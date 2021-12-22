Xencelabs Quick Keys shortcut keyboard is a portable tool for creators to fully customize

By Mark Gulino on Dec 22, 2021, 8:30 am EST under Product Reviews,

Are you a digital creator who's sick and tired of remembering advanced keyboard shortcuts? Today we've got a tool that will help make your creative life a lot easier. This handy portable gadget features customizable quick command buttons and fits easily into backpacks. Read on to learn more!

Xencelabs Quick Keys shortcut keyboard is a portable tool for creators to fully customize
Xencelabs Quick Keys provides effective shortcut options while working

If you’re a digital creative or artist, you know how intensive an advanced creation program can be. Surface-level tasks are oftentimes supported by a plethora of background functions. Those background functions are not only a lot to remember but can be tricky to use when there are so many different shortcuts. Thankfully, there’s a solution that helps make things easier. Enter the Xencelabs Quick Keys one-handed shortcut keyboard. It’s a simple, compact device that’s sure to change the way you work and create. Let’s get a closer look at this handy gadget, shall we?

Xencelabs Quick Keys shortcut keyboard is a portable tool for creators to fully customize
Use Quick Keys in portrait or landscape modes

Features an OLED display screen

The Xencelabs Quick Keys features an OLED display so that you can see which shortcuts are assigned to its keys. There’s a color ring that’s programmable and indicates current functions. If you need to, you can even adjust the brightness on the display. There’s just enough here to be effective and helpful without overcomplicating its goal of keeping things simple. That’s a nice balance users are sure to appreciate.

Offers two different usage modes

One nice thing about the Xencelabs Quick Keys tool is that it comes with two different usage modes. One lets you use it wirelessly which is about as easy as it gets. The other lets you use it while plugged in with a USB cable. A USB cable provides the most direct connection and also charges the device for you. According to the manufacturer, you can use it while the device charges. That way you’re not stuck waiting if it runs out of power.

Xencelabs Quick Keys in action

Has a settings panel and sleep timer

Xencelabs’s Quick Keys also brings a driver settings panel which is built from scratch. It lets you customize the device, from the ring color to the device orientation, all the way down to the individual functions and shortcuts. There’s also an adjustable sleep timer that allows you to set the device to sleep mode so you can save battery power. Not bad Xencelabs, not bad.

Includes support for Adobe PS and more

If you’re wondering what programs are compatible, don’t worry. There are plenty already supported. From Adobe PS and Adobe Illustrator to AD Sketchbook and Zbrush. It also works on Windows, Mac, and Linux platforms. There’s also a slew of pre-loaded application shortcuts that come ready to use with the Quick Keys tool. You can use them as-is or as a template for your own custom shortcuts.

Xencelabs Quick Keys shortcut keyboard is a portable tool for creators to fully customize
Quick Keys lets you customize shortcut buttons and more

Perfect creative tool you can take anywhere

Any digital artist or creator looking to make their life easier can surely appreciate what Xencelabs’s Quick Keys shortcut keyboard brings to the table (or desk, perhaps). It’s small enough to throw in a bag and works wirelessly, so those who move between locations can benefit from its portability. It also cuts down on memorizing advanced keyboard shortcuts on a traditional keyboard. With so many ways to use and customize it, not to mention pre-loaded shortcuts to get you started, it’s a no-brainer if you work with compatible programs. We’ll even provide a shortcut of our own below so you can get one if you’re interested. See, isn’t that easier?

You can find the Xencelabs Quick Keys shortcut keyboard here for $88.99.

Product Reviews

Meet Mark Gulino

Mark is a writer and podcaster who loves technology. When not writing for Gadget Flow, he enjoys passionately working on storytelling projects and exploring the outdoors.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Best crowdfunding gadgets of 2021
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best crowdfunding gadgets of 2021

Are you an innovator or creator looking for inspiration from this year’s trends? Then today’s roundup of the best crowdfunding gadgets of 2021 is for you. Related: Best home office gadgets of 2021 We came across so many great campaigns..
Make your home or office calmer with this portable aroma diffuser
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Make your home or office calmer with this portable aroma diffuser

Make winter easier with the Fire Diffuser Portable Humidifier. Both a humidifier and a compact aroma diffuser, this mug-sized gadget scents the air with calming essential oils and keeps it breathable. Tired of having dry skin and hair during the..
Meet a secure backpack whose 2-factor anti-theft lock gives you peace of mind
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Meet a secure backpack whose 2-factor anti-theft lock gives you peace of mind

Keep your work items safe whether you WFH, commute, or constantly travel with the Watson Pack 3.0 antitheft hard-shell backpack. This secure backpack boasts a modern design, one-touch access, and a two-factor antitheft lock. While your old backpack has been..
Best home office gadgets of 2021
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best home office gadgets of 2021

As in 2020 before it, working from home was the norm for many in 2021. Whether your office is still remote or you work from home sporadically now, you’re going to want to have a look at the best home..
Best health and fitness gadgets of 2021
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best health and fitness gadgets of 2021

The year’s end is always a great time to reevaluate your health and set new goals. So today we present you with our list of the best health and fitness gadgets of 2021. Related: Weekend Digest: Best tech gadgets of..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Get a spa-like experience at home while using up to 35% less water with this in-shower product dispenser
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Get a spa-like experience at home while using up to 35% less water with this in-shower product dispenser

Enjoy an aromatic, moisturizing shower every morning with the Mistu Shower soap infuser. This in-shower product dispenser adds your favorite body and hair care products right to your shower’s water, allowing them to apply all over your body. It also..
A step toward sustainability—which gadgets to start with and how
Buyer's Guide
By Mark Gulino

A step toward sustainability—which gadgets to start with and how

Over the last few years, sustainable products have shifted from trendy, yet impractical, fads to practical purchases. This is because more companies are making this shift together. With greater unification and effort, better materials are being introduced for sustainability, including..
Vaonis Hyperia motorized telescope has an incredible 61-million-pixel resolution
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Vaonis Hyperia motorized telescope has an incredible 61-million-pixel resolution

Stargazers can rejoice because there’s a new gadget in town that’s ready to take them out of this world. Meet the Vaonis Hyperia. It’s a motorized telescope that can display a wildly impressive resolution that’s sure to capture the vastness..
The FeelZing Energy Patch boosts productivity and energy and improves your sleep
Product Reviews
By Amy Poole

The FeelZing Energy Patch boosts productivity and energy and improves your sleep

Do you find that your energy levels slump during the day? Or maybe you find it challenging to focus on a project at work, despite having had a good night’s sleep. There are lots of products on the market claiming..
Ditch handheld controllers: neural gaming with your mind
Smart Living
By Amy Poole

Ditch handheld controllers: neural gaming with your mind

Since the early days of home consoles, gaming controllers have taken a familiar form. Of course, there have been occasional oddballs—who could forget the Samba De Amigo Maracas, the ASCII GameCube controller, or the Nintendo 64’s third arm? For the..
Weekend Digest: Best tech gadgets of 2021
Daily Digest
By Mark Gulino

Weekend Digest: Best tech gadgets of 2021

It’s been quite a year, especially in the wide world of technology. We’ve seen a myriad of different devices, a ton of nifty gadgets, and a lot of cool products hit the scene. Related: Best smart home gadgets of 2021..