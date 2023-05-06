Tech-savvy Mamas rejoice: top gadgets to give this Mother’s Day

Show a tech-savvy Mom some love this Mother's Day with these cool gadgets. From smart locks to skincare devices, there's something for her in this roundup. Check them out below!

Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatch in use

Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and if you’re looking for the perfect gift for a tech-savvy mom in your life, you’re in luck. We’ve rounded up some of the top gadgets that are sure to please.

First up is the VogDuo Magnetic Wireless Leather Car Charger, a classy and convenient accessory for any mom. With 15 watts of wireless power output and a MagSafe-compatible magnet, it easily and stylishly adds juice to her devices.

Another great tech gift for moms is the Sonos Era 100. She’ll love the multiple connectivity options, modern design, and the fact that it also adds stereo sound to her home theater. Family movie nights will be better than ever!

But that’s not all. We’ve also got some other great gadgets that any tech-savvy mom is sure to love. Discover them below!

1. The VogDUO Magnetic Wireless Leather Car Charger is a stylish car accessory with a handmade leather design. Get it for $79.99 on the official website.

VogDUO Magnetic Wireless Leather Car Charger in use

Treat Mom to an elegant wireless charger with the VogDUO Magnetic Wireless Leather Car Charger. It offers 15 watts of output and a MagSafe-compatible magnet.

It also has dual 15-watt USB-C ports and an adjustable air vent mount that fits a wide range of cars. Meanwhile, she’s sure to love the beautiful handmade leather exterior.

2. The Sonos Era 100 smart speaker gives the mom in your life multiple connectivity options, letting her enjoy music from any source. It costs $249 on Sonos’ website.

Sonos Era 100 in a lifestyle image

Techie moms will appreciate the Sonos Era 100 smart speaker. Its multiple connectivity options mean she can connect via Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 6, or USB-C line in. It even supports AirPlay2.

Meanwhile, the scaled-down size looks great on her bookshelf. And, in terms of sound, this gadget optimizes the speaker’s EQ to suit any room’s dimensions

3. The Lexon Softpower Magbank wireless battery pack is the perfect power backup for busy moms on the go. Buy it for $69.90 on the company website.

Lexon Softpower Magbank in use

Know a mom who’s constantly on the go—picking up kids, groceries, running to work, and whatnot? Lighten her load with the Lexon Softpower Magbank wireless battery pack. It offers powerful wireless charging on the go.

And, with its MagSafe design, it attaches securely to her compatible iPhone. That way, she won’t have to worry about running out of juice while she’s out and about. Even better, the slim design doesn’t weigh down her bag and comes in lovely colors.

4. The Sony WF-C700N wireless in-ear headphones give her clear conversations and incredible audio on the move. They cost $119.99 on the brand’s website.

Sony WF-C700N in a video

Give your mom super clear, hands-free calls with the Sony WF-C700N wireless in-ear headphones. Boasting a Wind Noise Reduction Structure, she can be heard clearly, even on breezy days.

And the sound isn’t too shabby, either, with the Digital Sound Enhancement Engine that produces realistic vocals and powerful bass. There are also noise cancellation and ambient sound modes.

5. The Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatch helps her get better results from her workout routines and has a daily readiness score. It costs $159.95 on the official site.

Fitbit Versa 4 in a video

With the Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatch, the mother figure in your life can take her fitness to new heights. In fact, this watch helps schedule her workouts so she can get the maximum results.

It even gives a daily readiness score, has GPS navigation, lets her take calls, and much more. Plus, the thin, lightweight design is super comfortable to wear.

6. The KitchenAid Cordless Variable Speed Hand Blender is great for the cooking enthusiast mom. Buy it for $84.99 on the company website.

KitchenAid Cordless Variable Speed Hand Blender making a smoothie

Does the mom in your life love experimenting with new recipes? Then the KitchenAid Cordless Variable Speed Hand Blender makes a great gift. Not only is it cordless, it also has a powerful design with 4-point stainless steel blades.

With the blender, your mom can blend ingredients to make smoothies, milkshakes, hummus, soups, and more.

7. The Tovala Smart Oven Air Fryer saves her time in the kitchen with its scan-to-cook technology. Get it for $99 on the brand’s website.

Tovala Smart Oven Air Fryer with plates of food

Meal prep becomes a breeze for moms with the Tovala Smart Oven Air Fryer. It features a dual-speed fan for max-power air frying and 5 versatile cooking settings, including bake, broil, toast, reheat, and max-power air fry.

With these features, she can get crisp, healthy food. It also keeps her countertop clutter free thanks to its compact design.

8. The SECURAM EOS Wi-Fi fingerprint smart door lock is helpful for moms who always have their hands full. Buy it for $169 on the official website.

SECURAM EOS in color options

Boost her safety and convenience at home with the SECURAM EOS Wi-Fi fingerprint smart door lock. With 1-touch fingerprint recognition and built-in Wi-Fi, Mom can unlock the door from anywhere.

What’s more, she can send and manage access codes to her kids, friends, and other members of the family right from her smartphone. She’ll love it!

9. The Wasserstein Bird Feeder Camera Case is perfect for nature-loving, tech-savvy moms. Purchase it for $54.99 on the company’s website.

Wasserstein Bird Feeder Camera Case in a garden

Does your mom love nature and wildlife? Give her a closer look at the feathered creatures who visit her garden with the Wasserstein Bird Feeder Camera Case.

Compatible with top security camera brands, she can even capture photos and videos of birds and other animals. What’s more, it even helps monitor her backyard’s security.

10. The reVive Lux Soniqué & Soniqué Mini skin care devices transform her daily skincare routine with light therapy. It costs $99 on the brand’s website.

reVive Lux Soniqué & Soniqué Mini in a lifestyle photo

Revolutionize her skincare routine with the reVive Lux Soniqué & Soniqué Mini skincare devices. The collection relies on LED therapies that help with everything from wrinkles and sagging skin to acne and scarring.

There’s also the option for sonic cleansing with the interchangeable silicone heads. Finally, the waterproof design can even go in the shower or sink.

11. The OCEMIDA Professional Glass Hydrogen Water Bottle Generator makes nanobubbles for delicious fizzy water. Get it for $144 on Amazon.

OCEMIDA Professional Glass Hydrogen Water Bottle Generator

Give Mom the benefits of hydrogen water with OCEMIDA Professional Hydrogen Water Bottle Generator. Using advanced technology, this BPA-free device creates molecular hydrogen nanobubbles in just 5 minutes.

This water has a detox effect, boosts metabolism, and provides other health benefits. Plus, with works with most spring water bottle brands.

12. The Oakywood Slim Charging Pad gives Mom a space-saving but beautiful desk charging pad. Buy it for $70 on the official website.

Oakywood Slim Charging Pad in black

Help your mom keep her phone charged at her desk with the Oakywood Slim Charging Pad. The wooden, disc-shaped design is ideal for her home office.

Meanwhile, the charging speed adjusts automatically to her smartphone model. It works with cases up to 4 mm thick and comes with a 150 cm nylon USB-A to USB-C cord for convenience.

13. The Ember Travel Mug 2+ coffee thermos keeps your mom’s caffeine fix hot and doesn’t get lost. Purchase it for $199.95 on the company website.

Ember Travel Mug 2+ in black

The mom in your life won’t lose her coffee thermos again when it’s the Ember Travel Mug 2+. This smart thermos works with Apple Find My network, alerting iOS and Mac users when it gets left behind.

Even cooler, the cup has a speaker that helps locate it. With a 12-ounce capacity, it keeps her drink hot for at least 3 hours.

Whether your mom is a coffee addict or a bird lover, there’s plenty of great tech out there for her. And these gadgets will surely make her feel special on Mother’s Day. So, go ahead and pick one (or more) of these gifts for her.

Which one(s) will you go for? Let us know!

