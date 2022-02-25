This winter-ready hoodie keeps you toastier around the neck thanks to its magnetic closure

By Lauren Wadowsky on Feb 25, 2022

Everyone loves hoodies, but they have one drawback: a drawstring closure. Go for an improved design with Magnahoodie's adjustable magnetic closure.

This winter-ready hoodie keeps you toastier around the neck thanks to its magnetic closure
Magnahoodie on a man sitting on a picnic table

Stay warm in cool weather with the Magnahoodie. This magnetic-closure hoodie features a patent-pending design that keeps wind and rain off your head, neck, and ears.

Who doesn’t love wearing their hoodie during the fall and winter months? The only trouble with this comfy loungewear is its drawstring closure which, frankly, lets in cold air, blocks your vision, and even falls out during a wash cycle.

But you can say goodbye to this design flaw when you consider the Magnahoodie. Its adjustable magnetic closure eliminates spaces around your face, keeping the cold out. It also prevents the hood from blocking your view when you’re going for a run or playing sports.

Magnahoodie magnetic closure hoodie
Magnahoodie on a woman

Stay warm with a patent-pending magnetic closure

It’s time to replace the hoodie’s annoying drawstring with something better. For one, the Magnahoodie’s magnetic, adjustable closure is patent-pending and keeps a snug fit around your face.

The closure is easy to use. Simply slip on the hoodie and adjust the magnets to the desired height on both sides. Then, connect the magnets in front of your neck to close the hoodie. That’s it.

What’s more, a quick-release design makes it easy to let in some air or switch to a more casual hoodie-wearing style when needed.

Magnahoodie magnetic closure hoodie
Magnahoodie on people outside

Wear this toasty hoodie in multiple styles

Unlike typical hoodies, you don’t have to settle for just a few styles with the Magnahoodie. No, you can wear it in 5 ways.

So you can sport it as a tight-fitting hoodie on windy days when you want to protect your head and neck from the chill. Otherwise, keep the cold off your neck but your head uncovered with a high-neck style.

Then, you could also wear it as a regular hoodie, in a gaiter style, or as a loose-fitting hood. No matter the weather conditions, this top can handle them.

Magnahoodie magnetic closure hoodie
Magnahoodie in red

Choose a hoodie that keeps you warmer

According to the campaign’s Kickstarter page, the Magnahoodie keeps you warmer than most hoodies, and that’s due to its 2 layers of 360 gsm premium fabric.

What’s more, the 68% polyester, 28% cotton, and 4% cotton blend stays flexible while you move, keeping you comfortable and warm while you play a game of touch football or do some fall or early spring yard work.

And, with a fleece interior, there’s simply no way you won’t stay warm during a brisk walk through the neighborhood or while you run errands around town.

Magnahoodie magnetic closure hoodie
Magnahoodie close up

Select from an array of sizes

You really can replace your family’s entire hoodie collection with the Magnahoodie. That’s because this magnetic-closure hoodie comes in a wide range of sizes from a child 7/8Y to an adult XXXXX–L. So it fits pretty much everyone.

Magnahoodie in a video

Wash this versatile hoodie in the washing machine

Clothes you wear often should be easy to wash because a hoodie that’s handwash only means it’s going to stay in the dirty clothes basket for a while.

Luckily, the Magnahoodie is machine washable. So you really don’t have to do anything special for it; just toss it in the machine with the rest of your laundry.

Enjoy a kangaroo pouch with a hidden pocket

The best hoodies have a kangaroo pouch, and this magnetic-closure hoodie doesn’t disappoint.

But the Magnahoodie’s kangaroo pouch takes this convenient pocket 1 step further: it has a hidden interior pocket. So it’s an even better way to stow your wallet, keys, or phone.

Select this winter-ready hoodie in 3 color options

Color is important. And when you order a Magnahoodie, you get to choose from 3 hues: Red, Black, and Blue. Each color boasts a cool shine and lets you own a hoodie that matches your style.

Keep yourself toasty during outdoor adventures

Love going on hiking or camping trips? You can rely on this magnetic-closure hoodie to keep you warm while you enjoy nature. With no gaps around your neck and face, you’ll feel warm even when a cold wind blows.

Give this hoodie to your kids

Got some great kids in your life? The Magnahoodie is a gift you’ll all appreciate. The kids will love the comfortable, adaptable style, while you’ll be happy knowing they’re always toasty.

The Magnahoodie is an excellent new take on the hoodie; we love the idea of a form-fitting magnetic closure that can be worn in multiple styles. Plus, its double fabric layer keeps you seriously warm. Stop dealing with hoodie drawstrings that fall out and let cold air in with this performance hoodie.

Preorder your Magnahoodie for $59 on Kickstarter. What gear do you rely on during the cold months? Let us know in the comments.

Product Reviews

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
