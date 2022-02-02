Want to try your hand at 3D printing? Check out our beginner 3D printing guide

Want to make your own products or flex your creativity at home? Try 3D printing; it isn't as daunting as it sounds. These 10 3D printing gadgets are ideal for beginners.

M3D printer in blue

You don’t have to have your own workshop or years of expertise to use a 3D printer. These days, there are plenty of compact, easy-to-use 3D printing gadgets out there that even newbies can handle, and we’re rounding them up on our beginner 3D printing guide.

Many of the latest 3D printers are pretty straightforward. The Creality CR-6 SE sets up in only 5 minutes, and the Monoprice Select Mini V2 comes fully assembled. That way, you can get creating right away.

And you won’t have to set aside a special room for your 3D print designs with the Original Prusa+ MINI. It fits on a desk and has features both beginners and more experienced users will love.

Are you ready to get creating? Then check out the beginner-friendly 3D printing gadgets below.

Creality CR-6 SE on a table

If you’re just starting with 3D printing at home, the Creality CR-6 SE DIY 3D Printer Kit is a great option. It sets up quickly and has a heat dissipation block structure as well as an intelligent leveling-free system.

Get it for $429 on the Amazon.

2. The Snapmaker 2.0 modular 3-in-1 3D printers are also ideal for home use and print on plastic, wood, acrylic and more.

Snapmaker 2.0 (Image Credits: Business Wire, All3DP)

For versatile 3D printers, check out the Snapmaker 2.0 modular 3-in-1 3D printers. They come in various sizes, and can print using different materials. Meanwhile, the laser-engraving feature works on composite, wood, plastic, and leather.

Get them starting at $999 on the official website.

3. The JGMaker Artist-D dual extruder independent 3D printer is affordably priced and helps you save filament between color changes.

JGMaker Artist-D with a project

The JGMaker Artist-D dual extruder independent 3D printer is another accessible gadget on our beginner 3D printing guide. It’s also quite practical, letting you print two different materials at once. Additionally, the no-gap feeding system prevents blockages.

Get it for $399 on Amazon.

4. The Revopoint POP 3D Scanner makes it easier to produce 3D creations. Use it to scan faces, objects, animals, and more.

Revopoint POP 3D Scanner in use

Make your 3D designs more realistic with the Revopoint POP 3D Scanner. Using an invisible light source, it creates high-quality, textured scans. You can even scan featureless or large objects in the marking points mode.

Get it for $599 on the official website

5. The MYNT3D Professional 3D Pen lets you draft, prototype, 3D sculpt, and more, taking projects to new heights.

MYNT3D Professional 3D Pen making a salamander

If you want to start 3D printing on a small scale, try the MYNT3D Professional 3D Pen. It has a small design and variable extrusion speed control. The OLED display helps you keep an eye on the heat.

Get it for $59.99 on Amazon.

6. The ANYCUBIC Vyper auto-leveling 3D printer is simple to assemble and learn. The auto-leveling feature is incredibly useful.

ANYCUBIC Vyper front view

Operating the ANYCUBIC Vyper auto-leveling 3D printer is a breeze thanks to its auto-leveling feature. It automatically adjusts an uneven hotbed. Then, you get stable operation with the machine’s double screw.

Get it for $359 on the official website.

7. The Monoprice Select Mini V2 3D printer has a compact design that fits on a desk. It ships completely assembled.

Monoprice Select Mini V2 in a video

You won’t have to waste any time setting up the Monoprice Select Mini V2 3D printer since it arrives at your doorstep assembled. It also works with pretty much any kind of filament thanks to the heated build plate and range of extruder temperatures.

Get it for $189.99 on Amazon.

8. The Original Prusa MINI+ kit has all the features you need in a compact size. Both beginners and experts will love it.

Original Prusa MINI+ in a workshop

Want a wide range of 3D-print capabilities at your disposal? The Original Prusa MINI+ kit won’t disappoint. It prints a volume of 18 cm³ and has removable sprint steel sheets and optional Wi-Fi. Also, the 2209 Trinamic drivers are silent.

Get it for $349 on the official website.

9. The LulzBot Mini 2 desktop 3D printer is for professionals but has a plug-and-play design. It’s quiet enough to use in offices.

LulzBot Mini 2 in a video

Another excellent printer on our beginner 3D printing guide is the LulzBot Mini 2 desktop 3D printer. It delivers pro-level results in small workspaces. Enjoy a modular heated PEI/glass print surface. What’s more, it self-cleans.

Get it for $2,249.99 on Amazon.

10. The SCRIB3D Advanced 3D Printing Pen will have you sketching and creating like a professional with its controls.

SCRIB3D Advanced 3D Printing Pen making a vehicle

Get a clear view of the temperature and adjust printing speed when you have the SCRIB3D Advanced 3D Printing Pen. Using it is simple and it takes only 2–3 minutes to heat up.

Get it for $49.99 on Amazon.

Have fun designing and printing your first 3D creations when you have any of these 3D printing gadgets. Which ones would you love to own? Let us know in the comments.

