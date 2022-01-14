This game-changing walk-assist bike keeps users active despite mobility challenges

Lauren Wadowsky on under Product Reviews , Byunder

It's time to change the way we think about healthcare and mobility. This motorless, walk-assisting bike allows riders to be active and stay at eye level.

The Alinker and a woman

Maintain an active lifestyle regardless of mobility issues with The Alinker 3-wheeled walking bike. Designed without pedals or a motor, this 3-wheeled walk-assisting bike supports self-directed movement.

Even if walking is a challenge, you might not want to spend your out-of-the-house moments in a motorized scooter or wheelchair. And now you don’t have to with The Alinker.

It offers support while keeping your legs active and body at eye level. Plus, the clever design makes it look like a cool exercise bike.





The Alinker in use

How does this walking bike work?

This walk-assisting bike’s main feature is its non-motorized, non-pedal design. It supports users while they walk but allows them self-directed freedom of movement.

In essence, it gives riders independence and lets them have an active experience when they go out. An adjustable saddle and handlebars allow you customize it to your body.

The Alinker with riders

Who can ride this 3-wheeled walking bike?

According to the brand, The Alinker is for people who feel active yet happen to have a condition that affects their movement.

The brand writes that their walk-assisting bike is used by people with Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson’s, Cerebral Palsy, Muscular Dystrophy, Arthritis, and more. You can read the complete list on the company website.

Previous customers have also included amputees and people rehabilitating from surgery and strokes.

The Alinker in a video

Will it work for you?

The company says that the bike is best for people who have some command over their legs, can lift one leg while standing on the other, know their limits, and can be aware of their environment.

In general, users should expect to spend time learning to use this walk-assisting bike as it uses muscles that haven’t activated for a while.

What about people who use wheelchairs?

Wheelchairs are amazing if you need one. But the brand writes that half of the people using wheelchairs can still use their legs.

Unfortunately, nothing else has been designed to keep them at eye level and using their legs actively. So a wheelchair it is.

Or is it? The Alinker’s founders say that people walk not just their legs but also their brain. And since using The Alinker activates the brain circuitry, so much more is possible. This bike could be a great option if your legs can still be active.

How are these 3-wheeled assist bikes sized?

Everyone has a unique shape. Luckily, The Alinker comes in three sizes: Small, Medium, and Large. Simply measure your inseam to find the right one for you.

The Small fits people with inseams between 27–31.5 inches, while the Medium is for inseams that fall between 32–36 inches. Finally, the Large fits inseams from 36.5–39 inches.

Is The Alinker easy to transport?

Portability is essential when mobility is a challenge. Luckily, The Alinker is foldable and fits even in the trunk of a small car. You can snap off the wheels to make the folded shape more compact, so it’s a pretty convenient gadget.

That way, this walk-assisting bike can travel easily with you, whether you’re heading to the grocery store or the community park.

How much does this assisted-walk bike weigh?

Thankfully, The Alinker is pretty lightweight at 26 pounds which is about the same as the average wheelchair. It weighs less than 21 pounds when you take off the wheels and saddle.

How does this bike promote inclusion?

Current healthcare practices tend to provide ‘sick care.’ But The Alinker’s founder believes health is about wellness, and wellness includes access to mobility, community, and healthy food.

This walk-assiting bike certainly gives riders mobility and, in doing so, allows them to be part of the community. Meanwhile, the company is also a certified SHEEO venture and B Corporation. It measures its environmental impact via the UN SDG’s.

The Alinker 3-wheeled walking bike is a game changer for people who want to be active but whose walking is impacted by a condition or illness. It provides self-directed movement without pedals or motors and keeps users at eye-level, easing communication.

The Alinker 3-wheeled walking bike costs $2,570 on the official website. Do you know of any other great mobility gadgets? Let us know about them in the comments.