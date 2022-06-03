The Paragon Straps hold and organize gear to support any accessories and devices

Finding an organization system to keep your everyday accessories and devices secure and ordered can be a challenge. That's why we can't wait to share this new modular organization system with you.

The Paragon Straps adapt to all accessories

Keeping items and everyday accessories organized is important for people of all professions. It can be frustrating to sift through your bag and rummage around for an item in question. While there’s an abundance of organization tools on the market that promise to prevent this from happening, they’re not always modular and adaptable to your accessories.

Designed for everyone—from campers, gamers, hobbyists, and locksmiths to artists and filmmakers, the Paragon Straps securely keeps your accessories intact.

You can customize the size to hold all types of objects, allowing you to easily find them when you open up your case. Discover why you need this storage system in your everyday life.

How to use the Paragon Straps

Organize gear and devices of all shapes and sizes

The Paragon Straps is the solution to a cluttered workspace or everyday carry. Rather than investing in an entirely new backpack or workstation accessory, this modular system adapts to whatever everyday case you already use.

However, your purchase also includes the Field Case. This features a loop-side fastener material with tactical webbing on the front and back for complete customization. It measures 11.5″ tall by 21″ wide and has a 2.2-liter capacity to hold a variety of goods.

Additionally, this strap system holds pretty much anything. This includes knives, cords, tablets, creams, gaming consoles, medication—you name it. Best of all, you can use multiple straps to wrap around larger devices, like tablets or awkwardly shaped objects.

You can even subdivide each strap to hold multiple items simultaneously. This option is perfect for holding a smartphone with a charger to separate your objects in the case. To keep everything more organized, you’re also able to stack multiple straps to group devices with their accessories.

In fact, the straps attach to one another, allowing you to stack multiple modules with a secure hold.

Furthermore, these straps feature hook-and-loop-compatible materials with industrial strength to hold everything securely in place. They’re completely adjustable, and you can arrange them with ease. Not only does this ensure that items don’t fall loose during movement to tightly fit around them, but they won’t remain that shape and size forever.

Receive versatility with the Paragon Straps

The Paragon Straps accommodate all types of tools. In particular, the strap dividers provide a perfect fit for accessories and tools of all shapes and sizes. Simply adjust the length and tension to organize items of all designs.

Best of all, the straps have been tested to hold up to thousands of arrangements without losing elasticity or effectiveness. So they’ll last for years and accommodate all types of objects.

Furthermore, these straps are available in various sizes: small, medium, large, and extra large. This varies from 1.8″ to 8.5″ in length. With this level of versatility, you can store thin items to bulky tools.

Better still, this organization system doesn’t rely on fixed positions to keep your gear secure. You can place your items in any orientation and angle that suits you. This allows you to squeeze more into a confined space and tailor the layout for organizational benefits.

Experience durability to protect your gadgets

There’s no need to be concerned that this strap system can’t support heavy objects. Crafted with heavy-duty fabric, it provides maximum hold strength to prevent objects from moving. This allows you to combine tools and sharp objects, like a hammer or screwdriver, with delicate screens, like a smartphone, without issues of damage.

All the while, the straps remain soft enough to provide further protection and prevent damaging your accessories. No one wants a harsh material scratching against their smartphone.

Overall, these straps adapt to your collection of accessories. And you can alter the shapes and layout at any time to suit you.

Preorder this customization organization system on Kickstarter for $69. What are your organization tactics? Let us know in the comments.