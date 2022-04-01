Which pizza ovens to buy for your summer barbecues

By Lauren Wadowsky on Apr 1, 2022, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Take your barbecues to the next level this summer by adding homemade pizza to the menu. These pizza ovens are the ones to invest in. Check them out in the blog below.

Which pizza ovens to buy for your summer barbecues
The Ooni Karu 16 is an ideal backyard pizza oven

You love hosting friends and family for summer barbecues. But, if you want to take your outdoor parties from great to epic, these are the pizza ovens for summer barbecues you should buy.

Related: These 10 camping gadgets and accessories will help you unwind and enjoy nature

If you prefer the flavor of a wood-fired pizza, this list includes plenty of ovens with wood fuel options. We love the Ooni Karu 16 and Solostove Pi, which also have gas fuel options.

Then, if you want a pizza oven that you can use for other cooking functions, check out the Gozney Dome. It bakes beautiful pizzas and roasts, smokes, and steams other types of food.

Host the barbecues everyone wants to be at this summer when you buy any of these cool pizza ovens.

1. The Solostove Pi Modern Pizza Oven has wood only as well as wood and gas fuel options. Plus, it features a cordierite pizza stone for an authentic crust.

Which pizza ovens to buy for your summer barbecues?
Solostove Pi Modern Pizza Oven cooking a pizza

Impress your friends and family with wood-fired pizza from the Solostove Pi Modern Pizza Oven. It’s easy to use and has wood and wood and propane options. The interior stone is durable and gives you a delicious crust.

Get it for $469.99 on the official website.

2. The Ooni Fyra 12 wood pellet pizza oven heats up to 950° F in just 60 seconds for serious performance.

Ooni Fyra 12 in a video

You won’t have to stress about your barbecue timing when you have the Ooni Fyra 12 wood pellet pizza oven. It relies on wood pellets, which are compact and heat up quickly. They also add a smoky flavor to your pie, making it one of the best pizza ovens for summer barbecues.

Get it for $349 on the official website.

3. The Gozney Dome outdoor oven is pretty versatile. It cooks pizza and roasts, smokes, steams, and bakes other food. Plus, you can control its speed.

Which pizza ovens to buy for your summer barbecues?
Gozney Dome on a patio

If you’re looking for an outdoor pizza oven that can also cook other food, go for the Gozney Dome outdoor oven. It uses either dual fuel or wood and boasts a variety of cooking options. You can even choose super-fast, low, or slow speeds.

Get it for $1,799 on the official website.

4. The ALFA One Compact Pizza Oven cooks a pizza in just 30 seconds, ensuring that no one at your barbecue is hungry for long.

ALFA One Compact Pizza Oven
ALFA One Compact Pizza Oven in use

Keep your guests satisfied with the Alfa One Compact Pizza Oven. It reaches 750 °F in just 10 minutes and then cooks a pizza in just 30 seconds, making it one of the best pizza ovens for summer barbecues.

Get it for $1,399 on Amazon.

5. The Ooni Karu 16 multifuel pizza oven features charcoal, wood, and gas options. It fits pizzas as wide as 16 inches, letting you expand your creativity.

Which pizza ovens to buy for your summer barbecues?
Ooni Karu 16 on a deck

Love creating larger pizzas? The Ooni Karu 16 multifuel pizza oven has you covered. Its updated design fits pies up to 16 inches in diameter. With a range of fuel options, it gives you cooking versatility.

Get it for $799 on the official website.

6. The Capt’n Cook OvenPlus Salamander all-in-one grill has a sleek stainless steel design and is virtually smokeless for cleaner use.

Captn Cook OvenPlus Salamander
Capt’n Cook OvenPlus Salamander with food

Throw a summer barbecue without all the smoke using the Capt’n Cook OvenPlus Salamander all-in-one grill. It relies on a butterfly burner above grilling grids. Because it works as a grill and gas cooker, it lets you cook a bunch of food in addition to pizza.

Get it for $399 on the official website.

7. The Kalamazoo Countertop Artisan Fire Pizza Oven cooks with the heat of a wood-brick oven but uses a convenient gas flame.

Which pizza ovens to buy for your summer barbecues?
Kalamazoo Countertop Artisan Fire Pizza Oven front view

Ensure your pizza for a crowd is cooked to perfection with the Kalamazoo Countertop Artisan Fire Pizza Oven. It uses a gas flame for precision and convenience. Meanwhile, the 2 burners let you control the heat from the top and bottom, which is why it’s one of the best pizza ovens for summer barbecues.

Get it for $6,410 on the official website.

8. The Gozney ROCCBOX portable outdoor pizza oven uses fire and stone to give you an artisan crust in just 1 minute. Even better, it’s super portable.

Which pizza ovens to buy for your summer barbecues?
Gozney ROCCBOX outdoors

Take your pizza party anywhere with the Gozney ROCCBOX Portable outdoor pizza oven. It has folding legs and a carrying case, making it ideal for family reunions and barbecues at the park.

Get it for $499 on Amazon.

9. The Cru Oven Model 30 portable wood-fired pizza oven is 100% handmade in Portugal and has a brick cooking base for artisan pizza.

Cru Oven Model 30
Cru Oven Model 30 interior

Another great portable option is the Cru Oven Model 30 portable wood-fired pizza oven. It boasts true European craftsmanship and is ready to use out of the box. The chimney is removable, and the oven comes with a pizza peel and ember rake.

Get it for $495 on the official website.

10. The Breville the Smart Oven Pizzaiolo replicates traditional brick oven results. The compact design fits conveniently in your kitchen.

Breville the Smart Oven Pizzaiolo in a video

Live in an apartment? Bring the pizza party indoors with the Breville the Smart Oven Pizzaiolo. It uses the 3 types of heat generated by a brick oven—conductive, convective, and radiant—to create the ideal conditions for pan, New York, thin-crust, and frozen pizzas.

Get it for $999.95 on the official website.

Everyone will want an invitation to your house this summer when you add these pizza ovens to your barbecue game plan. Do you own one? Share your experience in the comments.

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should definitely check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Daily Digest

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
The best microphones for vlogging in 2022
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best microphones for vlogging in 2022

As a vlogger, you want your voice to have that rich, warm quality that professional studios provide. It’s easier than you’d think to create it yourself, and the best microphones for vlogging in 2022 prove it. Related: The best workspace..
OnePlus 10 Pro 5G: 6.7″ AMOLED display, 120 Hz refresh rate & 150º ultrawide camera
Tech News
By Mark Gulino

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G: 6.7″ AMOLED display, 120 Hz refresh rate & 150º ultrawide camera

Months after its initial launch in China, the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is finally debuting. The new smartphone will run OxygenOS, and today’s presentation specifically went out of its way to address comparisons to Oppo (which it recently merged with)...
Samsung 2022 Neo QLED Series TVs bring 8K resolution, advanced MiniLED technology & more
Tech News
By Mark Gulino

Samsung 2022 Neo QLED Series TVs bring 8K resolution, advanced MiniLED technology & more

Another day, another display? That’s never a bad thing for those seeking new buying opportunities or the latest cutting-edge TVs and monitors. In fact, soon you’ll be able to get your hands on Samsung’s 2022 Neo QLED Series. The new..
The gadgets that will turn your house into a smart home
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The gadgets that will turn your house into a smart home

You probably have a few smart home gadgets already. But are they really making your home better? If not, these gadgets will turn your house into a smart home with their helpful features. Related: Weekend Digest: The best QLED TVs..
These wearable gadgets will help you be more productive at work
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

These wearable gadgets will help you be more productive at work

You’re only human, so you can totally turn to tech when you need a boost. When your phone rings all day, and you’ve got an important presentation to prepare, these wearable gadgets for work productivity have your back. Related: The..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

The most useful sports earbuds that will stand up to your workouts
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The most useful sports earbuds that will stand up to your workouts

Music helps you push yourself further during workouts. But it isn’t easy staying in the zone if your earbuds don’t stay in or are sensitive to sweat and water. These useful sports earbuds are different. Related: Get stronger this spring..
Weekend Digest: The best QLED TVs to buy for your living room in 2022
Daily Digest
By Mark Gulino

Weekend Digest: The best QLED TVs to buy for your living room in 2022

With so many different TVs available, it can be hard to choose between them. However, if you’re looking to narrow down your search, you might want to consider a QLED TV. This is because QLED technology is among the best..
The best workspace gadgets for creative professionals in 2022—products for illustrators, graphic designers, content creators & more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best workspace gadgets for creative professionals in 2022—products for illustrators, graphic designers, content creators & more

Do you create for a living? Then you might want to add some new tools to your digital workshop this year. To help you with your search, today we’re highlighting the best workspace gadgets for creative professionals in 2022. Related:..
The ultimate internet devices guide for 2022—5G modems, Wi-Fi 6E routers & more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The ultimate internet devices guide for 2022—5G modems, Wi-Fi 6E routers & more

Still have internet dead zones in your house? Fix them with the gadgets in this ultimate internet devices guide for 2022. Whether you’re on a video call with Gram and Pop in the garden or working from your attic-based home..
Insta360 One RS features updates to its core and mounting system plus a new 4K Boost lens
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Insta360 One RS features updates to its core and mounting system plus a new 4K Boost lens

Insta360 is back with a new follow-up to its One R action 360 camera. The modular action cam isn’t exactly a dramatic overhaul, but it does bring some significant improvements over its predecessor–particularly in the core of the gadget (in..
DJI M30 Series drones feature next-level performance, 200x max zoom, compact sizes & more
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

DJI M30 Series drones feature next-level performance, 200x max zoom, compact sizes & more

You may be familiar with DJI’s impressive assortment of drones, but have you seen the latest M30 Series? The new Matrice 30 and Matrice 30T enterprise-grade next-level drones that are ready to assist in even the most rugged, high-intensity professions...