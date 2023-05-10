Get your hands on these EDC gadgets before they’re gone

Get ready to level up your everyday carry game with these mind-blowing EDC gadgets! But hurry, because pre-orders are running out fast!

Pleapod Pro Max Mini lets you take music anywhere

You pride yourself on your EDC collection. In fact, you’re always looking for gadgets that’ll up your preparedness, whether you’re going on a hike or commuting to work. If this sounds like you, you’re reading the right roundup. Today we’re presenting the latest EDC gadgets from crowdfunding campaigns that you can preorder now.

First up, we have the Leap wireless SSD—the perfect device for anyone who needs to transfer data quickly and efficiently. Boasting lighting-fast transfer speeds of up to 2,400 mb/s, it keeps your productivity level high.

Next, we have the BOLD 2 290W power bank. The ultimate portable charger for all your devices, it has an unprecedented 290W of charging power that fits in your bag or backpack. Use it to charge your laptop, phone, headphones, smartwatch, and more with 1 device.

Don’t wait to get your hands on these EDC gadgets—their campaigns are ending soon. They’re sure to make your life easier, wherever you are.

Features to look for when buying EDC gadgets

Consider your needs: When it comes to EDC gadgets, quality is key. Look for products made from high-quality materials and with a solid construction, and read reviews from other buyers to get an idea of the product’s durability and reliability.

Look for quality: Products that help you out in a bind need to be good quality. So check to see that a product uses high-quality materials and consult customer reviews. Those will give you a good idea about a product’s reliability and durability.

Think about portability: And, of course, your EDC gadget needs to be portable. Because you want to carry it everywhere! So search for products with a lightweight and compact footprint that, ideally, fits in your pocket or backpack.

Consider the price: EDC gadgets can come in a wide range of prices, so it’s important to set your budget before buying. Then, see what quality of product you can buy for that amount. The best EDC gadgets have a good balance of quality, features, and affordability.

1. The Leap wireless SSD gives you fast transfer rates and a high storage capacity for on-the-go work. Preorder it for $160 on Gadgetany.

Leap in a YouTube video

Revamp the way you handle data transfer on the go with the Leap wireless SSD. Connecting with a mobile app, you can access all its functions and data. Plus, it has lightning-fast Wi-Fi 6 connectivity of 900 mb/s and Thunderbolt 3 connectivity with a 2,400 mb/s data transmission speed.

With Leap, you can access your files without the internet and share them using the Multilevel User Management feature. It allows 10 simultaneous users. And, of course, the compact design, lightweight build, and multiple storage options make it the ideal EDC gadget.

2. The BOLD 2 power bank charges up to 6 devices while you’re out, eliminating low-battery anxiety. Preorder it for $159 on Indiegogo.

BOLD 2 front view

Keep your gadgets at 100%, wherever you go with the BOLD 2 power bank. Its high 290W of charging power is the future of portable charging. In fact, this power bank even charges your MacBook Pro 16″ at 140W.

What’s more, the aircraft-grade anodized aluminum body keeps this gadget protected. It also has 4 USB-C ports, 2 wireless connections, and MagSafe compatibility, letting you charge up to 6 gadgets at once.

3. The VIBIS bite healer eases itchy, painful insect bites in just 10 seconds using phototherapy. Preorder it for $40 on Kickstarter.

VIBIS in green

Bid farewell to frustrating insect bites when you have the VIBIS bite healer. Using blue light therapy, it eases inflammation and speeds up skin recovery, providing you with instant relief in just 10 seconds.

Free of chemicals, its pulse-heating mechanism makes it perfect for adventurers and travel enthusiasts. Plus, its sleek, compact design is easy to carry in your pocket, purse, or backpack. It’s one of our favorite EDC gadgets you can preorder now.

4. The EcoBlvd Mojave Collection compostable phone cases decompose in months instead of 500 years. Preorder them for $36 on Kickstarter.

EcoBlvd Mojave Collection in color options

Protect your phone and the environment with the EcoBlvd Mojave Collection compostable phone cases. Made from sustainable corn and bamboo, these phone cases are tough, rugged, and eco-friendly.

In fact, they compost within months, not 500 years, like most plastics. Moreover, the sustainable design has 4X the tensile strength of steel, so you can count on it to keep your phone safe from shocks, drops, and scratches.

5. The MemKeeper backup solution not only charges your phone but backs up its data too. Preorder it for $39 on Kickstarter.

MemKeeper in black and white

Do you back up your phone? If not, the MemKeeper backup solution is your ideal EDC gadget. Palm-sized, it fits in any bag. Even better, it keeps your memories safe by backing up your data while you charge.

Impressively, the offline backup options let you own your data entirely, with nobody but you having access to it. And with storage options ranging from 256 GB to 1 TB, you can choose what suits your needs.

6. The Path-2 interchangeable coin-sized compass is a reliable pathfinder with an IPX8 waterproof rating. Preorder it for $44.71 on Kickstarter.

Path-2 in a video

You can always find your way with the Path-2 interchangeable coin-sized compass in your pocket. Made with either solid brass or Grade 5 titanium material, it is customizable to your preferences.

What’s more, it’s core can be liquid or air filled, and you can switch it out yourself depending on your needs or environmental conditions. Then, the IPX8 waterproof rating ensures it’s safe from rain and splashes. It’s one of the best EDC gadgets you can preorder now.

7. The MEMO whiteboard wallet keeps you focused while you take notes, limiting screen time. Preorder it for $64.87 on Kickstarter.

MEMO in use

Experience the benefits of pen and paper with the MEMO whiteboard wallet, a minimalistic and practical way to take notes on the go. The whiteboard wallet combines a cardholder, pocket notebook, pen, and eraser in 1 stylish aluminum design.

With space for up to 6 cards and a whiteboard for notes, it helps limit distractions, reduce screen time, and create mindful habits.

8. The SEPTEM HUNT MINI rechargeable EDC flashlight has a tiny pry bar to help you open anything. Preorder it for $62.10 on Kickstarter.

SEPTEM HUNT MINI close up

Illuminate your way with the SEPTEM HUNT MINI rechargeable EDC flashlight, a tiny gadget with big power. Equipped with a mini pry bar on the opposite end, this gadget lets you open anything. And the pry bar doubles as a flat-head screwdriver.

It even has 3 LED color options: white, red, and UV. The UV verifies currency and IDs while protecting you from germs. The red LED offers better nighttime vision.

9. The Project Pallas Tinbo modular care toolkit is an EDC makeup and beauty kit you can take everywhere. Check it out on Prelaunch.

Project Pallas Tinbo in a video

Keep your bag organized and stay beautiful all day with the Project Pallas Tinbo modular care toolkit. This handy little cosmetic kit includes a massage comb, hair ties, dental floss, and a cosmetic mirror, which is why it made our list of EDC gadgets you can preorder now.

What’s more, each feature comes in a colorful magnetic module that you can easily snap together. Simply rotate the lid and slip it down to reveal tools all the beauty tools you need for quick touchups.

10. The Pleapod Pro Max mini portable speaker is palm size but powerful with its precision-engineered acoustics. Check it out on Prelaunch.

Pleapod Pro Max in a lifestyle photo

Take the party anywhere when you have the Pleapod Pro Max mini portable speaker. This tiny gadget fits in your hand, making it easy to carry anywhere. Not only that, but the integrated Adaptive EQ adjusts your music depending on the genre and environment.

And with 360 Spatial Audio, this speaker fills your room, just like in a music hall. Just choose from one of its many bright color options, and it’s sure to match your tastes.

11. The LUFTQI Mask Air Shield personal air purifier cleans the air wherever you go in an affordable, environmentally-friendly way. Check it out on Prelaunch.

LUFQI Mask Air Shield in gray

A teeny tiny air purifier, the LUFTQI Mask Air Shield packs a punch. Neutralizing VOCs, toxic chemicals, aerogels, and bad odor in the air surrounding you, it’s a pretty smart gadget. It even removes viruses and bacteria.

Also, it’s eco-friendly with its filterless design. Instead of disposable filters, it uses a washable metal dust collector. Use it on the road, at the office, or at home for healthier, more breathable air.

12. The Magmo snap-on call recorder for iPhones features a compact design and records calls with the flick of a switch. Check it out on Prelaunch.

Magmo on an iPhone

Record important calls on the go with the Magmo snap-on call recorder for iPhones. MagSafe compatible, it snaps easily onto your iPhone. Then, its Piezo Sensor records clear, accurate voices.

So no more interrupting your call to write in a notes app—this EDC gadget lets you easily record everything from business calls to casual conversations. Even better, charging is easy with the lightning charging port.

Well, that’s a wrap on our EDG gadget roundup, and let us just say that these gadgets won’t be around for long. So if you want to get your hands on these cool EDC toys, act fast before they vanish into thin air.

Which of these gadgets looks right for your collection? Let us know in the comments!

