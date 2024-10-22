What is an ergonomic keyboard? Is it your perfect match?

By Grigor Baklajyan on Oct 22, 2024, 8:00 am EDT under Buyer's Guide,

Tired of wrist pain while typing? An ergonomic keyboard might just be the game changer you need!

What is an ergonomic keyboard? Is it your perfect match?
Say goodbye to wrist pain / Image Credit: Peppy Toad, Unsplash

When I think about how years of typing can lead to all sorts of strain on our muscles and joints—I can’t help but wonder why ergonomic keyboards aren’t more popular. They keep your arms and hands in a more natural position, which is super important for reducing fatigue, discomfort, and the chances of injuries. So, what is an ergonomic keyboard?

Speaking from my own experience, I stumbled upon ergonomic keyboards because I was dealing with wrist pain. Since switching to my current setup, that pain has disappeared, and I can type comfortably for as long as I want. If you’re facing any specific issues, there’s likely an ergonomic solution out there that can help. Stick around to find out what ergonomic keyboards can do for you!

The basics

Most traditional keyboards have rows of keys laid out in a straight line. Ergonomic keyboards, on the other hand, feature rows that are angled in a V-shape or curved to better match the natural shape of our hands and the varying lengths of our fingers.

When your typing workload increases, using the right ergonomic setup becomes even more important. I found myself typing more and more, so I decided to give the Logitech Wave Keys a try to improve my technique and reduce strain. It’s a small investment ($59.99) for something that can help prevent injuries and discomfort. The wave-like design of the Logitech Wave Keys creates a slight elevation and angle in the middle, which helps guide your hands into a more comfortable typing position. What’s more, you might even see a boost in your productivity with these!

If you’re experiencing pain or strain from typing, I recommend trying the Logitech Wave Keys before jumping into a split keyboard. It offers a more ergonomic experience without requiring you to completely change how you type. It’s a good first step for anyone looking to improve their comfort at the keyboard.

Logitech Wave Keys Ergonomic Key Board
Logitech Wave Keys in use

Why is an ergonomic keyboard important?

Have you ever felt like your hands, wrists, elbows, or shoulders are in an awkward or strained position while typing? An ergonomic keyboard can be of help. They are designed with curved layouts and angled keys that allow your hands to rest more naturally, promoting better posture.

I remember a few months into my first regular office job, my wrists started hurting in a way that wasn’t just going to disappear. I noticed some coworkers using split ergonomic keyboards, so I decided to give one a try. Within about a week, my wrist pain was gone. Now, whenever I switch back to a standard keyboard, the pain comes right back.

For me, the best part of the split keyboard is the extra width and angles. It’s not just my wrists that benefit, but my neck and shoulders, too. I work from home, but when I travel or head into the office and use my laptop, I can feel the difference.

Everyone’s needs are a bit different, so there’s no one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to ergonomic keyboards. Let’s take a look at the various types to help you find the best fit for you.

Types of ergonomic keyboards

The layout of the keys is what makes an ergonomic keyboard special since it affects how your hands, wrists, forearms, and elbows sit. When you’re browsing for one, you’ll notice they generally come in 3 styles:

  • Contoured keyboards have a wavy design with a slight peak in the center. Think of it as a wavy sidewalk when viewed from above.
  • Angled keyboards have a gentle slope from front to back. This design gives you a more natural typing experience without making you adjust your typing style.
  • Split keyboards have 2 separate sections that angle outward. They take some getting used to, especially if you type without looking. But they’re great for custom positioning and more comfort, especially for people with larger hands. The Iris Keyboard – Pre-Built ($243.15) is a solid choice. You can easily reprogram it to any layout you prefer using QMK or VIA!
Iris Split Keyboard
Iris Keyboard – Pre-Built in white

Dr. Gregory Minnis, a physical therapist, recommends checking out keyboards with a split or curved design to help ease wrist strain and encourage a more natural hand position. But remember, how the keys feel is really a personal preference. It’s a good idea to try out a few different styles in person to find the one that feels just right for you!

Key takeaways

Repetitive keyboard typing can really take a toll on your wrists and hands because of the pressure on the nerves. Typists at risk of repetitive strain injuries might feel a lot better with a keyboard that fits their body type.

If you’ve never used an ergonomic keyboard, expect an adjustment period. My brother found it frustrating at first. He had to press the keys harder than usual. But once he got the hang of it, his complaints pretty much disappeared. So, if you’re ready to say goodbye to those aches and boost your productivity, check out Gadget Flow’s selection of the best ergonomic computer keyboards!

Buyer's GuideDaily Digest

Grigor Baklajyan

Grigor Baklajyan is a copywriter covering technology at Gadget Flow. His contributions include product reviews, buying guides, how-to articles, and more.
Join the Discussion

Latest Blog Posts

The Impact of 5G on Mobile Gaming: Faster, Smoother, Better
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
The Impact of 5G on Mobile Gaming: Faster, Smoother, Better
Over the past 10 years, the mobile gaming industry has seen a meteoric rise inpopularity. Smartphones and tablets have evolved into potent gaming platforms forvarious genres, including casual puzzle games and more advanced strategy games,like the Spades card game. However,..
OnePlus set to reveal OxygenOS 15: Here’s what to expect!
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
OnePlus set to reveal OxygenOS 15: Here’s what to expect!
OnePlus has always been all about taking Android customization to the next level with OxygenOS. They kicked off the OxygenOS 14 beta program back in September 2023, and it rolled out some really cool features. Now that Android 15 is..
Best home appliances for efficiency in 2024: Convenience hacks for your space
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Best home appliances for efficiency in 2024: Convenience hacks for your space
As a working mom of 2, I REALLY don’t have time to clean—or cook, for that matter. But that doesn’t mean we live in a garbage pit and order takeout 5 nights a week. Home appliances for efficiency have helped..
How Tesla Optimus robot got its moves: The inside scoop
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
How Tesla Optimus robot got its moves: The inside scoop
Elon Musk kicked things off by saying, “This will be the biggest product ever—of any kind,“ as he unveiled the Tesla Optimus robot. While the ‘We, Robot’ event was supposed to spotlight the robotaxi, it was the Optimus robots that..
The best vacuums for pet hair that’ll save your home (and sanity)!
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
The best vacuums for pet hair that’ll save your home (and sanity)!
You’re a devoted pet parent, and your fur baby’s well-being is a top priority. You splurge on the best food, stay on top of vet visits and make sure she’s spoiled with toys and love. But keeping your home free..

Popular Blog Posts

How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
Daily Digest
By Grigor Baklajyan
How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
For 5 years, my friend thought AirPods were just a gimmick. But when her Beats Flex started to break, she decided to try the AirPods Pro. Initially, she wasn’t impressed, but after using them for a few days, she discovered..
Apple event 2024: Meet the iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Apple event 2024: Meet the iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence
Apple just unveiled its latest iPhone lineup and a bunch of other exciting hardware at the Apple event 2024. One of the standout features of the iPhone 16 series—which includes 4 different models—is the new “capture” button that makes using..
Who leads the smart TV market in 2024? LG vs. Samsung detailed comparison
Daily Digest
By Madhurima Nag
Who leads the smart TV market in 2024? LG vs. Samsung detailed comparison
We all love a great rivalry. And there are a ton to pick from. Nikola Tesla vs. Thomas Edison, Marvel vs. DC, Coke vs. Pepsi, Star Wars vs. Star Trek… We could go on forever. But even with this small..
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..

You Might Also Like

Hey Android users! Xbox games on Android are coming Soon!
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan

Hey Android users! Xbox games on Android are coming Soon!

It’d be awesome if they brought more Xbox games to Android, right? I mean, iPad already has Divinity, so why not Android too, especially if the devices have good enough specs? A lot of games would work really well on..
No tricks, just tech: Must-have Halloween gadgets & gifts for adults
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

No tricks, just tech: Must-have Halloween gadgets & gifts for adults

Need a gift for a Halloween party host? Maybe Halloween is your other half’s favorite day of the year. Well, you’ve come to the right place. Today, I’m rounding up the top Halloween gifts for adults in 2024. Growing up,..
2024’s Best new mom gifts, recommended by a real mom
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

2024’s Best new mom gifts, recommended by a real mom

Whether she’s your sister, best friend, or colleague, the new mom (or soon-to-be) in your life is about to experience a whole new chapter—one filled with joy, exhaustion, and plenty of surprises! No parenting book or advice (though they help)..
OnePlus 13 leaks: What to expect before you upgrade
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan

OnePlus 13 leaks: What to expect before you upgrade

The OnePlus 13 is just around the corner! The Chinese company is set to unveil its latest flagship smartphone sooner than we thought. Based on the latest OnePlus 13 leaks, we’re looking forward to a fresh design, Android 15 featuring..
Top holiday LEGO deals: Score big on Star Wars, LEGO Flowers & more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Top holiday LEGO deals: Score big on Star Wars, LEGO Flowers & more

Loved by kids and adults alike, LEGO has been sparking creativity for generations. Whether it’s the joy of finishing a set or the agony of stepping on a stray brick, LEGO has a special place in our hearts. And with..
What is a dumbphone? 4 reasons to ditch your smartphone
Daily Digest
By Grigor Baklajyan

What is a dumbphone? 4 reasons to ditch your smartphone

Often, I like to switch to a dumbphone on the weekends to spend quality time with my family without getting sidetracked by constant notifications. Initially, it was challenging. But after a while, I realized I wasn’t missing out on anything..