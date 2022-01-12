Top 5 automobiles of the future we will see in 2022—electric cars & serious horsepower

What kind of cars are on the horizon for 2022? They have futuristic looks, electric motors, and lots of horsepower. Check out 5 of the coolest cars coming from automakers like Lucid, BMW, Audi, and more. Read on to learn about what's coming!

The Lucid Air (2022) is sharp and futuristic

Every year, we see a new lineup of automobiles of the future: cars, trucks, and SUVs. In fact, it’s become such a norm that we basically expect to see this across most makes and models without question.

However, not every upgrade is worth getting excited about or even talking about. That’s why new vehicles with outside-the-box designs or bolstering cutting-edge technology tend to earn our interest.

While concept vehicles make appearances that woo us with wild ideas, there are others not so far from reality. That’s why we want to take a look at the top 5 automobiles of the future we will see in 2022. Let’s check them out!

Audi e-tron GT 2022 electric car has up to 637 horsepower

Audi e-tron GT (2022)

The upcoming Audi e-tron GT (2022) is a vehicle that uses electric motors. These front and rear motors are capable of reaching 469 horsepower in general, but as much as 522 horsepower—for around 2.5 seconds—with launch control.

That’s some significant horsepower, but it gets even better. With the RS version of the vehicle, these numbers are boosted to 590 and 637 horsepower. It can even go from 0 to 60 mph in just over 3 seconds.

The Audi e-tron GT is expected to maintain a 238-mile range per full charge. Interiors will use recycled materials rather than traditional leather.

Pricing for the Audi e-tron GT will begin at $99,900.

BMW i4 2022 Gran Coupes have 300-mile range & dual motors

BMW i4 (2022)

BMW is looking to step up its EV game with the coming BMW i4 (2022). The new electric Gran Coupe comes in 2 versions, which include the eDrive40 and the M50.

The eDrive40 is a low-slung sedan that will come with rear-wheel drive and a predicted range of 300 miles per full charge. It will be able to hit around 335 horsepower. Pricing will begin at $55,400.

The M50 variant will include all-wheel-drive capabilities and dual motors. It will feature 536 horsepower but have a 245-mile range. Its 0 to 60 time will be less than 4 seconds with pricing starting at $65,900.

Electra Meccanica Solo is an efficient single-seat EV

TFLnow YouTube channel checks out the Electra Meccanica Solo

It’s all in the name. The Electra Meccanica Solo is exactly what it sounds like: A solo vehicle in which only one seat is present. This single-passenger electric car has 3 wheels and a 100-mile range.

Two of the 3 wheels are in the front while the third remains at the rear. In fact, some countries may classify the vehicle as a motorcycle, if you can believe it.

While the Electra Meccanica Solo won’t appeal to everyone, it certainly seems unique. Personally, I like my odds of survival in something a little larger, but I can understand why its cost and energy efficiency would earn it some takers. The Solo will start at $18,500.

Lucid Air (2022) can reach 471 miles with 1,111 horsepower

Lucid Air (2022)

Are you ready for the Lucid Air? It’s an electric 4-door sedan with—wait for it—1,111 horsepower. Capable of accelerating between 0 and 60 mph in only 2.5 seconds, there’s no arguing this is a speedy beast of an electric car. It even has an estimated range of 471 miles!

If you’re willing to part with a little of that horsepower, you can instead benefit from the Lucid Air Dreams extended range. While it leaves the horsepower at around 933, it brings the range up to 520 miles per full charge.

Both models offer a slew of futuristic and stylish dash components along with other interior elements. The Dream variant is currently sold out, but deposits are still being taken for a variety of models. They start at $176,500.

Mercedes Benz EQS 2022 features a super-wide MBUX display

Mercedes Benz EQS (2022)

What else arrives in 2022? The Mercedes Benz EQS, of course. At first, it will come in a rear-wheel-drive option with 329 horsepower EQS 450+. The 4Matic all-wheel-drive version will offer 516 horsepower EQS 580. Then, a more advanced Mercedes-AMG EQS 751 horsepower capable powertrain will also be available.

The interior cabins are world-class and contain MBUX screens as wide as the entire dashboard. The doors even open automatically, while a special air filtration system cleans the air before entering.

The starting price for the base vehicle is $102,310.

Even more future automobiles to look forward to

The automobiles of the future we’ll see in 2022 look promising. There will be many more electric cars to choose from this year, with plenty of cutting-edge features.

However, these aren’t the only ones. Plenty of other high-tech vehicles are on the way, so be sure to check back with Gadget Flow as we cover them. That way, you’ll know just which cars to ride into 2023.

What automobiles of the future are you most looking forward to in 2022? Drop us a comment and let us know!