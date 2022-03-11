These 10 camping gadgets and accessories will help you unwind and enjoy nature

You love camping. But if you don't have the right gear, it can be just as stressful as a week at the office. Relax, for real, with these camping gadgets and accessories.

BioLite CampStove 2+ electricity-generating wood stove in a campsite

There’s nothing quite like a weekend camping trip to the lake or forest to help you relax and recharge. But unwinding while you’re off the grid gets complicated if you run out of power and can’t sleep well at night. That’s where these camping gadgets and accessories that help you unwind come in.

Clearing your mind isn’t easy if your phone battery is dead and you have no way of recharging it. But the rechargeable flashlight and wood stove on this list actually work as backup sources of power, just in case.

And forgetting your cares back in the city becomes much easier once you’ve had a good night’s sleep. The inflatable sleep pad and rooftop tent below will keep you resting like a baby.

Yes, you can have that tranquil camping trip you’re dreaming about and the gadgets and accessories below can help.

1. The NEBO BIG POPPY rechargeable flashlight illumates your campsite and even has a powerbank to charge your devices.

NEBO BIG POPPY illuminates a campsite

It’s a lot easier to enjoy your time outdoors when you know you have plenty of backup power and light. And that’s why the NEBO BIG POPPY rechargeable flashlight is such a helpful gadget; it provides both power for USB devices and lighting.

Get it for $44.99 on the official website.

2. The Garmin fēnix 7 series smartwatches come with a handy LED flashlight, charge via solar, and have safety features.

Garmin fēnix 7 in a video

When you’re in the middle of the forest, it’s helpful knowing the Garmin fēnix 7 series smartwatches have your back. They’re ideal for camping trips since they have an LED flashlight built in as well as tracking features that let your loved ones keep tabs on your location.

Get them for $899.99 on the official website.

3. The BioLite CampStove 2+ electricity-generating wood stove extracts electricity from fire to charge your gadgets.

BioLite CampStove 2+ charges a smartphone

You’ll never run out of electricity when you have the BioLite CampStove 2+ electricity-generating wood stove. Its patented combustion technology produces smokeless flames that can cook your food while delivering a 3-watt charge to your phone and other devices.

Get it for $149.95 on the official website.

4. The James Brand The Redstone outdoor adventure knife has a slip-reducing grip and a durable stainless steel blade.

The James Brand The Redstone in Glacier & Steel

Check out The James Brand The Redstone outdoor adventure knife. It’s light enough to take on any trail, which is why it’s one of our favorite camping gadgets and accessories this season. A bent wire clip ensures it stays in your pocket.

Get it for $89 on the official website.

5. The Dometic CFX3 75DZ powered cooler has plenty of space to keep your favorite foods chilled and frozen.

Dometic CFX 75DZ keeps food cold

Wake up to the smell of fresh air and your favorite yogurt when you camp with the Dometic CFX 3 75DZ powered cooler. It keeps food chilled and frozen down to -7. So you could even enjoy some ice cream after a long hike.

Get it for $1,399.99 on the official website.

6. The BioLite FirePit Cooking Kit lets you cook a full meal at the campsite with its grill lid, cutlery set, and griddle.

BioLite FirePit Cooking Kit in a video

Prepping meals in nature is so relaxing, and the BioLite FirePit Cooking Kit makes it safe and effortless. The kit includes the FirePit+, which runs on charcoal or firewood and can burn for up to 25 hours. It’s also easy to use, which is why it made our list of camping gadgets and accessories to help you unwind.

Get it for $404.82 on the official website.

7. The V2 Platform Camper rooftop tent attaches to any mid-size or full-size truck, letting you set up camp anywhere you can park.

V2 Platform Camper attaches to truck beds

Sleeping outdoors is a fantastic experience, but when lying on the ground isn’t an option, there’s the V2 Platform Camper rooftop tent. It provides shelter to the top of your truck and is designed for 4-season use.

Get it for $500 on the official website.

8. The Pelican Outdoor Rugged Sleep Pad gives you a comfortable, self-inflating bed with its memory foam core.

Pelican Outdoor Rugged Sleep Pad in black

Who says you can’t have the comforts of home while you camp? The Pelican Outdoor Rugged Sleep Pad ensures you have a comfortable place to sleep with its 19D memory foam core, armrests, and built-in pillow.

Get it for $179.99 on the official website.

9. The Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth speaker II has a compact size, letting you hear your favorite music outdoors.

Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth speaker II in Mint

Keep the outdoor atmosphere lively with the Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth speaker II. Weighing just 1.25 pounds, it’s easy to carry. Plus, with a 30-foot range, you can get things done around camp without losing connectivity.

Get it for $89 on the official website.

10. The Zippo FireFast Torch adjustable flame lighter fits in your pocket, letting you start a campfire quickly and easily.

Zippo FireFast Torch lights a fire

Get quick access to fire with the Zippo FireFast Torch adjustable flame lighter. It produces an adjustable flame and quickly starts fires, thaws food, melts, solders, and more. With its child safety lock, it’s one of our favorite camping gadgets and accessories for spring 2022.

Get it for $21.95 on the official website.

You’ll really be able to kick back and relax during your camping trips when you bring these gadgets and accessories. Do you go camping regularly? Let us know about your favorite gear in the comments.

