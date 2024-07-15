Unique White Elephant gifts for your next exchange

From quirky to clever, these picks will bring laughs and leave everyone wanting to swap for your gift.

Give a truly unique White Elephant gift

Whether you call it Dirty Santa, a Yankee Swap, or a White Elephant exchange, the idea is the same: you give a silly—even embarrassing—gift to an unsuspecting recipient that will have everyone in stitches. While these exchanges are known for gag-worthy surprises, why settle for the typical printed t-shirt and novelty socks? Dive into my list of truly unique White Elephant gift ideas guaranteed to stand out.

From a coffee pot mug to a Yoda waffle maker, these chuckle-worthy, one-of-a-kind items are perfect for your office holiday party or family reunion. Even better, they all have some practical use, too.

1. A mini desk vacuum

JEDIST Mini Desk Vacuum on a laptop

Don’t we all need something like this? The JEDIST Mini Desk Vacuum fits in the palm of your hand and tackles crumbs, dust, and other debris. Your recipient can use it to clean their computer keyboard, desk, kitchen table, and more. In general, if they’ve ever found dust or crumbs on their desk—which they have—they’ll appreciate and laugh at this gift.

I love that the battery is rechargeable, so it’s no hassle to keep it powered. It also boasts powerful suction and brushes.

2. A mini bowling game set

VITTYL Mini Bowling Game in a lifestyle photo

This VITTYL Mini Bowling Game Set on Amazon is a great gift exchange option, especially if youngsters are involved. It’s good screen-free entertainment, and manipulating the tiny pins strengthens fine motor skills.

Adults will love this gift, too. It works as a stress-relief game on an office tabletop. Meanwhile, the wooden base is aesthetically pleasing.

3. A donut night light

QANYI Donut Light on a pink background

Sure, you could give a T-shirt printed with the words “The worst White Elephant gift.” But that would ensure it never sees the light of day. On the other hand, the QANYI Donut Night Light has plenty of use potential.

Your recipient could place it on their desk or nightstand. It also makes an adorable room accessory for a child; the soft glow and friendly design will keep them calm while trying to sleep.

4. Electric lunchbox

Vabaso Electric Lunch Box components

Every White Elephant gift exchange should have a standout item, something people want to ‘steal’ or swap for. I recommend the Vabaso Electric Lunch Box for Adults. Practical and dorky, this item ensures your giftee has a delicious, warm lunch from home daily.

It’s easy to use. Your giftee just needs to plug it in 20-30 minutes before lunch, and the box will heat itself. This is great for people who are typically on the road for lunch and don’t have access to a microwave.

5. A Nessie soup ladle

OTOTO The Original Nessie Ladle in packaging

Nessie products, items shaped like the infamous ‘Loch Ness monster,’ have become popular in recent years. In particular, The Original Nessie Ladle by OTOTO pays tribute to the mythical creature—and ladles soup.

The Original Nessie Ladle, with its adorable shape and bright turquoise color, adds a touch of fun to any kitchen. It’s also heat-resistant and dishwasher-safe.

6. A Yoda waffle maker

Uncanny Brands Star Wars Yoda Waffle Maker on a table

Star Wars fan or not, everyone is going ooh and ahh over the Uncanny Brands Star Wars Yoda Waffle Maker. This kitchen gadget serves up freshly made waffles printed with Yoda’s face for a breakfast that can power someone across the galaxy–or just to the office.

This gift commemorates Star Wars’ 40th anniversary and brings pop culture fun to anyone’s kitchen. The nonstick waffle plates wipe clean easily.

7. Retro vinyl record coasters

Valdivia Funny Retro Vinyl Record Coasters with a drink

Give a White Elephant gift that they’ll love with the Valdivia Funny Retro Vinyl Record Coasters. Everyone needs coasters for drinks and entertaining; these are mini replicas of vintage records! They bring style and personality to any party and will certainly appeal to music lovers.

Meanwhile, they suit a wide range of cup sizes and are constructed from high-quality vinyl. Each has a non-slip rubber pad underneath for stability.

8. A coffee pot mug

Unique Coffee Mugs Coffee Pot Mug in use

Bring a laugh to someone’s morning with the Coffee Pot Mug from Unique Coffee Mugs for Men and Women. Designed to look an entire carafe of coffee, it’s actually a 16 oz. cup of coffee, but it gets the message across.

Coffee lovers will enjoy finally being able to drink an entire coffee pot with this uniquely shaped mug. Plus, it’s sure to start conversations and break the ice in the morning.

9. Tool-shaped ballpoint pens

Yexiya Novelty Tool Ballpoint Pens Set on a desk

The Yexiya Novelty Tool Ballpoint Pens Set is a White Elephant gift any handy (or not-so-handy) person will use and appreciate. It has 12 novelty pens and 2 tire pieces that serve as pen holders.

Your giftee can write with a screwdriver, hammer, wrench, and other classic tools. This White Elephant gift brings fun to any writing task or assignment.

10. A Retro-gamer lighter

Rolls Electric Retro Gamer Lighter product photo

A lighter always comes in handy. With the Rolls Electric Retro Gamer Lighter, your giftee can light candles, BBQ, and more easily and comfortably—all from something that looks like a retro handheld gaming device.

I love the early 90s look and the fact that it’s USB rechargeable. Also, its electrodes are angled upward, for safe wind-proof use.

These products prove that White Elephant Gifts can be fun, useful, and totally unique. So, the next time you’re gearing up for Dirty Santa or a Yankee Swap, ditch the predictable gag gifts and opt for something that will spark laughter and be put to good use. Still need some ideas? Check out our gift ideas for $20-$50!