XGIMI HORIZON Ultra 4K home projector brings bright visuals with Dolby Vision

Step into the future of home entertainment with the XGIMI HORIZON Ultra 4K projector—where cinema-quality visuals meet cutting-edge technology. Amplify your movie nights!

XGIMI HORIZON Ultra offers a vivid picture

Discover the HORIZON Ultra 4K long-throw home projector by XGIMI, a game-changer for home theaters and living rooms. It delivers stunning visuals with Dolby Vision, 4K UHD resolution, and a laser/LED hybrid system. Read our review to explore its innovative features.

We keep discovering innovations from the IFA 2023 conference. We are talking about another spectacular projector brought by XGIMI, yet somehow it is even more flexible and advanced than its previous models.

XGIMI has been known to create projectors that are loved by movie fanatics and gamers all around the world. So it does not come as a surprise that the XGIMI hit all the marks and beyond with its latest HORIZON Ultra 4K launch.

The HORIZON Ultra 4K is the first among smart projectors to use Dolby vision technology, bringing a better home-theater experience with solid brightness and a unique light source. If you’re interested, keep reading or check out our XGIMI HORIZON Ultra 4K long-throw home projector listing for a shorter review.

XGIMI HORIZON Ultra product video

4K UHD resolution with Dolby Vision

If there is a reason you should choose this projector, then it is for its remarkable image quality. Compared to the previous models, such as the XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro 400-lumen portable projector, the HORIZON Ultra has a high dynamic range. The Dolby Vision contains dynamic metadata, enabling scene-by-scene brightness and contrast adjustment.

XGIMI HORIZON Ultra in lifestyle scenes

Bright & Dark Modes

Thanks to its featured Dolby vision, you can also quickly adapt the colors, contrast, and brightness yourself. This is particularly sufficient, as it can create a better visual experience for viewers during the day and nighttime. All you have to do is choose between the 2 defaults.

– Dolby Vision Bright (for bright settings)

– Dolby Vision Dark (for dark settings)

You can also switch to a custom mode to moderate the color imagery to your personal liking.

XGIMI HORIZON Ultra in different settings

Laser and LED hybrid system

One thing that struck me from watching this projector was its extra brightness and color contrast. The visuals were realistic, and on point, so this was great news for a movie fanatic like me.

The combination of laser and LED systems is a phenomenal choice for visual quality. With the Horizon Ultra, you have 2300 ISO lumens projecting on your wall, bringing gorgeous brightness plus an ultra-accurate color gamut.

Overall, the laser and LED modules really bring out color accuracy, making your source of visual entertainment even more realistic.

Intelligent Screen Adaption 3.0 technology

Another distinct feature of the Ultra 4K projector is its Intelligent Screen Adaption 3.0 (ISA 3.0) model technology. This is a significant step up from the brand’s previous projectors.

You do not need any manual adjustments since the projector has built-in autofocus and keystone correction systems, offering all-time sharp visuals for your daily entertainment.

Optical Zoom

You can also see that the projector utilizes an optical zoom instead of a digital zoom; this further improves image quality.

With optical zoom, you can quickly adapt the image size to match your screen size and feel free to use it in any location. Another nice touch is the wall color adaptation, which ensures the projector will modify to the detected color of the wall.

Eye protection

Eye protection is another handy feature brought by XGIMI, which helps ​​recognize when a foreign object is in front of the projector. This will ease your risk of eye damage since the projector will automatically turn down the lighting when needed.

Now, let’s talk prices. The XGIMI HORIZON Ultra 4K projector costs $1,699. After discovering its features and bright quality, I find it to be at a fantastic price! The HORIZON Ultra 4K comes with a set of innovative benefits, and the below-$2000 price mark seems to add to the list of perks.