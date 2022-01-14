This game-changing walk-assist bike keeps users active despite mobility challenges

By Lauren Wadowsky on Jan 14, 2022, 7:30 am EST under Product Reviews,

It's time to change the way we think about healthcare and mobility. This motorless, walk-assisting bike allows riders to be active and stay at eye level.

This game-changing walk-assist bike keeps users active despite mobility challenges
The Alinker and a woman

Maintain an active lifestyle regardless of mobility issues with The Alinker 3-wheeled walking bike. Designed without pedals or a motor, this 3-wheeled walk-assisting bike supports self-directed movement.

Even if walking is a challenge, you might not want to spend your out-of-the-house moments in a motorized scooter or wheelchair. And now you don’t have to with The Alinker.

It offers support while keeping your legs active and body at eye level. Plus, the clever design makes it look like a cool exercise bike.

  • The Alinker 3 Wheeled Walking Bike
  • The Alinker 3 Wheeled Walking Bike
  • The Alinker 3 Wheeled Walking Bike
The Alinker in use

How does this walking bike work?

This walk-assisting bike’s main feature is its non-motorized, non-pedal design. It supports users while they walk but allows them self-directed freedom of movement.

In essence, it gives riders independence and lets them have an active experience when they go out. An adjustable saddle and handlebars allow you customize it to your body.

The Alinker 3 Wheeled Walking Bike
The Alinker with riders

Who can ride this 3-wheeled walking bike?

According to the brand, The Alinker is for people who feel active yet happen to have a condition that affects their movement.

The brand writes that their walk-assisting bike is used by people with Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson’s, Cerebral Palsy, Muscular Dystrophy, Arthritis, and more. You can read the complete list on the company website.

Previous customers have also included amputees and people rehabilitating from surgery and strokes.

The Alinker in a video

Will it work for you?

The company says that the bike is best for people who have some command over their legs, can lift one leg while standing on the other, know their limits, and can be aware of their environment.

In general, users should expect to spend time learning to use this walk-assisting bike as it uses muscles that haven’t activated for a while.

What about people who use wheelchairs?

Wheelchairs are amazing if you need one. But the brand writes that half of the people using wheelchairs can still use their legs.

Unfortunately, nothing else has been designed to keep them at eye level and using their legs actively. So a wheelchair it is.

Or is it? The Alinker’s founders say that people walk not just their legs but also their brain. And since using The Alinker activates the brain circuitry, so much more is possible. This bike could be a great option if your legs can still be active.

How are these 3-wheeled assist bikes sized?

Everyone has a unique shape. Luckily, The Alinker comes in three sizes: Small, Medium, and Large. Simply measure your inseam to find the right one for you.

The Small fits people with inseams between 27–31.5 inches, while the Medium is for inseams that fall between 32–36 inches. Finally, the Large fits inseams from 36.5–39 inches.

Is The Alinker easy to transport?

Portability is essential when mobility is a challenge. Luckily, The Alinker is foldable and fits even in the trunk of a small car. You can snap off the wheels to make the folded shape more compact, so it’s a pretty convenient gadget.

That way, this walk-assisting bike can travel easily with you, whether you’re heading to the grocery store or the community park.

How much does this assisted-walk bike weigh?

Thankfully, The Alinker is pretty lightweight at 26 pounds which is about the same as the average wheelchair. It weighs less than 21 pounds when you take off the wheels and saddle.

How does this bike promote inclusion?

Current healthcare practices tend to provide ‘sick care.’ But The Alinker’s founder believes health is about wellness, and wellness includes access to mobility, community, and healthy food.

This walk-assiting bike certainly gives riders mobility and, in doing so, allows them to be part of the community. Meanwhile, the company is also a certified SHEEO venture and B Corporation. It measures its environmental impact via the UN SDG’s.

The Alinker 3-wheeled walking bike is a game changer for people who want to be active but whose walking is impacted by a condition or illness. It provides self-directed movement without pedals or motors and keeps users at eye-level, easing communication.

The Alinker 3-wheeled walking bike costs $2,570 on the official website. Do you know of any other great mobility gadgets? Let us know about them in the comments.

Product Reviews

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
The ultimate projector buyer’s guide—Samsung Freestyle, Nebula Cosmos & more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The ultimate projector buyer’s guide—Samsung Freestyle, Nebula Cosmos & more

You want to add a projector to your home theater and it’s no surprise; these gadgets turn your nightly TV, movie, YouTube, or gaming ritual into something way more cinematic. So which one should you go for? We’re here to..
These sleek Bluetooth audio sunglasses have Bose Open Ear Audio tech
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

These sleek Bluetooth audio sunglasses have Bose Open Ear Audio tech

Listen to music and take calls seamlessly while you’re out and about with the Bose Frames Tenor. These Bluetooth audio sunglasses use Bose Open Ear Audio tech and have an advanced microphone system. If your ANC earbuds and headphones leave..
Nordictrack iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells feature Alexa voice-control and iFIT support
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Nordictrack iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells feature Alexa voice-control and iFIT support

Lifting weights can be a fun, but exhausting exercise practice. Companies that specialize in manufacturing fitness products are always seeking ways to make this experience a little less difficult and a bit more comfortable. That’s why Nordictrack’s new Alexa-powered iSelect..
The best cinematic drones you can buy for aerial footage
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best cinematic drones you can buy for aerial footage

Elevate your aerial footage with the best cinematic drones you can buy. While drones used to be just expensive, high-tech toys, that’s changed. These drones help you capture serious videography, whether you’re a professional videographer, content creator, or beginner. Related:..
GAF Energy Timberline Solar nailable shingles feature a low-profile, practical design
Tech News
By Mark Gulino

GAF Energy Timberline Solar nailable shingles feature a low-profile, practical design

Few things say renewable energy like solar. Like most areas of technology, solar is always advancing in one way or another. Be that through rooftop panels or other gadgetry, it’s a major factor in the future of sustainable power. The..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

New gadgets for gamers in 2022—laptops, keyboards, gaming chairs & more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

New gadgets for gamers in 2022—laptops, keyboards, gaming chairs & more

It’s January 2022. And you know what that means: gaming brands are coming out with newer, better products. These new gadgets for gamers in 2022 have the tech that keeps you competitive and integrate seamlessly into your life. Related: Razer..
This body fat management solution lets you set your own health goals
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

This body fat management solution lets you set your own health goals

Keep tabs on your health with the Olive Healthcare Bello2 personal body fat trainer. This body fat management solution helps you avoid chronic diseases by scanning 5 areas for visceral fat, body fat, metabolic levels, and BMI. An estimated 133..
Introduce history in an entertaining way with this AI-powered app
Product Reviews
By Amy Poole

Introduce history in an entertaining way with this AI-powered app

If history and travel fascinate you, allow Lithops to momentarily transport you to the past. While you can no longer engage with historical figures in the present day, this AI-powered app uses rendered video narrations to allow you to interact..
ASUS ROG Swift OLED gaming monitors offer micro-texture coatings & 10-bit color
Tech News
By Mark Gulino

ASUS ROG Swift OLED gaming monitors offer micro-texture coatings & 10-bit color

Looking to the horizon for the latest PC gaming monitors? In a sea of options, two new products are on their way from ASUS. The ASUS ROG Swift OLED gaming monitors are coming soon and will bring with them a..
Top 5 automobiles of the future we will see in 2022—electric cars & serious horsepower
Tech News
By Mark Gulino

Top 5 automobiles of the future we will see in 2022—electric cars & serious horsepower

Every year, we see a new lineup of automobiles of the future: cars, trucks, and SUVs. In fact, it’s become such a norm that we basically expect to see this across most makes and models without question. However, not every..
Looking for a new laptop? Go for these productivity laptops launched at CES 2022
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Looking for a new laptop? Go for these productivity laptops launched at CES 2022

Did you notice a laptop theme at this year’s CES? Like 2021 before it, brands again focused heavily on productivity laptops—laptops aimed at helping people work and study better, both at home and on the go. Related: Most unbelievable keyboards..