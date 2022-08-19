These EDC gadgets truly improve your life on the go

Lauren Wadowsky

If you spend the greater part of your day on the go, check out these EDC gadgets. They keep you organized and prepared, no matter what comes up.

Raptic Link + Lock Apple AirTag holder design

So you work from a shared workspace in the morning, meet clients for lunch, then hit the gym for a training session. In the evening, you go out for dinner with friends. While life on the go is exhilarating, it can have drawbacks, especially if you’re prone to misplacing things or missing calls. Whatever your on-the-go life looks like, these helpful EDC gadgets make it easier.

You need an easy way to connect with friends and family while you’re on the go. That’s where the LG TONE FREE T90Q earbuds come in. The mic system recognizes the type of conversation you’re having and adjusts accordingly.

Then, you can keep your bags secure and easy to locate with the Raptic Link + Lock Apple AirTag holder. It’s a premium lock and holds your AirTag.

On-the-go life is a breeze with these EDC gadgets.

HOTO FLASHLIGHT FIT in black

Say the power goes out in the office, or your phone falls into that no-man’s-land under the driver’s seat? In those instances, you need a flashlight like the HOTO FLASHLIGHT FIT 3-mode portable flashlight. It features a sleek minimalist design and 3 helpful modes.

Get it for $29.99 on the official website.

2. The GRAYL 16.9 oz UltraPress Purifier Bottle ensures you have fresh, healthy drinking water anywhere, from the office to the campsite.

GRAYL 16.9 oz UltraPress Purifier Bottle in use

Designed for hiking, the GRAYL 16.9 oz UltraPress Purifier Bottle is also great for every day with its travel-friendly design. Its integrated water purifier removes all waterborne pathogens, ensuring your water is safe to drink.

Get it for $89.95 on Amazon.

3. The Raptic Link + Lock Apple AirTag holder helps you secure and keep track of possessions like your bike, bag, backpack, and more.

Raptic Link + Lock Apple AirTag on a backpack

If you tend to leave things behind while you’re on the go, the Raptic Link + Lock Apple AirTag holder can help. This 3-digit combination lock holds your Apple AirTag, letting you locate your stuff before you head out. So it’s a pretty helpful EDC gadget.

Get it for $39.99 on Amazon.

4. The ZMI PowerPack 10K

ZMI PowerPack 10K on a table

When you spend most of your time out and about, you need a backup battery for your devices. So consider the ZMI PowerPack 10K. This portable battery charges a range of devices and weighs only 7.41 ounces.

Get it for $19.99 on Amazon.

5. The Satechi 165W USB-C 4-Port PD GaN Charger lets you power up to 4 devices from your MacBook Pro at the same time, maximizing your portable workspace.

Satchi 165W USB-C 4-Port PD GaN Charger in use

If your smartphone, tablet, or another device runs out of juice while you work from a coffee shop, the Satechi 165W USB-C 4-Port PD GaN Charger has you covered. Boasting GaN technology, it supports multiple power configurations, powering your MacBook Pro M1 at top speed or your iPad Pro workspace.

Get it for $119.99 on the official website.

6. The Chipolo Card Spot wallet tracker helps you locate a lost wallet on a map with the Apple Find My app. Never misplace your wallet again.

Chipolo Card Spot in a wallet

Find your wallet anywhere with the Chipolo Card Spot wallet tracker. It brings the convenience of the Apple Find My App to your wallet, showing you it’s location on a map and sounding an alarm you can follow.

Get it for $35 on the official website.

7. The Scosche FrescheAir portable air purifier cleans the air in your car and deodorizes it, helping you breathe healthfully while you drive everywhere.

Scosche FrescheAir in a car

You likely spend a lot of time in your car on the go, but the air there can be full of allergens, dust, and toxins. The Scosche FrescheAir portable air purifier cleans it with 3-stage HEPA filtration.

Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

mophie snap+ wireless vent mount in a vent

Keep your smartphone charged and in plain sight while you drive with the mophie snap+ wireless vent mount MagSafe car charger. It works on contact, offers a universal charger, and even a hands-free functionality.

Get it for $45.45 on Amazon.

9. The LG TONE Free T90Q Dolby Atmos wireless earbuds let you enjoy music and calls on the move with Dolby Head Tracking and a 4-mic system.

LG TONE Free T90Q on a person

You’ll always be at the center of your audio with the LG TONE Free T90Q Dolby Atmos wireless earbuds. They have Dolby Head Tracking as well as a 4-mic system that adjusts to the conversation you’re having, making them some of our favorite helpful EDC gagets.

These gadgets are priced at $229.99 and are coming soon.

10. The Garmin Vivomove Sport health smartwatch

Garmin Vivomove Sport in a YouTube video

See your calls, texts, notifications, and more on your wrist with the Garmin Vivomove Sport health smartwatch. That way, you won’t have to open your phone all the time. What’s more, it helps you stay healthy with a slew of health and fitness apps.

Get it for $179.99 on the official website.

Stay organized, healthy, and in the loop with these helpful EDC gadgets. Which one(s) would you love to own? Let us know in the comment section.

