Weekend Digest: Best smart home gadgets from CES 2022

Looking to upgrade your smart home but not sure what to do next? We've got you covered. From motorized blinds and gesture-controlled faucets to smart home hubs, our latest list will help you discover cool new devices. Read on to learn more about the best smart home gadgets from CES 2022.

M-Pwr Smart Door is hardwired to the home

The tech year is off to an interesting start after this week’s CES 2022 event. While it was not exactly one of the more exciting CES events we’ve seen, it did offer lots of new and interesting devices to look forward to. Aside from a myriad of monitors, TVs, and other displays, there are plenty of items that we are intrigued to see on the horizon.

From robots to concept modular computers, there is at least a little something for everyone to appreciate–particularly in the smart home category. That is why this weekend we are bringing you our list of the best smart home gadgets from CES 2022. Ready to dive in and explore these cool new devices? Let’s go!

Smart home security: A smart door and a slew of new cameras.

Home security is a massively important layer of any smart home or office setup. Cameras are largely one of the most popular items when it comes to smart home security. Whether you have them to keep an eye on things internally (like your kids and pets) or for things externally (suspicious activity and theft), they prove time and time again how effective they can be in alerting you to what is important. Here are all the smart home security gadgets to know from CES.

Belkin Wemo Smart Video Doorbell

The Belkin Wemo Smart Video Doorbell is a new doorbell cam capable of syncing up with Apple’s HomeKit Secure Video. It has facial recognition and smart notifications which are particularly useful when monitoring activity from afar. A 178-degree field-of-view and a 4MP high-res camera with enhanced night vision make sure you can see everything you need to as well. For example, the camera has clear zoon capabilities for when you need to see things a little more closely. Lastly, the device brings support for 2.4 and 5 GHz dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity.

You can preorder the Belkin Wemo Smart Video Doorbell here for $250.

Eve Outdoor Security Cam

Eve Outdoor Security Cam smart floodlight security camera is another device compatible with Apple’s HomeKit Secure Video service. It has 1080p video with end-to-end encryption to keep your feed and data safe. It also offers the ability to store video in your iCloud account. Eve Security Cam will also send notifications upon detection of people, animals, and other potential triggers, including packages. Infrared lighting and a 2-way microphone also expand options. One of the key features, however, is the floodlight. The powerful floodlight will illuminate its target area, adding one more deterrent to potential wrong-doers.

You can get the Eve Outdoor Security Cam here when it releases in April 2022 for $250.

M-Pwr Smart Door

M-Pwr Smart Door is an especially intriguing new smart gadget. No, we did not leave off a part of the product name. It is, in fact, a smart door. This comes from the door manufacturer Masonite in a collaboration with Ring and Yale and includes all the connected tech you need to guard your entryway. It comes with integrated power, lights, and sensors–all with Wi-Fi connectivity. Then, it features a video doorbell and a smart lock. It also will be available in a wide range of colors and finishes so that you can find one to match your home aesthetic.

The M-Pwr Smart Door is coming soon. You can find more information on this product here in the meantime.

Cync Outdoor Smart Camera

Cync Outdoor Smart Camera provides an effective way to watch over things while you are not at home using high-quality day and nighttime footage. Its 2K/1280p HD resolution is more than enough for capturing suspicious activity with excellent clarity. The camera is also available in a battery or solar-powered option depending on your needs. You can even choose between cloud and local storage if you prefer one over the other.

The Cync Outdoor Smart Camera will be available in February 2022 for $100. You can get more information here.

eufy Security Video Doorbell Dual

eufy Security Video Doorbell Dual is a doorbell camera with an especially smart trick up its sleeve. This nifty gadget not only has a 2K-resolution front-facing camera, but also a 1080p downward-facing camera. This way it can more accurately detect and notify you when packages are dropped at your door. More importantly, it can catch package thieves who think they can sneak beneath regular doorbell cams. The eufy Security Video Doorbell Dual also includes AI that helps it recognize friends and family, along with PIR and radar detect technology.

The eufy Security Video Doorbell Dual is coming soon and will be available here for $260.

Smart bathroom products: Kohler brings futuristic bathtubs and more.

This year Kohler is stealing the show when it comes to smart bathroom products. Three of the most significant additions include a futuristic bathtub (available in multiple variants), a security cabinet for vanities, and a wall-mounted control system that lets you fill connected tubs automatically. If you are looking to boost your bathroom makeover game, you might want to wait for these slick new items.

Kohler PerfectFIll smart bathing system

Kohler PerfectFill smart bathing system offers a wall-mounted control panel that connects to your bathtub. It lets you adjust the way it fills, drains, and even heats, all using either its touch panel or voice command. It includes a digital valve and drain kit so that you can connect it to your tub. Not only that, but it supports up to 10 baths at one time. While that is likely to be more than most people would ever need, it is a clear indicator of PerfectFill’s task management capabilities.

The Kohler PerfectFill is coming soon and will be available here for $2,700.

Kohler Robern IQ Digital Lock Box

Kohler Robern IQ Digital Lock Box is what you need if you want to add a little security to your bathroom vanity. This handy lockbox can be set inside the vanity to protect important items like medications or valuables. For example, it uses a digital touchpad (or alternatively a dedicated app) to provide access. This lets you determine who has access. Not only that, but you can also monitor activity to see who is going in and out of the lockbox.

The Kohler Robern IQ Digital Lock Box is available here for $450.

Kohler Stillness Bath

Kohler Stillness Bath is a freestanding bathtub that is about as sci-fi as tubs get right now. It comes in a few different styles that expand on style and functionality. The most advanced version is the Infinity Experience Freestanding Bath. It is surrounded by a hinoki wood base and uses PerfectFill technology to maintain the perfect temperature and water level. The water is then able to flow over the sides, while the tub produces relaxing fog and LED lighting effects. This lets it create an experience inspired by Japanese hot springs. You can even add essential oils to the mix.

The Kohler Stillness Bath is coming soon and will be available here, starting at $8,000.

Smart kitchen gadgets: Faucets, smart ovens, and indoor gardens.

Nothing quite says “home” like a kitchen. So we are always happy to improve our smart home with compatible new kitchen gadgets. That is why we selected a few of these nifty devices for our list of the best smart home gadgets from CES 2022. From a motion-sensing faucet to an indoor garden, these are worth checking out.

LG InstaView Double Oven Range

LG InstaView Double Oven Range is a smart cooking appliance that just might make kitchen life a little easier. It features InstaView technology that lets you knock on the window glass to turn the interior light on, while ProBake Convection mode lets you cook without the need to preheat the oven, thus saving energy. It also includes a design that makes cooking more efficient, reducing the time it would otherwise take to make. There are even air-fry and sous vide modes and a ThinQ recipe app compatibility.

The LG InstaView Double Oven Range is coming soon. More information is available here.

LG Tiiun indoor gardening system

LG Tiiun indoor gardening appliance is an advanced way to grow herbs and vegetables at home, right in your kitchen. It includes 2 separate shelves for 6 different seed packets each and features a smart watering system. There is also a Flexible Weather Control System that allows it to adjust internal temperatures and naturally regulate light automatically. It is a fantastic option for those seeking to grow their own herbs, yet do not have the time to manage them outdoors.

The LG Tiiun indoor gardening system is coming soon. You can follow LG for more information here.

Moen Smart Faucet

Moen Smart Faucet provides you with a hands-free way to wash up by using motion control. It features touchless technology that allows you to change the water temperature and adjust flow using advanced gesture control. The faucet also supports smartphone and voice assistant compatibility as well. You can even create presets. We would say this device is handy, but this time it does not make sense. We can just say it is helpful instead.

The Moen Smart Faucet is coming soon. You can find more information here in the meantime.

Smart Living Room: Blinds, thermostats, control hubs, and frames.

Adding to our list of the best smart gadgets from CES 2022 is a handful of great devices that are perfect for living rooms. These include motion blinds, a smart thermostat, a control hub, and a digital frame. After all, you probably spend plenty of time there when relaxing during the evening, so it only makes sense to enhance your living room smart home game. Check these out!

Eve x Coulisse Smart MotionBlinds

Eve x Coulisse Smart MotionBlinds are exactly what you need if you are looking for new ways to incorporate smart gadgets into your home. They feature programmable motorized blinds that can be scheduled to open and close when desired. They include Bluetooth connectivity, but also support Apple’s HomeKit and even the new Matter smart home protocol. Easily one of the coolest items on our smart home gadgets from CES 2022 list.

You can find the Eve x Coulisse Smart MotionBlinds here for $400.

Netgear’s Meural Canvas II Official Promo

Netgear Meural Canvas II is a great gadget for anyone looking to display digital and NFT artwork in their home. It can rotate in both landscape and portrait orientations and comes in different colors and frame types. The frame uses TrueArt Technology and an anti-glare matte display. Async Art compatibility, a dedicated app, and Alexa voice control all make this a truly cool smart device to hang on your wall.

You can get the Netgear Meural Canvas II here for $400.

Cync Smart Thermostat

Cync Smart Thermostat is on its way with some particularly useful features. One of these features is that it is wire-free and easy to install. The device is compatible with almost any home and syncs with the Cync smartphone app. It has a high-contrast display as well, which is large and easy to read. If you’re in the market for a new smart thermostat, you will not have to wait long for this one.

The Cync Smart Thermostat is coming soon for $120. You can find more information available here.

Samsung Smart Home Hub

Samsung Smart Home Hub is a digital dashboard for you to control your smart home. It runs the SmartThings service and lets you control a broad spectrum of devices all from one device. It features Bixby voice control and can even help monitor your home energy usage. The device itself is an 8.3-inch tablet that comes with an optional dock. While the Smart Home Hub is designed to work primarily with Samsung compatible gadgets, it is always possible we may see more 3rd party integration in the future.

The Samsung Smart Home Hub is coming soon. You can find more information here in the meantime.

No shortage of new smart home gadgets at CES 2022

As we wrap up our list of the best smart home gadgets from CES 2022, it is worth pointing out that these devices only scratch the surface of what CES is showcasing. Not only that, but 2022 is just beginning. This means there are plenty of new and exciting gadgets that are just around the corner and will likely be announced at other events throughout the year. Of course, as far as CES 2022 goes, be sure to check out our exclusive CES category to see what other products are coming. You will not want to miss it.

What are your favorite smart home gadgets from CES 2022? Let us know in the comments below!

