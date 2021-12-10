These stackable toys help develop your baby or toddler’s fine motor skills

Looking for toys that can excite as well as teach your little one? The Baby Button Stacking Toys are a cute, creative option they'll love playing with.

Baby Button Stacking Toys in different shapes

Add a thoughtful toy to your little one’s play area with the Baby Button Stacking Toys. These colorful, stackable toys come in shapes like Avocado and Watermelon and help your baby or toddler learn about shapes, size concepts, and more.

You know that high-quality toys help little minds grow. So, when you’re looking for a plaything for your little one, you tend to go for ones that support open-ended play, help develop skills, and—most importantly—are fun to play with, just like the Baby Button Stacking Toys.

Baby Button Stacking Toys in an apple shape

Entertain little ones up to 3 years old

Designed for infants and babies up to 3 years old, the Baby Button Stacking Toys give your child the gross and fine motor skill practice they need. Since they’re suitable for such a range of ages, they provide years of use. Yes, these are the toys kids keep going back to because they support so many different types of play.

Baby Button Stacking Toys in an avocado shape

Support your little one’s development

What types of play and kinds of skills do these educational toys strengthen? Let’s check them out.

Hand-eye coordination

Each of the products in the Baby Button Stacking Toys range comes with multiple pieces that children can stack to make a tower or any other construction. Stacking the pieces helps your little one learn that their hands, arms, and fingers allow them to place objects down. As they get more practice doing this, they become more confident and skilled at manipulating objects.

Problem-solving skills

These open-ended toys also support problem-solving skills. For instance, while playing with the Avocado, your baby will learn that the smaller pieces fit into the larger ones and that this is something they must do to complete the puzzle.

Cause and effect understanding

Toddlers and babies are like little scientists since they love to explore and experiment with the world around them. And these stackable toys foster their curiosity since the different shapes and uses allow them to try out new solutions.

Shape and color recognition

Some of the stackable toys in this series include different geometric shapes. These toys offer your child the chance to learn the names and feel of different shapes.

For example, when your child picks up a triangle shape, they learn what it feels like in their hand and—once they put it into place—they see how it works in the puzzle. Meanwhile, the bright hues help your children learn to recognize different colors.

Gross and fine motor skills

The Baby Button Stacking Toys also support fine and gross motor skills. Concerning gross motor skills, you could ask your child to bring you a piece from another part of the playroom that they need to crawl or walk to.

And, when your child turns small pieces over with their fingers or tries to fit them into place, they’re working their fine motor skills in a fun way.

Goal setting

Give your child practice setting goals early in life with the Baby Button Stacking Toys. When they have the mission of building a tower, they get practice accomplishing what they set out to. When your child accomplishes their task, you get to see pride shine all over their face, a priceless moment for any parent.

Baby Button Stacking Toys in a watermelon shape

Go for hands-on, safe toys

For young children, it’s pretty much a given that their toys will end up in their mouths. But you can be one step ahead by choosing toys made out of safe materials.

Luckily, the Baby Button Stacking Toys feature food-grade silicone that’s CE, UKCA, EN71, ASTM F963-17 certified. The pieces are also large enough to avoid choking.

Baby Button Stacking Toys with shapes

Choose developmental toys that are easy to clean

If you’ve ever tried cleaning electronic toys with lots of buttons and levers, you know how complicated it can be. But cleaning these stackable toys is easy. Just a drop of dish soap and a soft sponge are all you need to keep them spic and span.

Baby Button Stacking Toys with hearts

Select from so many cute designs

While the Baby Button Stacking Toys offer early-learning development, they also have lovely designs. From the sunset-colored Magic Apple to the brightly-pigmented Mr. Sun, these toys attract little eyes and look great in the nursery.

Bond with your child as you explore together

Playing with your baby helps strengthen your bond. And these stackable toys let you have fun together for hours, letting you and your child make your imaginations become a reality.

Add the Baby Button Stacking Toys to your shopping list for a toy you can be confident about. These colorful playthings help strengthen a young child’s developmental skills and are safe to play with. They also make fantastic gifts.

The Baby Button Stacking Toys start at about $21.56, and you can buy them on the company’s official website. What are the best toys you’ve bought for your child? Let us know in the comments.