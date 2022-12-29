Best gaming gadgets of 2022–curated by the Gadget Flow team

This was a great year for gaming. From the Elgato Stream Deck + to the Razer Kishi V2, there were so many game-enhancing products.

Razer Kishi V2 mobile gaming controller design

Gaming gets more exciting each year, and 2022 was no exception. We saw things like audiophile-quality gaming headphones and controllers that turn smartphones into handheld gaming consoles. Today, we’re highlighting our favorite in the best gaming gadgets of 2022 roundup.

One brand that regularly delivers great gaming gadgets is Razer. The Razer Kishi V2, Razer Leviathan V2, and Razer Death Adder V3 Pro were some of the best gaming gadgets we saw this year.

Logitech, too, came out with the Logitech G Cloud and Logitech G Aurora G71, taking mobile and PC gaming setups to the next level.

Have a look at these cool gaming products from 2022.

1. The Quell fitness gaming console

Quell in use

Burn more calories than ever with the Quell fitness gaming console. It gamifies your workouts and provides resistance-based training.

2. The Beoplay Portal Elite gaming headset adds audiophile-level sound to games. It costs $499 and is available only in stores.

Beoplay Portal Elite product video

Add luxury sound to your games with the Beoplay Portal Elite gaming headset. It’s available in Playstation/PC and Xbox versions.

3. The Razer Leviathan V2 PC gaming soundbar

Razer Leviathan V2 under a monitor

Elevate your gaming audio with the Razer Leviathan V2 PC gaming soundbar. It has a subwoofer and features THX Spatial Audio. It’s one of the best gaming gadgets of 2022.

4. The Razer Kishi V2 mobile gaming controller

Razer Kishi V2 on a desk

Your mobile gaming becomes console-like with the Razer Kishi V2. It has the latest microswitch buttons, programmable macros, analog triggers, and more.

5. The Sony INZONE Monitor series

Sony INZONE monitor series with headphones

The Sony INZONE Monitor series brings stunning detail to your games. The M9 offers 4K resolution, and the M3 provides Full HD resolution.

6. The ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro has the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform. It’s priced at $1,999 on Amazon.

ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro official video

Get a phone designed just for mobile gaming with the ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro, another of the best gaming gadgets of 2022. It reaches speeds up to 3.2 GHz. Amazon availability varies by location.

7. The Logitech G Aurora Collection G713 gaming keyboard features an 87-key tenkeyless layout. Buy it for $169.99 on the official website.

Logitech G Aurora Collection G713 in use

Make the Logitech G Aurora Collection G713 gaming keyboard yours with its custom colorways. It has a cozy palm rest.

8. The Next Level Racing GTElite Ford GT Edition Cockpit gives you an authentic driving position. Get it for $799 on the company’s website.

Next Level Racing GTElite Ford GT Edition Cockpit

Feel like you’re on the racetrack with the Next Level Racing GTElite Ford GT Edition Cockpit. Its blue anodization finish is unique.

9. The Logitech G Cloud handheld gaming console

Logitech G Cloud in white

Play what you want, wherever you are, with the Logitech G Cloud. It offers massive libraries and advanced graphics, which is why it’s one of the best gaming gadgets of 2022.

10. The Herman Miller x Logitech G Vantum

Herman Miller x Logitech G Vantum gaming chair in use

Perform better with the Herman Miller x Logitech G Vantum. This gaming chair was created for gamers and brings comfort, support, and adaptability.

Elgato Stream Deck + on a desk

The Elgato Stream Deck + makes a streamer’s life easier. It provides instant, granular control and offers endless customization features.

12. The Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro

Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro on a mousepad

Enhance your eSports skills with the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro. This ergonomic mouse is incredibly lightweight and comes with high-tech upgrades. It belongs on any list of the best gaming gadgets of 2022.

From a fitness gaming console to a lightweight eSports mouse, these gaming gadgets show that 2022 was quite the year. Which ones did you love the most? Let us know in the comments!

