The latest AI gadgets of 2022 that you need at home

By Lauren Wadowsky on Mar 12, 2022, 7:00 am EST under Daily Digest,

Want to boost your home's tech? The latest AI gadgets of 2022 make your home work for you—and not the other way around.

EZVIZ C6 2K+ is a smart home camera you’ll love

AI technology for the home just keeps getting better. Robot vacuums now leave no missed spots while your washer and dryer can adapt their programs based on the fabric they sense. Truly, the latest AI gadgets of 2022 make your home so much easier to manage.

Who wouldn’t want a washer or dryer that can set its own programs? Now, you won’t have to spend so much time sorting and choosing cycles.

And AI can even enhance your home workouts. The AI stationary bike below, for example, gives you the benefits of a 45-minute run in a fraction of the time.

Without further ado, these are the latest AI gadgets that make home the place to be.

1. The Roidmi Eve Plus Self-emptying robot vacuum and mop uses AI to demarcate and save different areas of the house.

Roidmi Eve Plusvacuuming a floor

The Roidmi Eve Plus self-emptying robot vacuum and mop self-empties, vacuums, mops, sterilizes, and deodorizes. Then, with its AI recognition, it learns each floor of your home.

Get it for $399.99 on the official website.

2. The EZVIZ C6 2K+ smart home camera recognizes humans and pets with its AI. It also detects unusual sounds.

EZVIZ C6 2K+ in a video

Is the dog barking or did an alarm go off in your absence? The EZVIZ C6 2K+ smart home camera has AI tech that can detect atypical sounds in your home and alert you about them on your phone.

Get it for $129.99 on Amazon.

3. The LG WashTower washer & dryer combo has AI tech that recognizes clothing texture and load size, customizing your washes.

LG WashTower washer dryer combo
LG WashTower in a laundry room

Ever think AI could give your clothing a hand-wash-quality clean? The LG WashTower washer and dryer combo has AI features that do precisely that. It automatically chooses the best wash cycle and drying temperature depending on your fabrics.

Get it for $2,099 on the official website.

4. The Macroact Maicat companion AI Robot Cat senses your emotions, learns its environment, and remembers faces.

Macroact Maicat companion AI robot cat
Macroact Maicat with its owner

Want a pet but don’t have the time or space? The Macroact Maicat companion AI robot cat makes the ideal addition to your home. Using AI tech, this robot learns its environment and adapts to your personality, responding in pretty cool ways.

Preorder it for $999 on Kickstarter.

5. The Wyze Cam Floodlight has advanced artificial intelligence features when you subscribe to Cam Plus.

Wyze Cam Floodlight on a brick wall

Shine a light on any movement in your driveway or backyard with the Wyze Cam Floodlight. It has sensitivity up to 30 feet, and the advanced AI ensures every visit is noted and recorded, making it one of the latest AI gadgets of 2022 we love.

Get it for $84.99 on the official website.

6. The CAROL AI-Powered exercise bike brings you workouts that help you exercise smarter, for less time.

CAROL in a video

Wish you could get the benefits of a 45-minute run in just 8 minutes and 40 seconds? It’s possible with the CAROL AI-Powered exercise bike. This high-tech stationary bike personalizes each workout for you using REHIT methods.

Get it for $2,395 on the official website.

7. The Luuna smart sleep mask tracks your brainwaves and plays music that matches to suit your energy level.

Luuna Brainwave Sensing Bluetooth Smart Sleep Mask
Luuna on a woman sleeping

For those times when you just can’t fall asleep, the Luuna smart sleep mask is one of the latest AI gadgets of 2022 to have in your home. It tracks your brainwaves and turns that data into calming music to help you unwind.

Get it for $39.99 on Amazon.

8. The Wyze Smart Floor Lamp learns your favorite light settings, automatically switching to your most-used brightness levels.

Wyze Smart Floor Lamp illuminates a desk

Adjusting your lamp’s dimmer becomes a thing of the past with the Wyze Smart Floor Lamp. Its AI tech learns your favorite light settings. Plus, its condenser lenses make text clearer and colors more distinguishable.

Get it for $54.99 on the official website.

9. The eufy Dog Camera D605 uses AI to keep an eye on Cookie while you’re away and has a treat-dispensing system.

eufy Dog Camera D605
eufy Dog Camera D605 in use

The eufy Dog Camera D605 is practically a 24-hour dog sitter. Its artificial intelligence automatically monitors your dog’s presence and sends notifications if they bark. A 2-way-talk feature and treat dispenser keep your pup happy.

Get it for $199.99 on Amazon.

10. The Wuuk Smart Antitheft Doorbell boasts facial recognition and a voice gender modifier, keeping you and your family safe.

WUUK Smart Antitheft Doorbell on a door

The latest AI gadgets of 2022 can also monitor your front door. For example, the Wuuk Smart Antitheft Doorbell uses AI face recognition to send notifications when friends, family, or anyone else visits your doorstep. The voice gender modifier disguises the voice of older adults, women, and children.

Get it for $89.99 on Amazon.

Managing a home becomes so much easier with a good AI gadget or two. Do you own any of the gadgets above? Let us know how they’re working out for you!

