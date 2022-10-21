Top games of the week: Leaf, Life of the Amazonia & IN THE HEART OF THE DARKNESS

Love tabletop board games? Then check out this week's game roundup. From forest-building games to competitive roll-and-plays, these Kickstarter campaigns add unique choices to game night.

Life of the Amazonia box and game components

If your ideal Friday night involves playing board games with your group, this week’s game roundup is for you. It’s chock-full of exciting new tabletop board games with various themes.

Yes, this week’s roundup focuses almost entirely on board games. We love Leaf with its brightly-hued wooden leaves and fascinating gameplay.

Then, the suspense in IN THE HEART OF THE DARKNESS is addicting. Will you escape the demon-filled island?

Create the game night of your dreams with these incredible games.

FlipDie: The World’s First Dice you Flip like a Coin

FlipDie in color options

Bored of your standard dice? Maybe you want to add to your adventure’s lore. Then check out FlipDie: The World’s First Dice You Flip like a Coin. Made with a durable zinc alloy, these unique dice have a machine-tooled interior that gives fair results.

And, as the name states, you don’t roll these dice; you flip them. They’re a new take on traditional dice and allow you to immerse yourself in your character completely.

Preorder this set of dice + a rolling mat for $99 on Kickstarter.

IN THE HEART OF THE DARKNESS

IN THE HEART OF THE DARKNESS game illustration

Love board games and horror stories? IN THE HEART OF THE DARKNESS combines them both in a survival board game filled with nightmares.

Here’s the premise: It’s 1924, and you find yourself on the island of Mora in an abandoned mine. To your horror, you find that the island is filled with demonic creatures and other secrets. Will you make it out alive?

Suitable for 1–4 players, this game is fast-paced but easy to learn. There are many ways to change the game’s difficulty while the system is suspenseful and dynamic. It’s one of our favorite new tabletop board games.

Preorder the full game for $44 on Kickstarter.

Leaf

Leaf box and game pieces

If you’re looking for a fun game to play with the kiddos in your life, consider Leaf. This beautiful, woodland-inspired game challenges players to create a thriving forest.

Guide leaves on the forest floor and connect them to ones that have already fallen. With each leaf you touch, you can take an action to create a healthy forest.

The player who takes the most actions wins. Suitable for ages 10+, this game is creative and accessible.

Pledge $40 for a standard edition of Leaf on Kickstarter.

Roll to the Top, Pollen, and Big Top

Roll to the Top, Pollen, and Big Top

Need some games that pretty much anyone can enjoy? Check out Roll to the Top, Pollen, and Big Top. These 3 new tabletop board games offer complex strategies but are easy to learn.

Roll to the Top is a competitive roll & write game where you race across 12 changing landmarks. Then, in Pollen, you compete to plant the best gardens and attract the correct pollinators. And Big Top is an auction game where your cards affect future bids.

Cleverly designed with bright, beautiful illustrations, these board games are simple to teach and learn, offering a high replay value.

Pledge $89 for the All Three Games Bundle on Kickstarter.

Life of the Amazonia

Life of the Amazonia video

Build a thriving jungle in Life of the Amazonia. This medium-weight strategic meeple-placing game is ideal for ages 14+, so it’s an excellent game to play with a young teenager.

Featuring brightly-colored pieces, this game has elements of pattern building and bag building. Players are invited to the jungles of the Amazon and take part in a mission to build an ecologically-rich jungle.

Preorder the game for $65 on Kickstarter.

Conserve forests, escape a macabre island, and roll dice in a whole new way with these new tabletop board games. What board games do you love? Let us know in the comment section!