This wireless charger disinfects your phone and is also a table lamp and a mobile stand

Charging your phone just got more interesting with the Qivation TiO2 Wireless Charging Pad. Compatible with iPhones, Samsung phones, and AirPods, it's versatile, too.

Qivation TiO2 Wireless Charging Pad has unique features

Your wireless charger and other accessories and gadgets on your nightstand amount to a lot of clutter. Fortunately, there’s an accessory that combines your daily gadgets into one useful device.

Introducing the Qivation TiO2 Wireless Charging Pad, which combines a wireless charger, a table lamp, a mobile stand, and an air purifier into a workspace-friendly environment. Discover all of these features and uses in today’s article.

The Qivation TiO2 Wireless Charging Pad has four functions

Charge phones or earbuds

The Qivation TiO2 Wireless Charging Pad is compatible with an array of devices: iPhones, Samsung phones, and even AirPods. Powering up to 10 watts for the Samsung Galaxy, it’ll charge your device again in no time. It’s also compatible with Qi-enabled devices, so you needn’t remove the case to charge your device.

Moreover, this gadget uses Qi certification, an intelligent chip, and highly efficient components for a well-trusted charge. It also provides multifunctional intelligent protection, such as voltage protection and temperature control. Because we’ve all encountered wireless chargers that have gotten overwhelmed.

Add a soft glow to your bedroom

One of the best functions of the Qivation TiO2 Wireless Charging Pad is its built-in touch night lamp. Accent your bedstand with a soft-lit light function for a dim and soft glow to your bedroom. All the while, it’ll continue charging your devices.

Purify the air and disinfect personal items

We’re living in trying times, and sanitization has never been more important. Fortunately, this gadget boasts eco-friendly air purification to purify the air and disinfect personal belongings at the touch of a button. In fact, you’ll receive 24/7 round-the-clock disinfection to decompose odors and pollutants in your home.

Ditch loud, bulky air purifiers that take up space in your workspace and invest in the Qivation TiO2 Wireless Charging Pad. Simply place a personal item, such as a purse, handkerchief, pen, etc., on the pad to disinfect it. This is a great function to use in between phone charges.

Overall, purchase this 4-in-1 charger for the technophile or minimalist in your life for $65 on Amazon. What are some of your favorite versatile gadgets? Let us know in the comments.