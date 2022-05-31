This smart cooling mattress adjusts to your position while you sleep thanks to its biometric sensors

Lauren Wadowsky

Do you struggle to fall asleep? Your mattress could be the issue. Luckily, the Ghost SmartBed 3D Matrix adapts to your body while you sleep and keeps you cool.

Ghost SmartBed 3D Matrix in a bedroom

Customize your sleep with the Ghost SmartBed 3D Matrix. This smart cooling mattress uses sensors to read your body pressure and adjusts to your unique shape as you sleep. And with 3 settings, you can set the position you love.

Sleeping in an uncomfortable bed isn’t easy. You toss and turn, trying to settle in with no luck—the mattress is too hard or doesn’t offer enough support. Meanwhile, your blankets and sheets trap in the heat, causing you to sweat and overheat.

But a more comfortable night’s sleep is easy to achieve with a better mattress. Specifically, the Ghost SmartBed 3D Matrix adjusts to you while you sleep and has patented cooling technology. Let’s check it out.

Ghost SmartBed 3D Matrix in lifestyle images

Keep comfy with smart sensors that read your body pressure

When you lay in bed after a long day, the last thing you want to do is play with a remote, trying to find your best sleeping position. GhostBed gets it. So the company integrated its latest mattress with smart sensors that can read body your pressure and make adjustments while you sleep.

Can you imagine a bed that automatically adjusts its position, giving you better support while you sleep? It’s like someone putting an extra below beneath your head or under your back, keeping you more comfortable without waking you up.

Ghost SmartBed 3D Matrix in a video

Customize this smart mattress with 3 settings

While this smart cooling mattress adapts to you automatically, you still retain full control. In fact, you can choose from 3 operating modes: Manual, Position, and Automatic. So you can personalize your sleep as much or as little as you’d like.

Choose from 5 adjustable comfort zones

If you sleep on your stomach, your support needs are different from a back, side, or combo sleeper and vice versa. For that reason, the company designed the Ghost SmartBed 3D Matrix with 5 adjustable comfort zones.

They let you play around with settings and firmness levels. There are 40 settings for each zone, ensuring you find the support and comfort you love.

Enjoy a patented cooling system on this adaptable mattress

GhostBed included its cool-to-the-touch patented gel polymer layer in the Ghost SmartBed 3D Matrix. Like the mattress, it also adjusts to your body’s shape. Meanwhile, air chambers and 2″ of soft transition foam allow the air to flow.

Then, the honeycomb-shaped pattern of the gel polymer layer works with your body weight to draw heat away from you. This way, heat doesn’t get trapped inside the mattress, causing you to overheat while you sleep.

These features support a better night’s sleep as the body naturally tries to lower its temperature during rest. Thanks to the gel polymer layer, this mattress helps you stay cool, helping you drift off faster.

Get personalized comfort on both sides

You and your partner likely sleep a little differently. Thankfully, this smart cooling mattress takes your unique needs into account with its dual-side sensors and air chambers. Combined with the gel polymer comfort layer, everyone can sleep comfortably.

Yes, the Ghost SmartBed 3D Matrix offers cooling, adaptive support, and air chambers on both sides of the bed. That way, no one has to compromise for a better night’s sleep.

Connect to the app for sleep stats

Who needs a sleep-tracking smartwatch when you have the Ghost SmartBed 3D Matrix? You can connect your smartphone or tablet to the companion app for sleep stats.

That’s right; this mattress can track your sleep stage and breaths per minute, showing you exactly how well you slept.

Best of all, the mattress comes with its own Wi-Fi chip, allowing for a direct connection if you don’t want to connect to your home network.

Rely on a 25-year warranty

Do you replace your mattress every decade? Get an extra decade and a half with this smart cooling mattress. The company offers a 25-year warranty with proof of purchase from the GhostBed website or an authorized retailer.

So you can sleep comfortably for 2 and a half decades when you go for the Ghost SmartBed 3D Matrix.

Set up this connected mattress easily

What’s more, setting up your Ghost SmartBed 3D Matrix pump system takes just 6 easy steps. Otherwise, you could choose White Glove delivery for full installation.

Read our final thoughts

If you can’t get comfortable in your bed or you and your partner have different sleep styles, the Ghost SmartBed 3D Matrix is a worthwhile purchase.

The biometric sensors allow the mattress to automatically adjust on both sides, while the cooling technology adapts to your body shape and weight, ensuring a naturally restful sleep. It’s a cool gadget and one that you can use for years.

Buy the Ghost SmartBed 3D Matrix smart cooling mattress for $4,899 on the official website. Have you ever slept on a smart mattress? Tell us about your experience!