design

Don’t want to see your drone in your footage? That’s not a problem with the Insta360 Sphere drone camera. It has lenses that keep it out of professional content. Meanwhile, with 360 degrees for reframing, you’ll catch every shot.

6. The Autel Robotics EVO Nano Series drones are excellent for travel photography. Get one for $659 on the brand’s website.

Autel Robotics EVO Nano Series photography drones design

Weighing in at 249 grams each, the Autel Robotics EVO Nano Series photography drones are practically portable filming crews. The EVO Nano + creates 50 MP photos and has fast-tracking autofocus. Meanwhile, the EVO Nano has a 48 MP camera and a 3-axis gimbal. They’re some of the best aerial photography drones you can buy.

7. The Skydio 2+ autonomous drone features an AI skill that captures complex and smooth moves. Buy it for $1,099 on Skydio’s website.

Skydio 2+ autonomous drone in use

Even beginners can capture dynamic shots in challenging environments with the Skydio 2+ autonomous drone. The AI skill is easy to use and adds a cinematic shot. Then, the intuitive flight path system lets you choose KeyFrames in just a few taps.

8. The Autel Robotics EVO LITE Series makes aerial photography powerful and portable. They start at $1,079 on the official website.

Autel Robotics EVO LITE Series cinematic drones design

The Autel Robotics EVO LITE Series cinematic drones cover all your aerial photography and videography needs. They bring you a 40-minute flight time and a 7.4-mile range. Even better, they fold and have cinematic flying modes.

9. The DJI RC Pro drone remote controller was made for pro-level aerial photography. Get it for $1,199 on DJI’s website.

DJI RC Pro drone remote controller in black

Enhance your visuals with the DJI RC Pro drone remote controller. It boasts a smooth system due to its latest-gen processor and high storage capacity. What’s more, the O3+ transmission technology can maintain a 1080p/60fps live feed from as far as 15 km away. It belongs on any list of the best aerial photography drones and accessories.

10. The DJI Mavic 3 and Mavic 3 Cine drones have the Hasselblad L2D-20-c dual-camera system. They start at $2,049 on the brand’s website.

DJI Mavic 3 and Mavic 3 Cine drones design

Enjoy the Hasselblad L2D-20-c and omnidirectional obstacle sensing on both the DJI Mavic 3 and Mavic 3 Cine drones. What’s more, the Mavic 3 Cine is compatible with Apple ProRes 422 HQ encoding for professional filming.

Upgrade your aerial photography significantly when you go for these drones and drone accessories. Which ones will you buy? Let us know!

