These 3-in-1 headphones also work as a neckspeaker & wireless speaker

Get more versatility from your headphones with the Neckphone TRi. They also work as a neckspeaker and wireless speaker for a new kind of listening experience.

Enjoy your music anywhere with the Neckphone TRi. These 3-in-1 headphones transform into a neckspeaker and wireless speaker. Meanwhile, the Open Directional Non-Invasive Sound tech lets you listen to the neckspeaker without disturbing others.

Think headphones offer only 1 listening style? The creators of the Neckphone TRi would disagree. Their 3-in-1 headphones are impressively versatile, changing from headphones to either a neckspeaker or a wireless speaker, giving you multiple listening options in 1 device.

Check out the discreet neckspeaker’s ODNIS tech

Want to try a neckspeaker but don’t want to disturb your colleagues? The Neckphone TRi give you the opportunity with their Open Directional Non-Invasive Sound (ODNIS) technology. It ensures your music or calls can’t be heard by the people around you.

It’s made possible by 4 uniquely engineered speakers that send the audio to your ears alone. So you could totally wear the neckspeaker and take calls without bystanders hearing your conversation.

Squash background noise with Active Noise Canceling Plus 2

No one likes background noise drowning out their music. Thanks to the Active Noise Canceling Plus 2 technology in these 3-in-1 headphones, that won’t be an issue.

The technology is pretty unique. It recognizes the headphones’ different earpad sizes, then tunes the noise-canceling algorithm for the superior noise isolation. So you’ll always get the proper noise cancelation for your ear size.

Go for sound engineered by the experts

Meanwhile, you won’t have to sacrifice sound for function with the Neckphone TRi. Designed by a Denmark-based team of audio experts from Harman Kardon, JBL, and Bang & Olufsen, these headphones ensure your music and daily communication are in skilled hands.

Enjoy 3 uses: neckspeaker, headphones & wireless speaker

Tech aside, another feature that makes these 3-in-1 headphones unique is that you can listen in 3 ways. Let’s have a look at each.

Headphones

The headphone option lets you take advantage of the ANC and eliminate the background noise when you want to focus. It’s ideal for work, travel, and calls.

Neckspeaker

The neckspeaker option is ideal for people who want to be aware of their surroundings while listening to music or taking calls. Thanks to ODNIS, you can hear everything without disturbing the people around you. This wear option is also ideal for commutes, remote work, watching TV, and relaxing.

Speaker

But there are times when you want to share your audio. Group calls, dinner dates, and get-togethers with friends all come to mind. In those situations, you can use the Neckphone TRi as a wireless speaker to share your music and calls with the people around you.

Personalize your sound with Circulr’s app

But these 3-in-1 headphones don’t stop at superior technology and multiple wear options. They also adapt the sound waves to your unique sense of hearing through Circulr’s app.

You’ll undergo a sound wave test that creates a personal sound profile, letting you have the best sound experience possible. The app also includes a security mode, battery saver mode, customizable side controls, and OTA updates.

Go for headphones that support sustainability

The creators of the Neckphone TRi have taken care to make their product with the least negative impact on the local and global environment, society, economy, and community.

As a 3-in-1 gadget, it reduces the need to purchase multiple small devices. Meanwhile, the vegan leather ear cushions, speaker units made without glue, and recycled packaging work to minimize harmful effects and support sustainable living.

Wear the ultra-ergonomic headband all day long

Let’s face it, most headphones are uncomfortable and cause pressure headaches after only a short period of wear. That won’t happen with the Neckphone TRi.

It boasts an ergonomic headband, letting you listen in comfort. It’s also hypoallergenic, so you can be sure it won’t cause skin reactions if you have sensitivities.

Get these versatile headphones for convenience

Finally, you get hands-free controls for some features with voice-controlled smart AI, allowing these headphones to adapt to your busy life. Then, a long battery life means you don’t have to worry about charging.

Read our final thoughts

If you want headphones that can adapt to you, get the Neckphone TRi. Boasting 3 wear options and open sound, this gadget is the only sound device you need.

And, with the sound personalization, they’re tuned just for your ears. Use them for work, movies, or commutes; you’ve never had such a versatile pair of headphones.

Preorder the Neckphone TRi for about $186 on Kickstarter. What multiuse devices do you swear by? Let us know in the comments.