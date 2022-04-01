Which pizza ovens to buy for your summer barbecues

Take your barbecues to the next level this summer by adding homemade pizza to the menu. These pizza ovens are the ones to invest in. Check them out in the blog below.

The Ooni Karu 16 is an ideal backyard pizza oven

You love hosting friends and family for summer barbecues. But, if you want to take your outdoor parties from great to epic, these are the pizza ovens for summer barbecues you should buy.

If you prefer the flavor of a wood-fired pizza, this list includes plenty of ovens with wood fuel options. We love the Ooni Karu 16 and Solostove Pi, which also have gas fuel options.

Then, if you want a pizza oven that you can use for other cooking functions, check out the Gozney Dome. It bakes beautiful pizzas and roasts, smokes, and steams other types of food.

Host the barbecues everyone wants to be at this summer when you buy any of these cool pizza ovens.

1. The Solostove Pi Modern Pizza Oven has wood only as well as wood and gas fuel options. Plus, it features a cordierite pizza stone for an authentic crust.

Solostove Pi Modern Pizza Oven cooking a pizza

Impress your friends and family with wood-fired pizza from the Solostove Pi Modern Pizza Oven. It’s easy to use and has wood and wood and propane options. The interior stone is durable and gives you a delicious crust.

Get it for $469.99 on the official website.

2. The Ooni Fyra 12 wood pellet pizza oven heats up to 950° F in just 60 seconds for serious performance.

Ooni Fyra 12 in a video

You won’t have to stress about your barbecue timing when you have the Ooni Fyra 12 wood pellet pizza oven. It relies on wood pellets, which are compact and heat up quickly. They also add a smoky flavor to your pie, making it one of the best pizza ovens for summer barbecues.

Get it for $349 on the official website.

3. The Gozney Dome outdoor oven is pretty versatile. It cooks pizza and roasts, smokes, steams, and bakes other food. Plus, you can control its speed.

Gozney Dome on a patio

If you’re looking for an outdoor pizza oven that can also cook other food, go for the Gozney Dome outdoor oven. It uses either dual fuel or wood and boasts a variety of cooking options. You can even choose super-fast, low, or slow speeds.

Get it for $1,799 on the official website.

4. The ALFA One Compact Pizza Oven cooks a pizza in just 30 seconds, ensuring that no one at your barbecue is hungry for long.

ALFA One Compact Pizza Oven in use

Keep your guests satisfied with the Alfa One Compact Pizza Oven. It reaches 750 °F in just 10 minutes and then cooks a pizza in just 30 seconds, making it one of the best pizza ovens for summer barbecues.

Get it for $1,399 on Amazon.

5. The Ooni Karu 16 multifuel pizza oven features charcoal, wood, and gas options. It fits pizzas as wide as 16 inches, letting you expand your creativity.

Ooni Karu 16 on a deck

Love creating larger pizzas? The Ooni Karu 16 multifuel pizza oven has you covered. Its updated design fits pies up to 16 inches in diameter. With a range of fuel options, it gives you cooking versatility.

Get it for $799 on the official website.

6. The Capt’n Cook OvenPlus Salamander all-in-one grill has a sleek stainless steel design and is virtually smokeless for cleaner use.

Capt’n Cook OvenPlus Salamander with food

Throw a summer barbecue without all the smoke using the Capt’n Cook OvenPlus Salamander all-in-one grill. It relies on a butterfly burner above grilling grids. Because it works as a grill and gas cooker, it lets you cook a bunch of food in addition to pizza.

Get it for $399 on the official website.

7. The Kalamazoo Countertop Artisan Fire Pizza Oven cooks with the heat of a wood-brick oven but uses a convenient gas flame.

Kalamazoo Countertop Artisan Fire Pizza Oven front view

Ensure your pizza for a crowd is cooked to perfection with the Kalamazoo Countertop Artisan Fire Pizza Oven. It uses a gas flame for precision and convenience. Meanwhile, the 2 burners let you control the heat from the top and bottom, which is why it’s one of the best pizza ovens for summer barbecues.

Get it for $6,410 on the official website.

8. The Gozney ROCCBOX portable outdoor pizza oven uses fire and stone to give you an artisan crust in just 1 minute. Even better, it’s super portable.

Gozney ROCCBOX outdoors

Take your pizza party anywhere with the Gozney ROCCBOX Portable outdoor pizza oven. It has folding legs and a carrying case, making it ideal for family reunions and barbecues at the park.

Get it for $499 on Amazon.

9. The Cru Oven Model 30 portable wood-fired pizza oven is 100% handmade in Portugal and has a brick cooking base for artisan pizza.

Cru Oven Model 30 interior

Another great portable option is the Cru Oven Model 30 portable wood-fired pizza oven. It boasts true European craftsmanship and is ready to use out of the box. The chimney is removable, and the oven comes with a pizza peel and ember rake.

Get it for $495 on the official website.

10. The Breville the Smart Oven Pizzaiolo replicates traditional brick oven results. The compact design fits conveniently in your kitchen.

Breville the Smart Oven Pizzaiolo in a video

Live in an apartment? Bring the pizza party indoors with the Breville the Smart Oven Pizzaiolo. It uses the 3 types of heat generated by a brick oven—conductive, convective, and radiant—to create the ideal conditions for pan, New York, thin-crust, and frozen pizzas.

Get it for $999.95 on the official website.

Everyone will want an invitation to your house this summer when you add these pizza ovens to your barbecue game plan. Do you own one? Share your experience in the comments.

