10 EDC gadgets that make on-the-go work easier

Lauren Wadowsky on under Daily Digest , Byunder

Work remotely all or part of the time? These EDC gadgets make it easier. Add them to your setup for more productive, connected, and comfortable work on the go.

You work remotely. And, while you’re free to work anywhere, that doesn’t mean you can rely on your laptop alone. Nope, working on the move requires a truly portable setup, complete with work-friendly earbuds, a compact mouse, and a warrior of a charger. To help you find the best, we’re rounding up 10 EDC gadgets that make on-the-go work easier.

Related: Which Wi-Fi router should you buy for your home in 2023?

Remote professionals need reliable communication with colleagues and clients. Enter the Poly Voyage Free 60 true wireless earbuds. Equipped with a 3-mic array and portable size, they focus on your voice and reduce background noise.

Then, you won’t have to carry separate charging cables for all your devices when you have the Native Union Belt Cable Duo. It has USB-C and Lightning connectors in one head. Plus, it uses sustainable materials.

Make your on-the-go work super simple with these EDC gadgets!

1. The Poly Voyager Free 60 true wireless earbuds help you stay productive and connected. They’re coming soon for $299.

Poly Voyager Free 60 and a laptop

A good set of earbuds is essential when working on the move. The Poly Voyager Free 60 true wireless earbuds are highly recommended for work thanks to a voice-isolating 3-mic array, a smart charge case, and compatibility with meeting platforms.

2. The Native Union Belt Cable Duo dual connector Type-C cable offers high-speed sustainable charging for work gadgets. It costs $49.99 on the brand’s website.

Native Union Belt Cable Duo in yellow

Keep all your devices charged with a single cable when you have the Native Union Belt Cable Duo dual Type-C cable. It gives you USB-C and Lightning connectors in 1 head. Meanwhile, it’s better for the Earth with its 100% recycled PET braidings, recycled bonded leather strap, and recycled housings.

3. The Amaryllo Artemis cloud drive

Amaryllo Artemis info video

Tired of wasting time looking for your flash drive so you can work? Get a flash drive that automatically sends your files to the cloud with the Amaryllo Artemis cloud drive. That way, you can access your work on any computer. This gadget also comes with 32 GB of local storage, making it one of those EDC gadgets that make on-the-go work easier.

4. The HyperJuice 245W GaN Desktop Charger

HyperJuice 245W GaN Desktop Charger on a desk

Featuring 4 USB-C ports with 100 watts of power, the HyperJuice 245W GaN Desktop Charger can power 2 M1 MacBook 16″, an iPad Pro 11″, and an iPhone—at the same time. That way, you can add juice to your entire portable setup with just 1 charger.

5. The Mini Wipebook Pro + smart erasable notebook syncs your handwritten notes to the cloud. Get it for $39.99 on the company website.

Mini Wipebook Pro + demo video

On-the-go work becomes much easier when you can quickly digitize handwritten notes. The Mini Wipebook Pro + smart erasable notebook gives you 10 ruled and 10 graph wipeable pages on which to do so. Simply write your notes, scan them into the app, and wipe them away.

6. The Logitech Pebble i345 wireless iPad mouse

Logitech Pebble i345 in white

Work efficiently on your iPad using the Logitech Pebble i345 wireless iPad mouse. It offers a compact, portable design as well as precision. What’s more, it gives you new options for clicking and scrolling, making it one of our favorite EDC gadgets that make on-the-go work easier.

7. The ZoopLoop silicone stylus tether

ZoopLoop on a stylus

Keep misplacing your digital pen? Attach it to your phone or tablet with the ZoopLoop silicone stylus tether. It works with the Apple Pencil, S-Pen, and any standard stylus. It’s easy to use and ensures your writing utensil is always within reach.

8. The Native Union Fold Laptop Stand has a compact, foldable shape that elevates your laptop. Buy it for $39.99 on the official website.

Native Union Fold Laptop elevating a laptop

Work comfortably in coffee shops, libraries, and cafés when you have the Native Union Fold Laptop Stand. It lifts your laptop or tablet to a comfortable angle, improving your posture and efficiency. And, of course, it folds for simple portability.

9. The Logitech K380 Bluetooth Keyboard for Mac

Logitech k 380 Bluetooth Keyboard for Mac in Blueberry

Enjoy desktop convenience anywhere with the Logitech K 380 Bluetooth Keyboard for Mac. It is lightweight and travels easily throughout your home or wherever you set up shop. Plus, it connects to all of your Apple devices—so you can work on both iOS and iPadOS. It’s one of our favorite EDC gadgets that make on-the-go work easier.

10. The Ember Travel Mug 2+ coffee thermos works with Apple Find My, ensuring you never misplace your coffee. It’s coming soon for a to-be-announced price.

Ember Travel Mug 2+ on a countertop

Sip app-controlled hot coffee for 3 hours (or all workday long when plugged in) with the Ember Travel Mug 2+ coffee thermos. It has identical physical features to the Ember Travel Mug 2. However, it will support the Apple Find My app, so you can quickly locate it.

Travel and work wherever, whenever, with these gadgets in your laptop bag. They make on-the-go work easier with compact, powerful, and lightweight designs. Which ones are you adding to your wish list? Tell us!

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us.

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜