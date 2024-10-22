What is an ergonomic keyboard? Is it your perfect match?

Tired of wrist pain while typing? An ergonomic keyboard might just be the game changer you need!

Say goodbye to wrist pain / Image Credit: Peppy Toad, Unsplash

When I think about how years of typing can lead to all sorts of strain on our muscles and joints—I can’t help but wonder why ergonomic keyboards aren’t more popular. They keep your arms and hands in a more natural position, which is super important for reducing fatigue, discomfort, and the chances of injuries. So, what is an ergonomic keyboard?

Speaking from my own experience, I stumbled upon ergonomic keyboards because I was dealing with wrist pain. Since switching to my current setup, that pain has disappeared, and I can type comfortably for as long as I want. If you’re facing any specific issues, there’s likely an ergonomic solution out there that can help. Stick around to find out what ergonomic keyboards can do for you!

The basics

Most traditional keyboards have rows of keys laid out in a straight line. Ergonomic keyboards, on the other hand, feature rows that are angled in a V-shape or curved to better match the natural shape of our hands and the varying lengths of our fingers.

When your typing workload increases, using the right ergonomic setup becomes even more important. I found myself typing more and more, so I decided to give the Logitech Wave Keys a try to improve my technique and reduce strain. It’s a small investment ($59.99) for something that can help prevent injuries and discomfort. The wave-like design of the Logitech Wave Keys creates a slight elevation and angle in the middle, which helps guide your hands into a more comfortable typing position. What’s more, you might even see a boost in your productivity with these!

If you’re experiencing pain or strain from typing, I recommend trying the Logitech Wave Keys before jumping into a split keyboard. It offers a more ergonomic experience without requiring you to completely change how you type. It’s a good first step for anyone looking to improve their comfort at the keyboard.

Logitech Wave Keys in use

Why is an ergonomic keyboard important?

Have you ever felt like your hands, wrists, elbows, or shoulders are in an awkward or strained position while typing? An ergonomic keyboard can be of help. They are designed with curved layouts and angled keys that allow your hands to rest more naturally, promoting better posture.

I remember a few months into my first regular office job, my wrists started hurting in a way that wasn’t just going to disappear. I noticed some coworkers using split ergonomic keyboards, so I decided to give one a try. Within about a week, my wrist pain was gone. Now, whenever I switch back to a standard keyboard, the pain comes right back.

For me, the best part of the split keyboard is the extra width and angles. It’s not just my wrists that benefit, but my neck and shoulders, too. I work from home, but when I travel or head into the office and use my laptop, I can feel the difference.

Everyone’s needs are a bit different, so there’s no one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to ergonomic keyboards. Let’s take a look at the various types to help you find the best fit for you.

Types of ergonomic keyboards

The layout of the keys is what makes an ergonomic keyboard special since it affects how your hands, wrists, forearms, and elbows sit. When you’re browsing for one, you’ll notice they generally come in 3 styles:

Contoured keyboards have a wavy design with a slight peak in the center. Think of it as a wavy sidewalk when viewed from above.

have a wavy design with a slight peak in the center. Think of it as a wavy sidewalk when viewed from above. Angled keyboards have a gentle slope from front to back. This design gives you a more natural typing experience without making you adjust your typing style.

have a gentle slope from front to back. This design gives you a more natural typing experience without making you adjust your typing style. Split keyboards have 2 separate sections that angle outward. They take some getting used to, especially if you type without looking. But they’re great for custom positioning and more comfort, especially for people with larger hands. The Iris Keyboard – Pre-Built ($243.15) is a solid choice. You can easily reprogram it to any layout you prefer using QMK or VIA!

Iris Keyboard – Pre-Built in white

Dr. Gregory Minnis, a physical therapist, recommends checking out keyboards with a split or curved design to help ease wrist strain and encourage a more natural hand position. But remember, how the keys feel is really a personal preference. It’s a good idea to try out a few different styles in person to find the one that feels just right for you!

Key takeaways

Repetitive keyboard typing can really take a toll on your wrists and hands because of the pressure on the nerves. Typists at risk of repetitive strain injuries might feel a lot better with a keyboard that fits their body type.

If you’ve never used an ergonomic keyboard, expect an adjustment period. My brother found it frustrating at first. He had to press the keys harder than usual. But once he got the hang of it, his complaints pretty much disappeared. So, if you’re ready to say goodbye to those aches and boost your productivity, check out Gadget Flow’s selection of the best ergonomic computer keyboards!