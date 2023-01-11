Best gaming gadgets and gear we look forward to in 2023

With CES 2023 over, there are a lot of new gaming gadgets. From flexible curved monitors to new-age webcams and controllers, the latest gaming gear will make 2023 worth looking forward to.

We can’t wait to try the Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra

You know us here at Gadget Flow. We love our gaming gear. Luckily for us—and all you gaming fans reading this—there are a ton of awesome things to come. Keep reading for the best gaming gadgets and gear we expect in 2023.

Of course, there are a ton of new releases from Razer, like the Leviathan V2 Pro. This AI soundbar gives you the personalized audio your gaming setup needs.

And we truly can’t wait to see how the VIVE XR Elite performs. With high-res passthrough, VR and MR experiences, and 6DoF controllers, it seems like it’ll be pretty awesome.

So, if you’re like us and can’t wait to improve your gaming setup this year, check out the list below!

1. The Turtle Beach VelocityOne Universal Stand completes your flight control system setup. You can get yours for $199.99.

Turtle Beach VelocityOne Universal Stand in use

House your Flight Universal Control System or Flightstick and Rudder Pedals in the Turtle Beach VelocityOne Universal Stand. Completing your flight simulation setup, it gives you a modern flight sim experience at home. Additionally, it has built-in quick-release latches, which let you adjust the height, angle, and length. This means it adapts to any player and any environment.

2. The Razer Leviathan V2 Pro is ideal for personalized audio. You can preorder yours for $399.99.

Razer Leviathan V2 Pro AI beamforming gaming soundbar product demo

Take your gaming setup to the next level with the Razer Leviathan V2 Pro. This PC soundbar comes with head-tracking AI and adaptive beamforming. Additionally, it is powered by THX Spatial Audio. This will help you experience the next innovation in 3D sound.

3. The Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra is detailed & great for content creation. You can get yours for $299.99.

Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra large-sensor 4K webcam in use

Improve your content-creating setup with the Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra. With an incredibly large sensor, it also has an ultra-large aperture lens. This helps it perform well in low-light conditions, so you can keep your ambient lighting setup just how you like it.

4. The VIVE XR Elite has high-resolution passthrough with PC VR capability. You can preorder yours for $1,099.

VIVE XR Elite all-in-one XR headset in use

Enter the world of extended reality with the VIVE XR Elite all-in-one XR headset. Boasting high-resolution passthrough with PC VR capability, it lets you experience all-in-one VR and MR like never before. Thanks to the passthrough, it can blend your physical world and virtual worlds for new possibilities.

5. The Asus ROG Raikiri Pro has an OLED display for easier customizations. Pricing for this product is yet to be announced.

Asus ROG Raikiri Pro tri-mode controller in black

Get versatile connectivity options and a cool OLED display when you go for the Asus ROG Raikiri Pro. This certified Xbox controller allows connections via Bluetooth, 2.4 GHz RF, or Wired USB. This makes it the ideal companion for laptops, PCs, and next-gen Xbox consoles. Meanwhile, with the gadget’s OLED display, you get all the customization options you need right in your hands.

6. The JBL Quantum 910X/P headsets have QuantumSPATIAL 360 audio with head tracking for accuracy. You can get yours for $299.95.

JBL Quantum 910X/P headsets in use

Experience in-game audio that matches your preferences when you have the JBL Quantum 910X/P headsets. These headsets give gamers JBL’s QuantumSPATIAL 360 immersive audio with head tracking, delivering precise sound accuracy. The technology ensures you get the very best spatial surround sound through the USB-A/C wireless connection on your console.

7. The Roland Bridge Cast delivers pro-level sound for livestreams. You can get it for $299.

Roland Bridge Cast dual bus gaming mixer on a desktop

Elevate your online gaming audio with the Roland Bridge Cast. This desktop hub boasts plenty of features that help you rise above the competition. You can amp up your sound using a broadcast-grade dynamic or condenser mic. You also get a premium XLR mic preamp for clear sound.

8. The Dell Alienware Concept Nyx Game Controller lets you take your gaming session anywhere. Pricing is yet to be announced.

Dell Alienware Concept Nyx Game Controller in white

Stop fighting with roommates and family members about who gets to use the big screen. Instead, look forward to the Dell Alienware Concept Nyx Game Controller becoming a reality. This edge gaming concept helps you easily access your gaming libraries across multiple devices and screens. That means you can take your gaming session around your home with ease.

9. The Sony Project Leonardo has customizable play options. Availability and pricing is yet to be announced.

Sony Project Leonardo accessibility controller kit for PS5

Remove barriers to gaming with the Sony Project Leonardo. Its multiple customizations help users with disabilities play easily and comfortably for extended periods. Working with accessibility experts from organizations like Stack Up, SpecialEffect, and AbleGamers, Sony has designed this controller to work with third-party accessibility accessories.

10. The CORSAIR XENEON FLEX 45WQHD240 is super flexible. You can get yours for $1,999.99.

CORSAIR XENEON FLEX 45WQHD240 in use

Turn your workspace easily into a gaming station with the CORSAIR XENEON FLEX 45WQHD240. This 45-inch gadget has an adjustable design that makes it an uncommon find. In fact, it bends from a flat ultrawide monitor to having a hyper-immersive 800R curve.

