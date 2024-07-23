PIURIFY ALCHEMY review: advanced yet easy-to-use water pitcher with filter

By Grigor Baklajyan on Jul 23, 2024, 7:00 am EDT under Product Reviews,

Ever struggled with slow, ineffective water filters? Check out how the PIURIFY ALCHEMY Water Pitcher might be the solution.

Remove chlorine, E. coli, VOCs & more from drinking water

Tap water can be hit or miss. Back where I grew up, we relied on well water that was pretty dirty and full of heavy metals. Filtration was our only option for safe drinking water, aside from spending a lot on bottled water. However, most water filter pitchers are a hassle—they need constant replacements and filter slowly, which can be annoying and expensive. But the PIURIFY ALCHEMY water pitcher with filter is different.

It not only filters thoroughly but also does it quickly and without draining your wallet. What’s really cool is how it simplifies everything with its fast filtration and smart features. It’s not just about getting rid of impurities; it’s about making your life easier. Keep reading to see if the PIURIFY ALCHEMY might be the right fit for you!

PIURIFY ALCHEMY in lifestyle scenes

Ultrafiltration water filter

If you’ve been to the United States, you’ve probably noticed that tap water can sometimes smell or taste strongly of chlorine. That’s because, as the water travels through pipes to get to your home, it can pick up germs. To keep it safe, water companies add chlorine or other disinfectants to kill off any bacteria that might make you sick. So, it’s no surprise that many Americans use water filters to make it taste and smell better.

When considering a home water filtration solution, it’s helpful to explore which water filter pitcher removes the most contaminants. While many other devices may remove only chlorine taste and odor, the PIURIFY ALCHEMY Automatic Water Filter Pitcher offers a comprehensive solution. It features advanced Ultrafiltration (UF) + Carbon technology to effectively eliminate a range of contaminants, including bacteria (E. coli 99.9999%), chlorine (99.9%), VOCs, and lead.

A 2023 study found that with regular water treatment, chemical oxygen demand (CODMn) and turbidity removal rates ranged from 67.0% to 75.4%. However, with ultrafiltration, the efficiency improved significantly, with turbidity and color removal ranging from 84.8% to 95%.

Like most filters, the ALCHEMY includes activated carbon to capture contaminants. Activated carbon is effective at removing many chemicals and metals, but it doesn’t filter out everything. That’s why ALCHEMY comes with a multi-stage filtration system, which features a pre-filter, UF membrane, and post-filter, to ensure you get high-quality water.

PIURIFY ALCHEMY
PIURIFY ALCHEMY in a product photo

Filter lifespan and speed

Using a water filter past its prime can mess with your water quality. When a filter gets too old or full, it might start letting contaminants back into your water. So, when picking a water filter pitcher, it’s a good idea to check how often you’ll need to replace the filters and how quickly they filter the water (a slow filter can test your patience).

The ALCHEMY can handle up to 130 gallons (500L) of water or last about 6 months for fewer filter changes and a little less hassle in your daily routine. Additionally, as an electric water filter, it can purify a whole pitcher in just 2 minutes. That’s way faster than gravity-fed ones, so you’ll never have to wait around for fresh, clean water. I’m really impressed because even other filters that take 5 to 7 minutes are usually well-liked, and many can take 10 minutes or more.

I’d prefer if the pitcher was a bit bigger, as it only gives you 1-2 servings of water before needing a refill. But filtering another batch is pretty quick, so it’s not much of a hassle.

Easy-to-use electric water pitcher

For frequent use, durability, low maintenance, and ease of use are essential. The ALCHEMY Automatic Water Filter Pitcher has a long-lasting (30-day) battery and handy smart filter change reminders, making it super easy to keep your water purifier clean and running smoothly.

You only need to fill it up once and then pop it on the charger. Just press a button and walk away—it takes care of everything automatically. You don’t have to hover over the pitcher to keep adding water as it filters. It’s electronic and does it all in one go. Plus, it fits into the fridge much better since the base stays on the counter. At just 3.2 pounds, it’s also perfect for camping. It makes turning spigot water into drinkable water easy and quick.

Last but not least, did you know that carbon-based filters, like those with granular activated charcoal (GAC), don’t actually stop nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) from getting through? In fact, they can even help NTM grow right inside the filter, study finds. If you’ve got a lung condition and want to skip the hassle of changing your filter every couple of weeks, you might want to switch to an electric water pitcher like the ALCHEMY.

Cost-effective

In 2022, Americans bought a whopping 15.9 billion gallons of bottled water. Over the past decade, the sales volume for bottled water in the U.S. has been steadily climbing year after year. This means households are spending more on bottled water, which can add up quickly. Plus, all those plastic bottles aren’t doing the environment any favors—they end up in oceans and landfills. Switching to home filtration systems can save money and help cut down on plastic waste.

By cutting out the need for over 1000 plastic water bottles, the ALCHEMY electric filtered water dispenser not only saves you cash but also helps protect the planet. It’s a great eco-friendly choice for your everyday hydration.

The bottom line

Overall, the ALCHEMY water pitcher with filter emerges as my top pick for anyone wanting to improve their tap water quality. Its efficient filtration process and user-friendly features make it easy to get clean, fresh water with minimal effort. Plus, it’s a cost-effective alternative to bottled water, helping you save money while reducing plastic waste. Thanks to quick filtration speed and low maintenance requirements, it offers a convenient solution for everyday hydration. If you’re looking for a reliable and eco-friendly way to enjoy better water at home, I’d definitely recommend checking out the ALCHEMY Automatic Water Filter Pitcher!

It costs $109.99 on the official website—and you’ll support a small business with your purchase.

Grigor Baklajyan

Grigor Baklajyan is a copywriter covering technology at Gadget Flow. His contributions include product reviews, buying guides, how-to articles, and more.
