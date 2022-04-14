Time-saving kitchen gadgets and accessories for your daily life

Lauren Wadowsky on under Daily Digest , Byunder

The workweek gets busy. But you can still enjoy healthy, home-cooked meals with these time-saving gadgets and accessories.

Breville Joule Oven Air Fryer Pro on the kitchen countertop

If you work all day and care for a dog/house/kid(s) after hours, it’s easy to resort to take-out and prepackaged meals. But healthy, homemade food doesn’t have to be a huge time commitment, not when you have these time-saving kitchen gadgets and accessories.

Related: Which pizza ovens to buy for your summer barbecues

For one, the Breville Joule Oven Air Fryer Pro streamlines the cooking process with its app-connected, step-by-step video recipes that guide you through the appliance’s settings. Meanwhile, 13 smart cooking modes ensure everything’s cooked to perfection.

Then, meal cleanup is a breeze with the TOKIT Omni Cook smart kitchen appliance. After cooking from its easy-to-follow recipe database, the auto-cleaning mode takes care of the dishes.

Sit down to a tasty meal every day when you have these time-saving kitchen appliances.

LG Over-the-Range Smart Microwave Oven in a kitchen

Scrubbing zapped tomato sauce off your microwave is a time-waster, but one you can eliminate with the LG Over-the-Range Smart Microwave Oven. Its advanced coating prevents grease from sticking to the walls. What’s more, LG’s ThinQ Recipe service speeds up your recipe prep.

This gadget is coming soon, and its price is TBA. Learn more about it on the official website.

2. The Breville Joule Oven Air Fryer Pro makes cooking easy with its voice assistant activation and 13 smart functions.

Breville Joule Oven Air Fryer Pro in a video

Get recipes right the first time with the Breville Joule Oven Air Fryer Pro. It offers recipe guidance from Joule Autopilot guided recipes, which walks you through the cooking process via rich video content and professional tips. You won’t waste time due to kitchen mistakes again.

Get it for $499.95 on the official website.

3. The TOKIT Omni Cook smart kitchen appliance helps you create a range of dishes and weighs, grinds, steams, etc.

TOKIT Omni Cook on a kitchen island

Make your weeknight cooking efficient with the TOKIT Omni Cook smart kitchen appliance. Simply select a recipe from the cloud recipe database and start following the step-by-step instructions. When you’re all done, the auto-cleaning mode handles cleanup which is why it’s one of our favorite time-saving kitchen gadgets and accessories.

Get it for $899 on the official website.

4. The Vitamix Ascent Series Blenders produces the ideal texture for smoothies, soups, and more with its digital timer.

Vitamix Ascent Series Blenders in a video

Whip up fresh ingredients quickly with the Vitamix Ascent Series Blenders. Their system of containers with wireless connectivity allows them to automatically adjust blending times depending on the attachment you use. Then, the digital timer automates your texture thanks to preprogrammed and customizable timing.

Get them starting at $449.95 on the official website.

Instant Pot Pro Plus cooking pasta

Streamline your meal prep Instant Pot Pro Plus smart multi-cooker. Just choose from one of the 800+ smart recipes, and the app will give you cooking instructions. Even better, you can program the device and even release steam wirelessly, which is why it made our list of time-saving kitchen gadgets and accessories.

Get it for $169.99 on the official website.

6. The GARLIC ROCKET ONE garlic press peels and presses garlic in just a click and twist with its innovative design.

GARLIC ROCKET ONE outdoors

Prep fresh garlic faster with the GARLIC ROCKET ONE garlic press. It peels and presses garlic cloves in just a click and a turn. Best of all, it leaves no waste inside.

Preorder it for $79.67 on the official website.

7. The NutBustir natural nut butter mixer affixes to hand blenders and drills, stirring nut butter quickly and easily.

NutBustir on a drill

Stirring all-natural nut butter can be a time-consuming, messy task. Make it easier with the NutBustir natural nut butter mixer. Just attach it to a drill or hand mixture to recombine the oil and nut portions in the jar.

Get it for $18 on the official website.

8. The simplehuman Liquid Sensor Pump dispenses in just 0.2 seconds while the touch-free design eliminates mess.

simplehuman Liquid Sensor Pump on a sink

Can a soap dispenser save you time? You bet it can when it’s the simplehuman Liquid Sensor Pump. This gadget releases soap or hand sanitizer in just 0.2 seconds. Meanwhile, the motion-activated sensor provides a steady soap flow, preventing messes and bacteria.

Get it for $49.99 on Amazon.

9. The ChefsTemp Finaltouch X10 accurate meat thermometer gives precise, nearly instant readouts for better results.

ChefsTemp Finaltouch X10 with grilled meat

Stop waiting for your analog meat thermometer and go for the ChefsTemp Finaltouch X10 accurate meat thermometer. It reads between -22–572°F in just 2–3 seconds, which is why it made this list of time-saving kitchen gadgets and accessories.

Get it for $69.99 on the official website.

10. The Greater Goods Digital Pocket scale has a high-precision sensor for fast, accurate measurements every time.

Greater Goods Digital Pocket Scale with kale chips

The Greater Goods Digital Pocket Scale saves time in the kitchen thanks to its fast and highly precise sensor, which measures to the nearest 0.1 gram. Plus, the weighing tray keeps smaller ingredients, like sesame seeds or chocolate chips, contained, minimizing spills.

Get it for $14.88 on Amazon.

Enjoy healthy, home-cooked meals all workweek long with these time-saving kitchen gadgets and accessories. Do you have any to suggest? Let us know in the comments.

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should definitely check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜