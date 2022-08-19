These EDC gadgets truly improve your life on the go

By Lauren Wadowsky on Aug 19, 2022, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

If you spend the greater part of your day on the go, check out these EDC gadgets. They keep you organized and prepared, no matter what comes up.

These EDC gadgets truly improve your life on the go
Raptic Link + Lock Apple AirTag holder design

So you work from a shared workspace in the morning, meet clients for lunch, then hit the gym for a training session. In the evening, you go out for dinner with friends. While life on the go is exhilarating, it can have drawbacks, especially if you’re prone to misplacing things or missing calls. Whatever your on-the-go life looks like, these helpful EDC gadgets make it easier.

Related: 10 Best tech gadgets of 2022 that everyone should buy

You need an easy way to connect with friends and family while you’re on the go. That’s where the LG TONE FREE T90Q earbuds come in. The mic system recognizes the type of conversation you’re having and adjusts accordingly.

Then, you can keep your bags secure and easy to locate with the Raptic Link + Lock Apple AirTag holder. It’s a premium lock and holds your AirTag.

On-the-go life is a breeze with these EDC gadgets.

1. The HOTO FLASHLIGHT FIT 3-mode portable flashlight is a practical gadget to keep in your car, backpack, office, or even your pocket.

HOTO FLASHLIGHT FIT
HOTO FLASHLIGHT FIT in black

Say the power goes out in the office, or your phone falls into that no-man’s-land under the driver’s seat? In those instances, you need a flashlight like the HOTO FLASHLIGHT FIT 3-mode portable flashlight. It features a sleek minimalist design and 3 helpful modes.

Get it for $29.99 on the official website.

2. The GRAYL 16.9 oz UltraPress Purifier Bottle ensures you have fresh, healthy drinking water anywhere, from the office to the campsite.

GRAYL 16 9oz UltraPress Purifier Bottle
GRAYL 16.9 oz UltraPress Purifier Bottle in use

Designed for hiking, the GRAYL 16.9 oz UltraPress Purifier Bottle is also great for every day with its travel-friendly design. Its integrated water purifier removes all waterborne pathogens, ensuring your water is safe to drink.

Get it for $89.95 on Amazon.

3. The Raptic Link + Lock Apple AirTag holder helps you secure and keep track of possessions like your bike, bag, backpack, and more.

These EDC gadgets truly improve your life on the go
Raptic Link + Lock Apple AirTag on a backpack

If you tend to leave things behind while you’re on the go, the Raptic Link + Lock Apple AirTag holder can help. This 3-digit combination lock holds your Apple AirTag, letting you locate your stuff before you head out. So it’s a pretty helpful EDC gadget.

Get it for $39.99 on Amazon.

4. The ZMI PowerPack 10K gives you a 10,000 mAh battery for your on-the-go power needs. You won’t have to hunt anxiously for an outlet anymore.

These EDC gadgets truly improve your life on the go
ZMI PowerPack 10K on a table

When you spend most of your time out and about, you need a backup battery for your devices. So consider the ZMI PowerPack 10K. This portable battery charges a range of devices and weighs only 7.41 ounces.

Get it for $19.99 on Amazon.

5. The Satechi 165W USB-C 4-Port PD GaN Charger lets you power up to 4 devices from your MacBook Pro at the same time, maximizing your portable workspace.

These EDC gadgets truly improve your life on the go
Satchi 165W USB-C 4-Port PD GaN Charger in use

If your smartphone, tablet, or another device runs out of juice while you work from a coffee shop, the Satechi 165W USB-C 4-Port PD GaN Charger has you covered. Boasting GaN technology, it supports multiple power configurations, powering your MacBook Pro M1 at top speed or your iPad Pro workspace.

Get it for $119.99 on the official website.

6. The Chipolo Card Spot wallet tracker helps you locate a lost wallet on a map with the Apple Find My app. Never misplace your wallet again.

Chipolo Card Spot
Chipolo Card Spot in a wallet

Find your wallet anywhere with the Chipolo Card Spot wallet tracker. It brings the convenience of the Apple Find My App to your wallet, showing you it’s location on a map and sounding an alarm you can follow.

Get it for $35 on the official website.

7. The Scosche FrescheAir portable air purifier cleans the air in your car and deodorizes it, helping you breathe healthfully while you drive everywhere.

These EDC gadgets truly improve your life on the go
Scosche FrescheAir in a car

You likely spend a lot of time in your car on the go, but the air there can be full of allergens, dust, and toxins. The Scosche FrescheAir portable air purifier cleans it with 3-stage HEPA filtration.

Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

8. The mophie snap+ wireless vent mount MagSafe car charger snaps to your phone and keeps it at a secure and safe viewing angle for driving.

mophie snap wireless vent mount MagSafe Car Charger
mophie snap+ wireless vent mount in a vent

Keep your smartphone charged and in plain sight while you drive with the mophie snap+ wireless vent mount MagSafe car charger. It works on contact, offers a universal charger, and even a hands-free functionality.

Get it for $45.45 on Amazon.

9. The LG TONE Free T90Q Dolby Atmos wireless earbuds let you enjoy music and calls on the move with Dolby Head Tracking and a 4-mic system.

LG TONE Free T90Q
LG TONE Free T90Q on a person

You’ll always be at the center of your audio with the LG TONE Free T90Q Dolby Atmos wireless earbuds. They have Dolby Head Tracking as well as a 4-mic system that adjusts to the conversation you’re having, making them some of our favorite helpful EDC gagets.

These gadgets are priced at $229.99 and are coming soon.

10. The Garmin Vivomove Sport health smartwatch keeps an eye on your health while you’re out and lets you send and receive calls, texts, etc.

Garmin Vivomove Sport in a YouTube video

See your calls, texts, notifications, and more on your wrist with the Garmin Vivomove Sport health smartwatch. That way, you won’t have to open your phone all the time. What’s more, it helps you stay healthy with a slew of health and fitness apps.

Get it for $179.99 on the official website.

Stay organized, healthy, and in the loop with these helpful EDC gadgets. Which one(s) would you love to own? Let us know in the comment section.

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should definitely check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Daily Digest

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Improve your sleep routine with these smart bedtime gadgets
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Improve your sleep routine with these smart bedtime gadgets

Do you toss and turn for hours before drifting off? Maybe you’re up until the wee hours scrolling through social media. In either case, it’s time to overhaul your sleep routine. These smart bedtime gadgets can help. You can make..
These smart home gadgets are super useful for your household
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

These smart home gadgets are super useful for your household

Your home can run like clockwork when you add any of these useful smart home gadgets to your household. They actually pull their weight around the house, from a robot vacuum to an Alexa-enabled washing machine. Related: These home gadgets..
Top board games of the week: Stillfleet, Halls of Hegra, and more
Board Games
By Lauren Wadowsky

Top board games of the week: Stillfleet, Halls of Hegra, and more

If you’re looking for new RPGs to jazz up your game nights, then you’re reading the right blog. This week’s board game roundup features some of the best new RPGs, letting you transport yourself and your fellow players to alien..
This non-invasive EMS/RF skin care device lifts, firms, and tightens skin
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

This non-invasive EMS/RF skin care device lifts, firms, and tightens skin

Improve your skin’s appearance without harsh chemicals or surgery when you own the Lubrity EMS/RF skin care device. It uses EMS, LED, and RF therapy for a more youthful complexion. Do you tend to avoid mirrors because you aren’t proud..
The best easy-to-wear gaming headsets you can buy for the gamer in you
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best easy-to-wear gaming headsets you can buy for the gamer in you

If your current gaming headset gives you sore ears and creates painful pressure on your head, it’s time to ditch it. There’s no reason to put up with an uncomfortable gaming headset, not when there are so many lightweight, easy-to-wear..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

This first-of-its-kind supplement is like a multivitamin for your cells
Product Reviews
By Genevieve Healey

This first-of-its-kind supplement is like a multivitamin for your cells

Since the dawn of civilization, people have tried to beat the aging process. Eating well, exercising, taking supplements, and monitoring for signs of illness are big steps in the right direction. But all that self-care still can’t stop the clock...
10 kitchen gadgets to buy now—don’t skip meals in a hurry anymore!
Daily Digest
By Madhurima Nag

10 kitchen gadgets to buy now—don’t skip meals in a hurry anymore!

If your schedule is so packed that you don’t have time to cook or even brew coffee, then today’s blog is for you. These gadgets make meal prep ridiculously simple, from a multifunctional toaster oven to a Wi-Fi-connected coffee maker...
The ultimate camping gadgets guide—what to pack for your summer camping trips
Daily Digest
By Madhurima Nag

The ultimate camping gadgets guide—what to pack for your summer camping trips

So, summer is winding down to the last few weekends. And if you’re planning any end-of-summer camping trips, you’ll want to bring some cool yet useful gear with you. We’ve got you covered with some great suggestions in today’s ultimate..
10 Best tech gadgets of 2022 that everyone should buy
Daily Digest
By Madhurima Nag

10 Best tech gadgets of 2022 that everyone should buy

Each year amazes us with its new tech developments, and 2022 is no different. Whether it’s a phone with illuminating rear strips or a super cool update to popular Sony headphones, the best tech gadgets of 2022 take innovation to..
Must-have gadgets for frequent travelers
Daily Digest
By Madhurima Nag

Must-have gadgets for frequent travelers

If you spend a good portion of your time in the air, you’re probably on the lookout for gadgets that can make your trips smoother. Like an amazing pair of noise-canceling headphones, sleep masks, and smart suitcases. They’re must-have gadgets..
10 Tabletop games you and your family will love playing for hours
Daily Digest
By Madhurima Nag

10 Tabletop games you and your family will love playing for hours

Tabletop games are a great way to spend time with the people you love. But finding fun games that are both kid- and grandparent-approved can be a challenge. We did the research for you in today’s roundup of the 10..