Which smart TV should you get in 2023?

By Lauren Wadowsky on Mar 2, 2023, 9:00 am EST under Daily Digest,

Want to upgrade your TV in 2023? Consider these smart ones. They boast the latest tech in a wide range of styles and sizes.

Panasonic MZ2000 flagship OLED TV in the living room

So you want to buy a new smart TV. But which smart TV should you get in 2023? Lucky for you, this year promises exciting new developments in TV tech. From massive OLED screens to affordable 4K options, there’s something for everyone in today’s Daily Digest.

Related: The ultimate home theater gadgets guide: projectors, smart TVs, soundbars & more

If you want to go the luxury route, consider the Samsung S95C. It’s available in a huge 77″ screen size and optimizes your picture with Quantum Dot technology.

Then, for a great home theater experience at an affordable price, there are the TCL S-series TVs. They come in up to 4K Ultra HD resolution and offer many sizes.

Upgrade your home entertainment in 2023 with these smart TVs.

1. The Panasonic MZ2000 flagship OLED TV brings the cinema to your living room with its innovative new panel. It’s coming soon for an undisclosed price.

Panasonic MZ2000 in a living room

The Panasonic MZ2000 flagship OLED TV has a groundbreaking new panel with Micro Lens Array. It offers stunning peak brightness, upgraded color accuracy, and vivid details. There’s even a Filmmaker Mode that shows content the way the artist intended.

2. The DisplaceTV wireless television works with hot-swappable batteries for a completely wireless design. Reserve it starting at $2,999 on the official website.

DisplaceTV teaser video

Tired of having to disguise TV wires? That isn’t an issue anymore with the DisplaceTV wireless television. Boasting a completely wireless design, it operates on hot-swappable long-lasting batteries. Even better, this TV is so lightweight it sticks to the wall.

3. The Samsung S95C QD-OLED TV comes in a huge 77″ screen size for incredible viewing sessions. Buy it for $4,499.99 on the brand’s website.

Samsung S95C QD-OLED TV in a lifestyle scene

Enjoy impressive film screenings, live sports, and more with the Samsung S95C QD-OLED TV. It’s available in up to a 77″ screen size and improves RGB colors with its OLED HyperEfficient EL material. Which smart TV should you get in 2023? This one.

4. The LG SIGNATURE OLED M (M3) TV gives you a colossal and wireless 97″ OLED screen. It’s coming soon for a to-be-announced price.

LG SIGNATURE OLED M
LG SIGNATURE OLED M (M3) in a home theater

Movie night will never be the same when you have the LG SIGNATURE OLED M (M3) TV. It has a stunning 97″ display and uses Zero Connect1 technology, which allows wireless audio and video transmission at up to 4K 120Hz.

5. The TCL S-Series TVs deliver a premium home theater experience. They’re coming soon for an undisclosed price.

TCL-S Series TVs reveal video

Get value for your money with the TCL S-Series TVs. This collection is a smart choice for any home and includes 2 models: the S3 and S4. The S4 has 4K Ultra HD resolution and other cinematic upgrades. Then, the S3 can also work as a monitor for work or gaming.

6. The Roku Select and Plus Series TVs offer high-quality Roku streaming and come in 11 models. They’re coming this spring and will start at $119.

Roku Select and Plus Series with plants

Get your favorite streaming provider built into your TV when you buy the Roku Select and Plus Series TVs. They offer models from 24″ to 75″ and have access to features like free live TV, news, sports, and more. Consider them if you’re wondering which smart TV should you get in 2023.

7. The Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series TV lets you watch lifelike movies and sports with its optimized display. Get it for $799.99 on Amazon.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series 4K UHD Smart TV 0 2
Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series with furniture

Bring your content to life on the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series TV. With a 4K QLED Display, it delivers vivid, true-to-life colors. Plus, the full array of local dimming offers breathtaking contrast.

8. The LG OLED evo G3 series color-accurate TVs elevate your viewing with their self-lit picture. They’re coming soon and start at $2,499.99.

LG OLED evo G3
LG OLED evo G3 and a person watching TV

Treat yourself to a new and more immersive TV when you buy the LG OLED evo G3 series color-accurate TVs. The self-lit picture quality results in an impressive, bright image. Meanwhile, the webOS platform offers more smart features and services.

9. The TCL Model R655 6-Series MiniLED TV delivers a superior 4K HDR picture quality and is excellent for gaming. It costs $699.99 on the official website.

TCL Model R655 6-Series MiniLED TV in use

Enhance your home theater with the TCL Model R655 6-Series MiniLED TV. This series provides accurate color, contrast, and realism. Additionally, the Game Studio Pro features give you an optimized gaming experience. If you’re wondering which smart TV you should get in 2023, this one’s a sure bet.

10. The Hisense ULED X MiniLED TV gives you a big-screen experience with a UHD 4K display. It’s coming soon for an undetermined price.

Hisense ULED X
Hisense ULED X in a modern living space

Get the Hisense ULED X MiniLED TV for an extraordinary experience. Offering the best of LCD and MiniLED technology, it has impressive brightness, accuracy, and contrast. And, at 85″, it brings serious excellence to your living room.

There are plenty of great smart TVs to buy in 2023, and the products above prove it. Which one would you love to own? Let us know in the comment section.

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
