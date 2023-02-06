VOXART click-tile construction set is everything from a toy to a sculpture

Looking for your next hobby or artistic medium? Check out VOXART. It's a construction set for building voxel-art-style sculptures.

VOXART click-tile construction set is everything from a toy to a sculpture
VOXART lets you create interior-sized toys & decor

Stretch your creativity with the VOXART click-tile building set. Consisting of large, colorful tiles that easily snap together, this set lets you construct interior-sized art, creative toys, puzzles, and much more.

You can never have too many ways to create. So, if you’re a fan of LEGO, puzzles, and art, the VOXART click-art building set is the next cool thing to play with.

Is it a toy, a work of art, or something to fidget with? That’s up to you. Thanks to the easy-click Quadrolock and the ability to disassemble and reassemble, this set can be whatever you want it to be. Let’s check it out!

VOXART product video

Create easily with VOXART’s patent-pending Quadrolock

Love voxel art? This click-tile building set lets you construct your own pixel-like 3D sculptures easily thanks to the tiles’ patent-pending Quadrolock.

How does it work? Simply gather the tiles you want to use and shape your art on a flat surface. Then fold the object into its 3D shape.

The clutch mechanism is instinctive—you won’t need any special skills or instruction to snap the tiles together. This makes building your structures quick and easy.

So, whenever you have some time to kill or an extra few minutes throughout the day, you can use the time constructively—by creating.

VOXART
VOXART
VOXART
VOXART in lifestyle scenarios

Build life-size pixel-art-style structures

What’s more, you don’t have to stick to constructing miniatures with the VOXART click-tile building set. In fact, this kit offers bigger-size tiles, allowing you to create life-size interior art.

So, whether you want to create a 2-foot tall moose head for your living room or an abstract sculpture for your home office, these tiles make your artistic vision real.

VOXART
VOXART
VOXART
VOXART in different constructions

Go for a convenient, lightweight design

Then, you can build towering yet light and easy-to-transport constructions thanks to the click-tiles. They boast a lightweight feel.

And although the tiles are larger than what you normally find in construction sets, they’re hollow when you build with them. So you actually work against gravity with the VOXART click tiles.

Disassemble and reassemble VOXART tiles

If you always have new ideas in your head, the VOXART click-tile building set is your ideal toy. That’s because you can easily disassemble your artwork to bring your next masterpiece to life.

This way, you have access to a tool that can support your ever-evolving artistic style. This feature is also great for younger artists, allowing to create and recreate to their heart’s content.

Get inspiration from the VOXART interactive app

When you go for this click-tile building set, you also become part of a creative community via the VOXART companion app. There, you get access to thousands of ideas you can browse for creating home decor, puzzles, toys, and so much more.

You can copy the ideas exactly using the included building instructions. The color of tiles used in the construction is listed along with the number of pieces and order. This makes replicating the project easy.

Otherwise, you can simply browse project ideas and use them as inspiration for your own constructions.

Brighten your work with 16 custom colors

Whether you want to create a hero for your game setup or a butterfly for your child’s bedroom, you have plenty of colors to work with in this click-tile building set.

In fact, you get 16 hues. This gives you full creative freedom, allowing you to build an original pixel art world of your own.

Choose from a plethora of click-tile collections

The project’s Kickstarter campaign has a bunch of cool collections. They’re priced from $9 to $49 and include sets like Flowers, Monsters, Animal Heads, and Hero Heads. Each box includes the number and colors of tiles required to build a specific project.

Build your own modern art with Freestyles

If you see VOXART tiles as your art medium, the Freestyles collection is best for you. They’re priced from $69 to $299 on the Kickstarter campaign.

The collection is available in boxes of 500 to 3,200 in custom colors. You can use them to create anything you dream up.

Showcase your originality with VOXART

Whether you’re looking for a new art medium or enjoy constructing specific projects, the VOXART click-tiles building set is an exciting new option.

The Quadralock mechanism allows for quick, easy building, and you can create life-size sculptures. Most of all, this set gives you an outlet for your creative ideas.

Love this pixelated artwork? Become a backer by pledging to the Kickstarter campaign. There, you can preorder a collection for as little as $9.

What do you love about this construction set? Tell us!

