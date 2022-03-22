The ultimate buyer’s guide for the best backpacks to carry your MacBook on the go

Your MacBook is your portable workstation. Keep it safe and stylish while you're out and about with these backpacks for Mac laptops.

Best backpacks for your MacBook

Do you rely on your laptop for work or school? Then treat your trusty laptop with the respect it deserves by pairing it with one of the best backpacks for carrying your MacBook. These backpacks keep your favorite computer safe, no matter where you go.

For a bag that withstands city commutes, there’s the V-01 Backpack. Its see-through mesh pockets help you locate small, important items, like your keys and phone, on the fly.

For a backpack with designated spots that hold pretty much all your Apple devices, check out the Osprey Arcane Large Day backpack. It has pockets for your iPhone, Apple Pencil, AirPods, and more.

Yes, these backpacks are some of the best options for transporting your MacBook, so check them out below.

1. The Bellroy Classic Backpack Premium Edition holds your 16″ MacBook and a set of clothes with its 20-liter capacity.

Bellroy Classic Backpack Premium Edition in a video

Want to pack your MacBook for an overnight stay? Thanks to its ample space, the Bellroy Classic Backpack Premium Edition is ideal for trips. Meanwhile, the back is padded, and there’s even a leather upgrade option.

Get it for $229 on the official website.

2. The hardgraft Rucksack everyday bag has a stylish look and all the pockets you need for commuting and travel.

hargraft Rucksack in felt wool

Carry your MacBook in style with the hardgraft Rucksack everyday bag. It comes with multiple pockets, so you can keep all your accessories organized. Then, the padded laptop compartment keeps your MacBook safe.

Get it for $860 on the official website.

3. The V-01 Backpack protects your 13″ MacBook Pro during city commutes and provides quick access to your essentials.

V-01 Backpack in a video

If you commute in a city, the V-01 Backpack is helpful. Its see-through mesh pockets help you locate small but essential items quickly, which is why it made this list of the best backpacks for carrying your MacBook.

Get it for $129 on the official website.

4. The VESSEL Signature 2.0 is great for work, resists the elements, and fits up to a 16″ MacBook.

VESSEL Signature 2.0 in white

Keep your 16″ MacBook protected and professional with the VESSEL Signature 2.0 laptop backpack. Its leather is durable, easy-to-clean, and stands up to rainy weather.

Get it for $235 on the official website.

5. The Bellroy Melbourne sleek urban backpack is super comfortable with back paneling and padded shoulder straps.

Bellroy Melbourne Backpack in black

Eliminate back strain with the Bellroy Melbourne sleek urban backpack. The padded shoulder straps and back paneling keep you comfortable during prolonged use. It holds your 16″ MacBook, has a water bottle sleeve, and uses MagSnap fasteners.

Get it for $149 on the official website.

6. The Timbuk2 x ASTRO Gaming BP35 Backpack holds two 16″ MacBooks and features organization pockets.

Timbuk2 x ASTRO Gaming BP35 on a person’s back (Image Credit: Gaming Trend)

Gamer or not, you’ll think the Timbuk2 ASTRO Gaming BP35 Backpack is one of the best backpacks for carrying your MacBook with its rear and internal sleeves for 2 laptops. Meanwhile, weather-resistant materials protect your tech from the elements.

Get it for $199.99 on the official website.

7. The Osprey Arcane Large Day backpack fits up to a 16″ MacBook Pro and boasts pockets for other Apple devices.

Osprey Arcane Large Day in blue

From a padded sleeve for your MacBook Pro to a dedicated pocket for your Apple Pencil, the Osprey Arcane Large Day backpack organizes and protects your Apple gear. We love shoulder strap sleeve for AirPods.

Get it for $99.95 on Apple.

8. The Lo & Sons The Hakuba backpack offers a sustainable MacBook carry option, saving plastic bottles from landfills.

Lo & Sons The Hakuba (Image Credit: Sarah Kobos, Wirecutter)

Transport your MacBook Pro sustainably with the Lo & Sons The Hakua backpack. It gives new life to 30 landfill-destined plastic bottles. The laptop compartment fits up to a 15″ laptop, and the design is ideal for travel, the gym, and commutes.

Get it for $192.50 on the official website.

9. The Rains Backpack Mini is a sleek, streamlined bag for 13″ MacBooks. Elegant, it stands up to moderate weather.

Rains Backpack Mini in Cement

Your laptop backpack matches your style when it’s the Rains Backpack Mini. Downscaled compartments and pockets keep you organized and lend it a minimalist look, which is why it’s one of the best backpacks for carrying your MacBook.

Get it for $95 on the official website.

10. The Aer Fit Pack 3 keeps your laptop safe at the gym without extra bulk. The interior has an antimicrobial coating.

Aer Fit Pack 3 in a person’s hand

Does your MacBook come with you to the gym? Keep it safe with the Aer Fit Pack 3. It fits up to a 16″ MacBook and has a ventilated shoe compartment, exterior water bottle pockets, and an odor-controlling antimicrobial coating.

Get it for $145 on the official website.

No matter where you tote your Mac, these backpacks keep it stylish, safe, and easy to carry. Which one would you love to pair with your Apple laptop? Let us know in the comments.

