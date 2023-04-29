These smart doorbells take your home security up a notch

Beef up your home's security, starting at your front door with these smart doorbells. With features like package detection, facial recognition, and more, they make sure you don't miss a thing.

Aqara Video AI Doorbell G4 in use

Your front door is the first line of defense when it comes to protecting your home. So it makes sense to outfit it with the latest and greatest smart doorbells for home security out there. Yes, these gadgets have front door-enhancing tech like facial recognition, package theft prevention, and end-to-end encryption. They keep a watchful eye over the things you care about, no matter where you are.

The Aquara Video Doorbell G4 with AI is ideal if you already use a smart home platform like Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Home. Not only does it support these platforms, but the on-device AI recognizes faces and triggers automation.

Next, the Lindo Dual-Camera Video Doorbell helps you stay on top of deliveries, so you can beat the porch pirates. Yep, it notifies you when there’s a package on your doorstep, and the blind-spot removal feature ensures you see them.

Features to look for when buying a smart doorbell

Before we dive into the product roundup, let’s take a look at what you should consider when buying a smart doorbell:

  • Video Quality: Look for a doorbell that has a high-resolution video, at least 1080p, for clear footage.
  • Compatibility: Check if the doorbell works with your existing home platform, such as Alexa or Google Home. Otherwise, you may miss out on key features.
  • Facial Recognition: Consider a doorbell with facial recognition that can alert you when a recognized person arrives at your door. That way, you know who’s coming and going.
  • Motion Detection: Look for a doorbell with accurate motion detection that can differentiate between humans, animals, and other objects. This feature minimizes annoying false alarms.
  • Storage: Think about the doorbell’s video storage, and whether it saves to the cloud or a local storage device. Options like these keep your home life private.

So, without further ado, these are some of the best smart doorbells right now that enhance your home security.

1. The Aqara Video AI Doorbell G4 has wide compatibility with smart home platforms, simplifying your home security. Get it for $119.99 on Amazon.

Aqara Video AI Doorbell G4 in a video

If you use a 3rd-party smart home platform like Alexa, Apple Home, and Google Home, the Aqara Video AI Doorbell is an excellent choice. It works with all of the platforms above, so it’s great for a range of users. Meanwhile, it features on-device AI, which gives you local facial recognition alerts and automation. The facial recognition feature can also trigger the door to unlock automatically when you come home.

What’s more, this battery-powered video doorbell supports Apple HomeKit Secure Video and local streaming, as well as Amazon and Google smart displays. Then, with its local execution, you can expect fast response times along with privacy protection.

2. The Lindo Dual-Camera Video Doorbell eliminates blind spots so you can see people and packages. Buy it for $169.99 on Amazon.

Lindo Dual-Camera Video Doorbell in the rain

Tired of dealing with blind spots from your current video doorbell? The Lindo Dual-Camera Video Doorbell ends your woes with its dual-camera design, which shows you everything in clear 2K resolution. The HDR quality ensures blacks and whites appear lifelike and you can even read vehicle license plates when they pass by.

And, of course, this gadget is packed with smarts. Specifically, it has dual sensor detection along with radar and PIR sensors. The former scans for movement, while the latter scans for body heat. Combining these with human motion detection ensures it doesn’t notify you about bugs or debris.

3. The Abode Video Doorbell has an easy-to-install wire-free design and is packed with security features. It costs $99.99 on the brand’s website.

Abode Video Doorbell
Abode Video Doorbell front view

Don’t want to or can’t drill holes into your front door frame? Then the Abode Video Doorbell is the ideal option. It has a wire-free design, so it installs in just minutes. Using a battery, it’s Wi-Fi enabled and compact. Additionally, it has 2K resolution and full-color night vision.

As well as being suitable for low-lit environments, it features standard motion detection. And it’ll send you a notification if it suspects a person’s presence. Once mounted, you can use 2-way audio to communicate with anyone at your door. It’s one of our favorite smart doorbells for home security.

4. The Belkin Wemo Smart Video Doorbell has a super-wide field of view, letting you see more of your front porch. Purchase it for $228.01 on Amazon.

Belkin Wemo Smart Video Doorbell in a video

See more of your doorstep and porch when you have the Belkin Wemo Smart Video Doorbell. It has an impressively wide 178° field of view. Moreover, a 4 MP camera with low-light sensitivity offers clear views even in the dark.

The Wemo Smart Video Doorbell also uses face recognition and smart notifications, letting you see who’s at your door from your iOS device. You can even receive advanced notifications for visitors at nighttime. Even better, the infrared tech allows long-distance motion sensing, making it a great choice for keeping an eye on your property while you’re away.

5. The eufy Security Video Doorbell Dual helps prevent package theft with its downward-facing camera. Get it for $199.99 on the official website.

eufy Security Video Doorbell Dual
eufy Security Video Doorbell Dual in use

Thwart porch pirates with the eufy Security Video Doorbell Dual. It comes with a 2K front-facing camera and a 1080p downward-facing one. The downward-facing camera lets you know about package arrivals and helps you monitor them. Meanwhile, the front-facing camera offers a 160-degree field of view.

This doorbell also includes radar and PIR, detecting people and reducing false alarms. In fact, the AI technology recognizes your family and friends and reminds you to take packages inside. Best of all, it comes with Homebase 2, giving you 16 GB of encrypted local storage.

6. The Eve Outdoor Cam smart floodlight security camera is compatible with Apple HomeKit Secure Video. Buy it for $249.95 on the company website.

These smart doorbells take your home security up a notch
Eve Outdoor Cam on a brick wall

Apple HomeKit users will love the Eve Outdoor Cam smart floodlight security camera. It works with Apple HomeKit (of course). Plus, it’s equipped with 1,080p video that keeps an eye on your property. And it protects your privacy with end-to-end encryption, so only you can see live and recorded video.

This camera also has a 10-day recording history, so you’ve got time to go back and check past footage. And it even sends notifications to your phone when it detects people, animals, or packages. Moreover, the floodlight is powerful, illuminating your driveway or back porch with a motion light and light boost. It’s one of the best smart doorbells for home security.

7. The Arlo Essential wire-free smart home security video doorbell lets you set detection zones. Purchase it for $111 on Amazon.

Arlo Essential Wire Free
Arlo Essential close up

Want to set up detection zones outside your door? The Arlo Essential wire-free smart home security video doorbell lets you do that. So you only get alerts in areas that matter. And with a 180° view, you can scan your doorstep anytime, anywhere.

This doorbell also features motion detection for up to 110 degrees and it lets you trigger the built-in siren automatically or manually from the Arlo app, if there’s an intruder on your property. Moreover, it even sends a video call to your phone when someone calls the doorbell.

8. The Ring Video Doorbell Wired is a great budget pick. It’s easy to install and delivers reliable performance. It costs $38.99 on the brand’s website.

These smart doorbells take your home security up a notch
Ring Video Doorbell Wired in a lifestyle scenario

And if you’re looking for a more affordable option, the Ring Video Doorbell Wired has you covered. While it doesn’t have all the features of the latest smart doorbells, it offers quick response and sets up quickly and easily, which is why it’s one of our favorite smart doorbells for home security. Plus, you just can’t beat the price.

This smart home gadget offers a compact, attractive design that blends into your front door. Then, features like HD video for crisp images and 2-way talk for easy communication help you out. It even has motion detection and sends real-time alerts to your smartphone.

So there you have it folks! A roundup of some of the smartest home gadgets to keep your home secure and give you peace of mind. With features like face recognition, smart notifications, and end-to-end encryptions, these devices are primed to keep you and your home secure.

Have bought any of these doorbells? Tell us about your experience in the comments!

