Top games of the week: Leaf, Life of the Amazonia & IN THE HEART OF THE DARKNESS

By Lauren Wadowsky on Oct 21, 2022, 7:00 am EDT under Board Games,

Love tabletop board games? Then check out this week's game roundup. From forest-building games to competitive roll-and-plays, these Kickstarter campaigns add unique choices to game night.

Top games of the week: Leaf, Life of the Amazonia & IN THE HEART OF THE DARKNESS
Life of the Amazonia box and game components

If your ideal Friday night involves playing board games with your group, this week’s game roundup is for you. It’s chock-full of exciting new tabletop board games with various themes.

Yes, this week’s roundup focuses almost entirely on board games. We love Leaf with its brightly-hued wooden leaves and fascinating gameplay.

Then, the suspense in IN THE HEART OF THE DARKNESS is addicting. Will you escape the demon-filled island?

Create the game night of your dreams with these incredible games.

FlipDie: The World’s First Dice you Flip like a Coin

FlipDie Unique Dice
FlipDie in color options

Bored of your standard dice? Maybe you want to add to your adventure’s lore. Then check out FlipDie: The World’s First Dice You Flip like a Coin. Made with a durable zinc alloy, these unique dice have a machine-tooled interior that gives fair results.

And, as the name states, you don’t roll these dice; you flip them. They’re a new take on traditional dice and allow you to immerse yourself in your character completely.

Preorder this set of dice + a rolling mat for $99 on Kickstarter.

IN THE HEART OF THE DARKNESS

IN THE HEART OF THE DARKNESS
IN THE HEART OF THE DARKNESS game illustration

Love board games and horror stories? IN THE HEART OF THE DARKNESS combines them both in a survival board game filled with nightmares.

Here’s the premise: It’s 1924, and you find yourself on the island of Mora in an abandoned mine. To your horror, you find that the island is filled with demonic creatures and other secrets. Will you make it out alive?

Suitable for 1–4 players, this game is fast-paced but easy to learn. There are many ways to change the game’s difficulty while the system is suspenseful and dynamic. It’s one of our favorite new tabletop board games.

Preorder the full game for $44 on Kickstarter.

Leaf

Leaf
Leaf box and game pieces

If you’re looking for a fun game to play with the kiddos in your life, consider Leaf. This beautiful, woodland-inspired game challenges players to create a thriving forest.

Guide leaves on the forest floor and connect them to ones that have already fallen. With each leaf you touch, you can take an action to create a healthy forest.

The player who takes the most actions wins. Suitable for ages 10+, this game is creative and accessible.

Pledge $40 for a standard edition of Leaf on Kickstarter.

Roll to the Top, Pollen, and Big Top

Top board games of the week: Leaf, Life of the Amazonia & IN THE HEART OF THE DARKNESS
Roll to the Top, Pollen, and Big Top

Need some games that pretty much anyone can enjoy? Check out Roll to the Top, Pollen, and Big Top. These 3 new tabletop board games offer complex strategies but are easy to learn.

Roll to the Top is a competitive roll & write game where you race across 12 changing landmarks. Then, in Pollen, you compete to plant the best gardens and attract the correct pollinators. And Big Top is an auction game where your cards affect future bids.

Cleverly designed with bright, beautiful illustrations, these board games are simple to teach and learn, offering a high replay value.

Pledge $89 for the All Three Games Bundle on Kickstarter.

Life of the Amazonia

Life of the Amazonia video

Build a thriving jungle in Life of the Amazonia. This medium-weight strategic meeple-placing game is ideal for ages 14+, so it’s an excellent game to play with a young teenager.

Featuring brightly-colored pieces, this game has elements of pattern building and bag building. Players are invited to the jungles of the Amazon and take part in a mission to build an ecologically-rich jungle.

Preorder the game for $65 on Kickstarter.

Conserve forests, escape a macabre island, and roll dice in a whole new way with these new tabletop board games. What board games do you love? Let us know in the comment section!

Board Games

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Eliminate pet hair, allergens, and dust from your home with the Viomi A9 cordless vacuum cleaner
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Eliminate pet hair, allergens, and dust from your home with the Viomi A9 cordless vacuum cleaner

Keep your home clean with minimal effort when you have the Viomi Aeolus 9 (A9) cordless vacuum cleaner. Equipped with powerful 23,000 Pa suction, it makes everyday chores more manageable. If you have kids, pets, or both, you’re no stranger..
The best home entertainment gadgets to add to your living room
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best home entertainment gadgets to add to your living room

Love settling in with your shows for the evening? Maybe watching sports is the highlight of your week. But if you rely on your TV’s speakers and your TV itself is on the older side, you’re not getting the greatest..
The best iPad Pro gadgets and accessories you can buy now
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best iPad Pro gadgets and accessories you can buy now

Is your iPad Pro with M2 chip shipping out on October 26? Prepare for its arrival by getting some of the best iPad Pro gadgets and accessories you can buy. From peripherals to cases, these products kit out your newest..
Best bathroom gadgets to start your day on a smarter note
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best bathroom gadgets to start your day on a smarter note

Whether you wake up bright-eyed at 5:30 a.m. or you struggle to get out of bed, you want to start your day on the right note. And that’s where the best bathroom gadgets for a smarter day come in. They..
The best new cameras for vloggers in 2022
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best new cameras for vloggers in 2022

Whether you currently shoot videos on your iPhone or want to replace your current camera, check out today’s list of the best new cameras for vloggers in 2022. From compact 360° cameras to cinematic cameras, these gadgets can take your..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Best offbeat sports and workout gadgets for your active lifestyle
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best offbeat sports and workout gadgets for your active lifestyle

If your workout routine has become a little, well, routine, these off-beat sports and workout gadgets are the cure. Did you know you can play a heart-racing game in VR, or shoot hoops to your favorite movie or playlist? It’s..
This superfood garden offers 4 growing styles, including hydroponic and seed propagation
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

This superfood garden offers 4 growing styles, including hydroponic and seed propagation

Start an organic kitchen garden at home with the HARRY HERBS 4-in-1 Indoor and Outdoor Herb Planter. This versatile superfood garden offers 4 year-round growing options and waters itself. Want to grow organic greens, herbs, and other superfoods at home?..
The Urban 9–5 Urban-Industrial Executive Desk adds a focal point to your office
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

The Urban 9–5 Urban-Industrial Executive Desk adds a focal point to your office

Give your office a warehouse look—without actually working in one—with the Urban 9–5 Urban-Industrial Executive Desk. It comes in 3 gorgeous styles: Brushed Steel, Aviator, and Industrial Concrete. There’s something about the industrial style. Those stark colors, exposed pipes, and..
The coolest indoor lighting gadgets you can add to your home before Halloween
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The coolest indoor lighting gadgets you can add to your home before Halloween

Jazz up your Halloween parties with the coolest indoor lighting gadgets around. Sure, the right lighting can transform your interior. But did you realize that most smart and decorative lights already have party-worthy colors and features? We’re highlighting some of..
The ultimate Apple accessory gadget guide—best iPhone, iPad and Mac gadgets for your workspace
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The ultimate Apple accessory gadget guide—best iPhone, iPad and Mac gadgets for your workspace

Is the iPhone 14 your work smartphone? Maybe you edit on an iMac or a MacBook. No matter what Apple devices you use for work, you can make them better professional companions. Just pair them with the products on today’s..
Cool VR and AR gadgets you can explore
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Cool VR and AR gadgets you can explore

VR and AR experiences sure are fun. Who doesn’t love being transported into a game or seeing digital characters overlayed onto the real world? Then, there’s mixed reality, offering a bit of both while keeping you immersed in your physical..