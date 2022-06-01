Top board games of the week: The Flood, Arora, Micro Cosmos, and more

The weekend is coming up, so don't miss out on finding that perfect board game for you and your friends. Today we're looking at exciting games like The Flood and Kabuto Sumo while checking out cool accessories like Hidden Places II. Tabletop gaming enthusiasts won't want to miss this week's top board games. Read on to find out more.

Artwork from Arora: Age of Desolation

Ready to kick boredom to the moon? We are because we hate being bored. But like we always say, a great way to inject a little fun into your weekend is with a good board (or card) game. So what do we have in the lineup this week? An exciting handful of great board games and fun board game accessories. Let’s take a closer look at them, shall we?

Kabuto Sumo: Total Mayhem

Kabuto Sumo: Total Mayhem

Board game Kabuto Sumo is a fun and colorful venture that lets you choose between a wide assortment of bugs who also happen to be wrestlers. Each of them has its own special moves, and the game comes with all kinds of pieces and components. The Total Mayhem expansion adds a slew of new content for players to enjoy. Kabuto Sumo supports up to 4 players with shorter games lasting only 20-minutes.

You can get Kabuto Sumo or Total Mayhem on Kickstarter with pledges starting at $89.

Arora: Age of Desolation

Arora: Age of Desolation

This 5th edition apocalyptic fantasy campaign setting is here and it’s ready to deliver all kinds of dragon-filled realms and fantastic adventures. There are new environments and exploration systems, plus innovative character creation. The available book contains gorgeous artwork and everything you need to delve further into this immersive world. Anyone with a deep love of fantasy and apocalyptic settings will want to check this out.

You can get Arora: Age of Desolation on Kickstarter with pledges starting at $55.

The Flood by Bedouin Games

The Flood (Official Promo)

Are you ready to step into the shoes of Noah? In The Flood, you’ll prepare for catastrophic flooding by gathering resources to build your Ark. The game involves trading, engine building, and dice rolling as well. You’ll even build huts and camps as you pave the way for the final event. The Flood features lots of different game pieces and there are expansions available too. Sessions last up to 120-minutes and support as many as 4 players at a time.

You can get The Flood on Kickstarter with pledges starting at $55.

Micro Cosmos by Thistroy Games

Micro Cosmos

How would you like to terraform planets and create colonies? In Micro Cosmos, you’ll be able to do precisely that while transporting survivors to their home worlds. The game features multi-use cards, 2 different solo modes, multiple victory paths, and over 250 components. It also supports 1 to 4 players and sessions up to 90-minutes long. It’s certainly one of the most fun space-themed board games available right now.

You can get Micro Cosmos from Kickstarter with pledges starting at $24.

Hidden Places II: Amazing 3D Printable Scenery

Hidden Places 3D printable STL files

If you have a 3D printer and you’re looking to spice up your tabletop gameplay, you need to consider a pack of STL files. In particular, Hidden Places II: Amazing 3D Printable Scenery. It includes scenery from 5 different locations and much more—even a bonus adventurer and a very cool statue. It’s the perfect way to add new content to your RPGs and other tabletop adventures.

You can get Hidden Places II on Kickstarter with pledges starting at $32.

THE ART OF… Volumes 4-6

THE ART OF… (series)

Fans of THE ART OF series will be happy to know the next three volumes of books are available on Kickstarter and offer even more beautiful miniature-focused artwork. Each book features a different artist and there are all kinds of pledge rewards and stretch goals on the official campaign page. For those that are all about miniatures and collectibles, this is worth taking a gander at.

You can get THE ART OF… Volumes 4-6 on Kickstarter with pledges starting at $30.

