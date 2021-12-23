Best EDC gadgets of 2021

Lauren Wadowsky on under Daily Digest , Byunder

Be ready for any situation with the best EDC gadgets of 2021. They help you navigate life outside of the home.

Best EDC gadgets of 2021

EDC gadgets become more popular every year, and 2021 was no exception. It’s no surprise because the best EDC gadgets of 2021 prove that you can fit nearly all the comforts of home in your bag or pocket.

Case in point, the portable coffee grinder below ensures you can prepare freshly ground coffee anywhere.

And to keep you safe out there, have a look at the compact air purifier and blue-light filtering glasses.

Check out the list below for gadgets you’ll want to have with you in 2021 and beyond.

1. The KeySmart Max smart key organizer keeps your keys tidy and locates misplaced items on a map.

KeySmart Max key organizer in gray

The KeySmart Max smart key organizer helps you keep better tabs on your keys and phone. Not only does it organize up to 14 keys, but its app also helps you find them on a map in a 150-foot range.

Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

2. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds automatically switch between your devices for continuous listening.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro in three colors

Yes, you can count your earbuds as part of your EDC, especially when they’re the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds. Incredibly, they switch easily among your devices, offer ANC, and are great for calls.

Get it for $129.99 on the official website.

3. The Apple AirTag iPhone accessory helps you keep track of important items on the Appe Find My app.

Apple AirTag iPhone accessory demo

Never misplace or lose small, essential items again with the Apple AirTag iPhone accessory. Just attach it to anything you want to keep track of, and the AirTag can locate it.

Get it for $29 on the official website.

4. The Stoggles everyday goggles

Stoggles everyday goggles in use

Another of the best EDC gadgets of 2021 is the Stoggles everyday goggles. They’re just what you want in your bag if you spend most of your day looking at a screen. Impressively, they’re anti-fog too, so they won’t steam up while you wear a mask.

Get it for $39 on the official website.

Alphahom Care Go personal alarm product design

The best EDC items help in an emergency, just like the Alphahom Care Go personal alarm. It sends emergency contacts a loud alarm, even when their phone is silent, and provides your GPS location.

Get it for $39.99 on the official website.

6. The MEAZOR digital measuring tool fits in your pocket and provides multifunction measuring.

MEAZOR digital measuring tool product design

The MEAZOR digital measuring tool is the device you’ll want in your back pocket, especially if you work in design or architecture. It includes a laser measurer, rolling ruler, curve measurer, bubble level, protractor—pretty much every measuring gadget you could want.

Get it for $199 on the official website.

7. The VSSL Java Handheld Coffee Grinder lets you enjoy freshly ground coffee wherever you happen to be.

VSSL Java handheld coffee grinder in use

Can’t enjoy your coffee unless you’ve ground it fresh? Then the VSSL Java Handheld Coffee Grinder is the gadget for you. It made our list of the best EDC gadgets of 2021 because of its 30 grind settings and foldable handle.

Get it for $115.98 on the official website.

8. The Novoaer Luxe Air Purifier

You can never be sure about the air quality, especially when you’re on the move. And that’s where the Novoaer Luxe Air Purifier comes in. Its PM 2.5 sensor detects the smallest particles while the HEPA filter sterilizes the air, all in an easy-to-carry design.

Get it for $104 on the official website.

9. The Apple MagSafe Battery Pack wirelessly powers your iPhone in a thin design that’s super portable.

Apple MagSafe battery pack in white

Get a power top-up for your iPhone wherever you are with the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack. It provides wireless charge to your phone, and its magnets ensure a secure connection.

Get it for $99 on the official website.

10. The NEBO Unisex Torchy 2K flashlight shines up to 2000 lumens. It also has a magnetic charging dock.

NEBO Unisex Torchy flashlight in black

No EDC is complete without a flashlight, and the NEBO Unisex Torchy 2K flashlight is a great one. You’ll love the sturdy, anodized aluminum and the 5 light modes. Recharging is simple with the magnetic charging dock.

Get it for $39.79 on Amazon.

2021 gave us plenty of cool EDC gadgets, ensuring that we’re prepared when we’re out and about. Which of these gadgets did you like the most? Let us know in the comments.

Want more tech news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should definitely check out our Curated Stories. We publish three new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜