XGIMI HORIZON Ultra 4K home projector brings bright visuals with Dolby Vision

By Lauren Wadowsky on Sep 7, 2023, 8:30 am EDT under Product Reviews,

Step into the future of home entertainment with the XGIMI HORIZON Ultra 4K projector—where cinema-quality visuals meet cutting-edge technology. Amplify your movie nights!

XGIMI HORIZON Ultra 4K home projector brings bright visuals with Dolby Vision
XGIMI HORIZON Ultra offers a vivid picture

Discover the HORIZON Ultra 4K long-throw home projector by XGIMI, a game-changer for home theaters and living rooms. It delivers stunning visuals with Dolby Vision, 4K UHD resolution, and a laser/LED hybrid system. Read our review to explore its innovative features.

We keep discovering innovations from the IFA 2023 conference. We are talking about another spectacular projector brought by XGIMI, yet somehow it is even more flexible and advanced than its previous models.

XGIMI has been known to create projectors that are loved by movie fanatics and gamers all around the world. So it does not come as a surprise that the XGIMI hit all the marks and beyond with its latest HORIZON Ultra 4K launch.

The HORIZON Ultra 4K is the first among smart projectors to use Dolby vision technology, bringing a better home-theater experience with solid brightness and a unique light source. If you’re interested, keep reading or check out our XGIMI HORIZON Ultra 4K long-throw home projector listing for a shorter review.

XGIMI HORIZON Ultra product video

4K UHD resolution with Dolby Vision

If there is a reason you should choose this projector, then it is for its remarkable image quality. Compared to the previous models, such as the XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro 400-lumen portable projector, the HORIZON Ultra has a high dynamic range. The Dolby Vision contains dynamic metadata, enabling scene-by-scene brightness and contrast adjustment.

XGIMI HORIZON Ultra
HORIZON Ultra 4K home projector brings bright visuals with its Dolby Vision
XGIMI HORIZON Ultra
XGIMI HORIZON Ultra in lifestyle scenes

Bright & Dark Modes

Thanks to its featured Dolby vision, you can also quickly adapt the colors, contrast, and brightness yourself. This is particularly sufficient, as it can create a better visual experience for viewers during the day and nighttime. All you have to do is choose between the 2 defaults.

– Dolby Vision Bright (for bright settings)

– Dolby Vision Dark (for dark settings)

You can also switch to a custom mode to moderate the color imagery to your personal liking.

XGIMI HORIZON Ultra
HORIZON Ultra 4K home projector brings bright visuals with its Dolby Vision
HORIZON Ultra 4K home projector brings bright visuals with its Dolby Vision
XGIMI HORIZON Ultra in different settings

Laser and LED hybrid system

One thing that struck me from watching this projector was its extra brightness and color contrast. The visuals were realistic, and on point, so this was great news for a movie fanatic like me.

The combination of laser and LED systems is a phenomenal choice for visual quality. With the Horizon Ultra, you have 2300 ISO lumens projecting on your wall, bringing gorgeous brightness plus an ultra-accurate color gamut.

Overall, the laser and LED modules really bring out color accuracy, making your source of visual entertainment even more realistic.

Intelligent Screen Adaption 3.0 technology

Another distinct feature of the Ultra 4K projector is its Intelligent Screen Adaption 3.0 (ISA 3.0) model technology. This is a significant step up from the brand’s previous projectors.

You do not need any manual adjustments since the projector has built-in autofocus and keystone correction systems, offering all-time sharp visuals for your daily entertainment.

Optical Zoom

You can also see that the projector utilizes an optical zoom instead of a digital zoom; this further improves image quality.

With optical zoom, you can quickly adapt the image size to match your screen size and feel free to use it in any location. Another nice touch is the wall color adaptation, which ensures the projector will modify to the detected color of the wall.

Eye protection

Eye protection is another handy feature brought by XGIMI, which helps ​​recognize when a foreign object is in front of the projector. This will ease your risk of eye damage since the projector will automatically turn down the lighting when needed.

See pricing and availability

Now, let’s talk prices. The XGIMI HORIZON Ultra 4K projector costs $1,699. After discovering its features and bright quality, I find it to be at a fantastic price! The HORIZON Ultra 4K comes with a set of innovative benefits, and the below-$2000 price mark seems to add to the list of perks.

Product Reviews

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Ugreen announces the release of a 5-port 300W GaN desktop charger
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Ugreen announces the release of a 5-port 300W GaN desktop charger

Ugreen, a global leader in charging accessories, has partnered with Navitas Semiconductor. They announce the release of their new 5-port 300W GaN desktop charger: the Ugreen Nexode 300W desktop charger. A 300W GaN charger First of all, “Navitas has been..
LG StanbyME Go is a brilliant portable touchscreen companion in a briefcase design
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

LG StanbyME Go is a brilliant portable touchscreen companion in a briefcase design

The StanbyME Go is a 27-inch LG smart TV with a 1080p touchscreen, all compacted in a stylish briefcase and complete with the company’s WebOS TV software and a wireless 3-hour lasting monitor. Check out this portable touchscreen TV! Isn’t..
LandAirSea 54 review: This GPS vehicle tracker provides real-time locations
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

LandAirSea 54 review: This GPS vehicle tracker provides real-time locations

Do you want to keep track of a fleet of cars or expensive equipment? Then check out the LandAirSea 54 GPS tracker for vehicles. It provides real-time location tracking that works. Get the location of anything, anywhere it goes! When..
Best products of IFA 2023: HONOR, Roborock, Withings & more
Daily Digest
By Madhurima Nag

Best products of IFA 2023: HONOR, Roborock, Withings & more

So we’ve come to the end of Europe’s biggest consumer electronics show and, to be honest, this year was simply overwhelming for us. To see so many products in action at IFA 2023 was one of a kind. We tested..
The best gadgets of IFA 2023 day 3: Samsung, mophie, Eve & more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best gadgets of IFA 2023 day 3: Samsung, mophie, Eve & more

Welcome to day 3 of our coverage of IFA 2023 in Berlin. We’ve walked miles across the exhibition space, attended product launches, and tested new innovations. Now we’re sharing our favorites in today’s roundup of the best gadgets of IFA..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

HONOR IFA 2023 announcements: Magic V2 and V Purse foldable smartphones take center stage
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky

HONOR IFA 2023 announcements: Magic V2 and V Purse foldable smartphones take center stage

HONOR seized the spotlight yesterday at IFA 2023 in Berlin with 2 remarkable products that are poised to shape the smartphone and fashion industries. They’re the HONOR V Purse and HONOR Magic V2, and we’re taking an in-depth look at..
The best gadgets of IFA 2023 day 2: Withings, Urbanista, LG & more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best gadgets of IFA 2023 day 2: Withings, Urbanista, LG & more

Welcome to day 2 of IFA 2023! The schedule is packed with product launches, innovations, and concepts. Members of our editorial team are on the floor as we speak, providing us with the latest info. And we’re here to give..
The best gadgets of IFA 2023 day 1: XGIMI, Honor, Lenovo & more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best gadgets of IFA 2023 day 1: XGIMI, Honor, Lenovo & more

Techtember is here, and with it comes the start of the IFA consumer trade show in Berlin. While CES might be the major show in the States, in Europe, it’s all about IFA. And, as luck would have it, members..
AROEVE MK08W Review: This large room air purifier cleans in 360°
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

AROEVE MK08W Review: This large room air purifier cleans in 360°

Tackle your home’s air quality in all 360 degrees with the AROEVE MK08W. This air purifier for large rooms cleans the air in every corner. In fact, this is the only air quality improvement expert on the market that combines..
Best Labor Day kitchen gadgets to make your feast effortless
Buyer's Guide
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best Labor Day kitchen gadgets to make your feast effortless

Hosting people at your place for Labor Day? Whether you’re hosting friends, family, or a mix, you’ll want to cook them a delicious last barbecue of the season. And, to help you with the prep work, we’re highlighting the best..
Unreal Card Magic review: This card trick set will blow away your audience
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Unreal Card Magic review: This card trick set will blow away your audience

Hey there, magic enthusiasts and curious minds! If you’re ready to unleash card tricks that will leave your audience speechless, then I’ve got a game-changing recommendation for you: the Unreal Card Magic card trick set. As someone who’s always been..