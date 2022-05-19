The Trexo Slider helps you capture smooth shots without any jumps or vibrations

By Lauren Wadowsky on May 19, 2022, 8:30 am EDT under Product Reviews,

Do you create video content for a living? Then you probably wish you had a portable way to capture smooth footage on every take. The Trexo Slider is just what you're looking for.

The Trexo Slider helps you capture smooth shots without any jumps or vibrations
Trexo Slider has a beltless mechanism

Upgrade the way you film on the go with the Trexo Slider. This portable camera slider has a 3-axis motion control system, letting you create multipoint timelines. Then, its beltless mechanism ensures your footage is always smooth.

As a content creator, you strive to shoot stable and vibration-free videos. But it’s not always possible if you’re filming on location using an iPhone or holding a camera. The Trexo Slider helps you capture better footage with its beltless mechanism and compact design.

Trexo Slider portable camera slider
Trexo Slider portable camera slider
Trexo Slider portable camera slider
Trexo Slider in different scenarios

Get smoother footage with the leadscrew design

Unlike most camera sliders, the Trexo Slider doesn’t use a gearbox and belt mechanism. Instead, it relies on a leadscrew design that eliminates the issues with belt-based sliders, including jumps, vibrations, and jitters.

This way, you get the smooth, stable footage you crave. Meanwhile, it gives you accurate speeds as slow as 0.001 mm/second and as fast as 3 cm/second.

What’s more, the beltless design is ideal for interviews and wildlife photography thanks to the quiet motor drivers. You can trust them to stay silent during your audio recording.

Trexo Slider portable camera slider
Trexo Slider portable camera slider
Trexo Slider portable camera slider
Trexo Slider in various setups

Enjoy this portable camera slider’s compact design

It isn’t always possible to bring a large camera slider with you on location. It would help if you had something portable and easy to carry.

Luckily, this portable camera slider is just 8 inches long, so it fits easily in a backpack. With its slim, compact design, the Trexo Slider makes it easy to bring professionalism with you to every filming session.

Use this convenient camera slider without a mobile device

Using this camera slider isn’t complicated. In fact, you can either program your Trexo Slider with the Trexo Motion app or control the setup with the onboard menu.

The onboard menu allows you to teach and add movement to the Trexo Slider. Simply move the device by hand and add your start and finish points. Then, you can adjust the slider between these 2 points without a smartphone.

You can also modify the speed and loop movement manually or change them on the Trexo Motion app.

Go for versatility with this videography gadget

What’s more, with the Trexo Slider’s unique vertical operation, it can capture 90° vertical shots with almost any mirrorless camera on the market. So you won’t have to worry about camera compatibility. Moreover, it has a flexible motion control setup with both 1/4 and 3/8 mounting ports on the sides and bottom.

Check out the timelapse feature

The Trexo Slider also has a pretty cool timelapse feature, and it lets you change any of your programmed movements into a timelapse shot. You can trigger your camera to do this with the integrated 2.5 mm shutter release port. You can even use this photography gadget with a power bank for endless timelapse shots.

Learn about the 3-axis motion control

The company notes on its Kickstarter page that it plans to release its Pan/Tilt Module at the same time as the Trexo Slider. The Pan/Tilt Module actually turns the Trexo Slider into a 3-axis system.

The module weighs 0.85 pounds and carries up to 4.4 pounds during horizontal use. Its built-in shutter release port allows you to use it for timelapse shots.

Read about this slim camera slider’s modes

You get a wide range of capabilities from this portable camera slider through various modes. Let’s explore what each offers.

The loop mode

Is there a motion you’d like the Trexo Slider to repeat? Then you’ll want to use the loop mode. It allows you to teach and set 2 positions on the onboard menu.

The gadget can move your camera between these 2 points, and you can also set the speed. Best of all, you can even save looped motion and set it as a motion timelapse.

The learning mode

Let’s face it: it isn’t always easy connecting your gadgets to your mobile devices just for remote control. Thankfully, you can use this compact camera slider without a mobile device in the learning mode.

The learning mode makes it easy to program the slider because you can set the start and finish points by hand. It’s a unique feature that saves time and hassle.

The incline mode

In the incline mode, you can take inclined and vertical shots. This is great for shooting a product or filming someone during a tutorial. The Trexo Slider supports up to 1.5 kilograms on 90° shots and up to 2.5 kilograms on inclined shots up to 45°.

The timeline mode

Then, since the Trexo Slider and Trexo Motion app synchronize with each other, timeline mode allows you to play the last timeline you created on your phone. This way you can use your phone to shoot while you initiate the movement from the Trexo Slider.

Create programs easily with the mobile app

When you don’t want a manual operation, you can switch to the intuitively designed Trexo Motion app. From it, you can program multiple points and create multipoint timelines right from your smartphone or tablet.

Read our final thoughts

If you want to take your makeup tutorials, cooking videos, LEGO assembly streams, and more to the next level—without hiring your own camera crew—consider the Trexo Slider. It shoots stable, hands-free footage horizontally, vertically, and at an angle in a portable design.

Preorder it for $305 on Kickstarter. What videography gadgets do you use and love? Let us know in the comments.

