The top smartphones—other than an iPhone—to buy this year

Looking to buy a new smartphone in 2022? Whether you want a phone that supports gaming, multitasking, photography, or a combination, these are the phones to buy.

ASUS ROG Phone 6 gaming phone on display

So, you’re in the market for a new smartphone that’s not an iPhone? Don’t worry; today’s Digest has you covered. We’re focusing on the top smartphones to buy in 2022 that aren’t iPhones. From Android phones with camera-rich tech to an innovative phone none of your friends have, you’re going to want these phones.

Do you rely on your smartphone’s cameras? Then, the Samsung Galaxy S22 & S22+ smartphones are worth considering. They have larger light sensors than their predecessors, capturing more detail.

Then, if you’re looking for a great gaming smartphone, there’s the Nubia REDMAGIC 7. Its speedy processor keeps up with high-performing games while its DC dimming protects your eyes.

iPhones aren’t the only smartphones worth buying, and these phones prove it.

Samsung Galaxy S22 & S22+ smartphones on display

If your phone’s camera is important to you, the Samsung Galaxy S22 & S22+ smartphones are great choices. Not only do they boast intelligent image processing, but they also have a bigger light sensor than the previous version.

Get them for $99 on the official website with a qualified trade in and mail-in rebate.

2. The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro 5G smartphones have AI and machine learning, helping you use Google programs instantly without the internet.

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro 5G smartphones in two colors

You’ll want to have the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro 5G smartphones in your pocket with their bold designs. Their powerful Google Tensor chip was designed by Google for the Pixel phones. Meanwhile, the camera bars have enhanced features.

Get them for $599 on the official website.

3. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G smartphone is one of the best flip phones you can buy now with its selfie camera and IPX84 water resistance.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G smartphone product demo

Looking for a fun smartphone that’s also compact? Go for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G smartphone. It folds into a 4.2-inch pocket-sized device and transforms into a 6.7-inch display. Then, the selfie camera and high water resistance make it a phone that stands up to your day. It’s one of the top smartphones other than an iPhone to buy this year.

Buy it from $349.99 with an eligible trade in on the official website.

4. The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G smartphone is ideal for multitasking, streaming, and gaming with its powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G smartphone in two colors

Get a powerful phone that supports your busy life with the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G smartphone. Its ultra-fast processor supports gaming, streaming, multitasking, and more. What’s more, the triple-camera setup was developed by Hasselblad and has a wide range of features and modes.

Get it for $899 on the official website.

5. The OPPO Find X5 Series has an impressive design with standout audio and camera features. It keeps your memories crystal clear, even at night.

OPPO Find X5 Series in blue, black, and white

Capture realistic photos and videos with the sleek OPPO Find X5 Series. The phones in this series feature realistic image processing and audio that’s truer to life thanks to their Binaural Recording.

Purchase it for $1,225 on Amazon.

6. The Nubia REDMAGIC 7 smartphone keeps up with high-performing games and demanding tasks with its speedy processor and multiple refresh rates.

Nubia REDMAGIC 7 smartphone in three models

Featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, the Nubia REDMAGIC 7 smartphone can keep up with gaming and complex tasks. Also, it has multilevel adjustments at 165 Hz, 120 Hz, 90 Hz, and 60 Hz, giving you the best frame rate speeds for any game, which is why it’s one of the top smartphones other than an iPhone to buy this year.

Get it for $599 on the official website.

7. The ZTE Axon 40 Ultra next-gen smartphone ensures fast everyday use for browsing, gaming, and watching videos. It’s a great all around phone.

ZTE Axon 40 Ultra next-gen smartphone in use

Get a smartphone that has it all with the ZTE Axon 40 Ultra next-gen smartphone. It has a stunning triple camera system, a speedy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 5G processor, and a 120 Hz refresh rate.

Get it for $799 on the official website.

8. The OnePlus Nord N200 5G smartphone offers high-end tech at a great price. Plus you get long-lasting power with its 5,000 mAh battery.

OnePlus Nord N200 5G smartphone in use

Need a phone with long battery life at an affordable price? The OnePlus Nord N200 5G smartphone is it. With a 5,000 mAh battery, you won’t have to worry about locating an outlet. Then, the Snapdragon 40 5G mobile platform gives you the mind-blowing speed you’re after.

Get it for $239.99 on the official website.

9. The Nothing Phone (1) Android smartphone keeps you on the cutting edge. Its unique interface makes everyday communications more joyful.

Nothing phone (1) Android smartphone in white

Awe your friends with the Nothing Phone (1) Android smartphone. Its innovative Glyph Interface gives you a new way to communicate with light patterns that indicate who’s calling, charging signals, app notifications, and more. For this reason, it’s one of the top smartphones other than an iPhone to buy this year.

This smart phone is coming soon in 2022 and is priced at $478.03. Learn more on the official website.

10. The Asus ROG Phone 6 gaming phone

ASUS ROG Phone 6 gaming phone product design

Another great gaming smartphone for 2022 is the Asus ROG Phone 6 gaming phone. It has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform as well as an optimized thermal design with its AI-powered cooling system.

Get it for $1,077.08 in Europe and the UK. It’ll drop in the US later this year.

You don’t have to get an iPhone to have a top smartphone in 2022. These Android smartphones have top-of-the-line cameras, processors, and more that rival even the iPhone 13. Which of these smartphones will you buy? Tell us in the comments.

