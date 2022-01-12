Top 5 automobiles of the future we will see in 2022—electric cars & serious horsepower

By Mark Gulino on Jan 12, 2022, 7:30 am EST under Tech News,

What kind of cars are on the horizon for 2022? They have futuristic looks, electric motors, and lots of horsepower. Check out 5 of the coolest cars coming from automakers like Lucid, BMW, Audi, and more. Read on to learn about what's coming!

Top 5 automobiles of the future we will see in 2022—electric cars & serious horsepower
The Lucid Air (2022) is sharp and futuristic

Every year, we see a new lineup of automobiles of the future: cars, trucks, and SUVs. In fact, it’s become such a norm that we basically expect to see this across most makes and models without question.

However, not every upgrade is worth getting excited about or even talking about. That’s why new vehicles with outside-the-box designs or bolstering cutting-edge technology tend to earn our interest.

While concept vehicles make appearances that woo us with wild ideas, there are others not so far from reality. That’s why we want to take a look at the top 5 automobiles of the future we will see in 2022. Let’s check them out!

Audi e-tron GT 2022 electric car has up to 637 horsepower

Top 5 automobiles of the future we will see in 2022: Electric cars and crazy horsepower
Audi e-tron GT (2022)

The upcoming Audi e-tron GT (2022) is a vehicle that uses electric motors. These front and rear motors are capable of reaching 469 horsepower in general, but as much as 522 horsepower—for around 2.5 seconds—with launch control.

That’s some significant horsepower, but it gets even better. With the RS version of the vehicle, these numbers are boosted to 590 and 637 horsepower. It can even go from 0 to 60 mph in just over 3 seconds.

The Audi e-tron GT is expected to maintain a 238-mile range per full charge. Interiors will use recycled materials rather than traditional leather.

Pricing for the Audi e-tron GT will begin at $99,900.

BMW i4 2022 Gran Coupes have 300-mile range & dual motors

Top 5 automobiles of the future we will see in 2022: Electric cars and crazy horsepower
BMW i4 (2022)

BMW is looking to step up its EV game with the coming BMW i4 (2022). The new electric Gran Coupe comes in 2 versions, which include the eDrive40 and the M50.

The eDrive40 is a low-slung sedan that will come with rear-wheel drive and a predicted range of 300 miles per full charge. It will be able to hit around 335 horsepower. Pricing will begin at $55,400.

The M50 variant will include all-wheel-drive capabilities and dual motors. It will feature 536 horsepower but have a 245-mile range. Its 0 to 60 time will be less than 4 seconds with pricing starting at $65,900.

Electra Meccanica Solo is an efficient single-seat EV

TFLnow YouTube channel checks out the Electra Meccanica Solo

It’s all in the name. The Electra Meccanica Solo is exactly what it sounds like: A solo vehicle in which only one seat is present. This single-passenger electric car has 3 wheels and a 100-mile range.

Two of the 3 wheels are in the front while the third remains at the rear. In fact, some countries may classify the vehicle as a motorcycle, if you can believe it.

While the Electra Meccanica Solo won’t appeal to everyone, it certainly seems unique. Personally, I like my odds of survival in something a little larger, but I can understand why its cost and energy efficiency would earn it some takers. The Solo will start at $18,500.

Lucid Air (2022) can reach 471 miles with 1,111 horsepower

Top 5 automobiles of the future we will see in 2022: Electric cars and crazy horsepower
Lucid Air (2022)

Are you ready for the Lucid Air? It’s an electric 4-door sedan with—wait for it—1,111 horsepower. Capable of accelerating between 0 and 60 mph in only 2.5 seconds, there’s no arguing this is a speedy beast of an electric car. It even has an estimated range of 471 miles!

If you’re willing to part with a little of that horsepower, you can instead benefit from the Lucid Air Dreams extended range. While it leaves the horsepower at around 933, it brings the range up to 520 miles per full charge.

Both models offer a slew of futuristic and stylish dash components along with other interior elements. The Dream variant is currently sold out, but deposits are still being taken for a variety of models. They start at $176,500.

Mercedes Benz EQS 2022 features a super-wide MBUX display

Top 5 automobiles of the future we will see in 2022: Electric cars and crazy horsepower
Mercedes Benz EQS (2022)

What else arrives in 2022? The Mercedes Benz EQS, of course. At first, it will come in a rear-wheel-drive option with 329 horsepower EQS 450+. The 4Matic all-wheel-drive version will offer 516 horsepower EQS 580. Then, a more advanced Mercedes-AMG EQS 751 horsepower capable powertrain will also be available.

The interior cabins are world-class and contain MBUX screens as wide as the entire dashboard. The doors even open automatically, while a special air filtration system cleans the air before entering.

The starting price for the base vehicle is $102,310.

Even more future automobiles to look forward to

The automobiles of the future we’ll see in 2022 look promising. There will be many more electric cars to choose from this year, with plenty of cutting-edge features.

However, these aren’t the only ones. Plenty of other high-tech vehicles are on the way, so be sure to check back with Gadget Flow as we cover them. That way, you’ll know just which cars to ride into 2023.

What automobiles of the future are you most looking forward to in 2022? Drop us a comment and let us know!

Tech News

Meet Mark Gulino

Mark is a writer and podcaster who loves technology. When not writing for Gadget Flow, he enjoys passionately working on storytelling projects and exploring the outdoors.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
New gadgets for gamers in 2022—laptops, keyboards, gaming chairs & more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

New gadgets for gamers in 2022—laptops, keyboards, gaming chairs & more

It’s January 2022. And you know what that means: gaming brands are coming out with newer, better products. These new gadgets for gamers in 2022 have the tech that keeps you competitive and integrate seamlessly into your life. Related: Razer..
This body fat management solution lets you set your own health goals
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

This body fat management solution lets you set your own health goals

Keep tabs on your health with the Olive Healthcare Bello2 personal body fat trainer. This body fat management solution helps you avoid chronic diseases by scanning 5 areas for visceral fat, body fat, metabolic levels, and BMI. An estimated 133..
Introduce history in an entertaining way with this AI-powered app
Product Reviews
By Amy Poole

Introduce history in an entertaining way with this AI-powered app

If history and travel fascinate you, allow Lithops to momentarily transport you to the past. While you can no longer engage with historical figures in the present day, this AI-powered app uses rendered video narrations to allow you to interact..
ASUS ROG Swift OLED gaming monitors offer micro-texture coatings & 10-bit color
Tech News
By Mark Gulino

ASUS ROG Swift OLED gaming monitors offer micro-texture coatings & 10-bit color

Looking to the horizon for the latest PC gaming monitors? In a sea of options, two new products are on their way from ASUS. The ASUS ROG Swift OLED gaming monitors are coming soon and will bring with them a..
Looking for a new laptop? Go for these productivity laptops launched at CES 2022
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Looking for a new laptop? Go for these productivity laptops launched at CES 2022

Did you notice a laptop theme at this year’s CES? Like 2021 before it, brands again focused heavily on productivity laptops—laptops aimed at helping people work and study better, both at home and on the go. Related: Most unbelievable keyboards..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Keep your credit card information safe with this RFID- and NFC-blocking wallet
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Keep your credit card information safe with this RFID- and NFC-blocking wallet

Choose a better wallet than the one you currently own: the APADEO RFID-blocking wallet. This RFID/NFC-blocking wallet has tech that prevents RFID signals from lifting the information on your cards. Plus, the minimalist design holds cash and keys. It’s scary..
Most unbelievable keyboards you can buy for your office
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Most unbelievable keyboards you can buy for your office

Buying a new keyboard is one of the easiest ways to elevate your workspace. To help you find a great one, today we’re rounding up some of the most unbelievable keyboards you can buy for your office. Related: Which standing..
Weekend Digest: Best smart home gadgets from CES 2022
Smart Living
By Mark Gulino

Weekend Digest: Best smart home gadgets from CES 2022

The tech year is off to an interesting start after this week’s CES 2022 event. While it was not exactly one of the more exciting CES events we’ve seen, it did offer lots of new and interesting devices to look..
Best of CES 2022: 30 top gadgets you need to see
Daily Digest
By Madhurima Nag

Best of CES 2022: 30 top gadgets you need to see

We always love this time of year because CES is so much fun. And CES 2022 didn’t disappoint. Sure, we didn’t see as many amazing concept gadgets as we would’ve liked, but the real devices coming our way are pretty..
Razer Project Sophia concept transforms workspaces into futuristic modular control hubs
Tech News
By Mark Gulino

Razer Project Sophia concept transforms workspaces into futuristic modular control hubs

If you’re a fan of sci-fi aesthetics, boy are you going to love this. Razer’s latest concept brilliantly captures the spirit of futuristic interfaces and brings it right to the surface of your desk. While Razer is known to throw..
CES 2022 day 3: Razer Project Sophia, Samsung Freestyle projector & more
Daily Digest
By Madhurima Nag

CES 2022 day 3: Razer Project Sophia, Samsung Freestyle projector & more

CES 2022 has come to an end, and here are the best gadgets from the final day. From Razer’s outstanding product concepts—including the Project Sophia concept gaming desk—to Samsung’s Freestyle portable projector, today’s roundup has some of the best gadgets..